15 Funny 'Stranger Things' Quotes For 'Stranger Things' Day

Netflix has officially dubbed Nov. 6 Stranger Things Day, and fans of the cult hit are celebrating in some fun-filled ways. How can you get in on the excitement of this brand new (and fully amazing) day? Posting funny Stranger Things quotes for Stranger Things Day to your social media is a solid start.

If you're head over heels for the Upside Down, you're going to want to take advantage of all that Nov. 6 has to offer. The Stranger Things Twitter page offers suggestions of celebratory Eggo extravaganzas, wearing a sailor outfit (or that killer Eleven costume from Halloween last week that's just begging to be worn again), going to an arcade, and learning to use a slingshot to honor your new fav day of the year. Adopting a demodog and using telekinetic powers are also on the list, because we all love a good LOL from the Hawkins, Indiana crew.

Marathon-watching all three seasons is the logical next move for Nov. 6, but unless you work from home, you may need to call in sick to do that. It's probably safer to go ahead and just stick with posting these funny Stranger Things quotes to your socials for now and save your celebratory marathon for the weekend.

1. "If anyone asks where I am, I've left the country." —Mike Parents, this one is for you. Do you ever just wish you could peace out for a while with no questions asked? If given this golden opportunity, you'd go to the mall (obvs.) to pretend you're back in the '80s with no kids in sight, basking in as much nostalgia as you can stand.

2. "I'm stealthy, like a ninja." —Steve Oh, Steve. He's the epitome of the smooth-talking high school hunk I may or may not had a crush on back in the day, and his insistence to Nancy that he'll be able to sneak in and out of her room while her family sits down to dinner is peak Stranger Things hilarity.

3. "She will not be able to resist these pearls" — Dustin GIPHY on Giphy His little *purr* at the end of this sentiment makes my heart skip a beat. How could anyone not giggle at Dustin and his jovial youthfulness? When you're celebrating Stranger Things day with a funny show quote, this is one of the absolute best choices.

4. "Sometimes, your total obliviousness just blows my mind." — Dustin This quote is perfect for quipping to your BFF who has no idea what they're missing out on by not watching Stranger Things. Sure, they may give you an obligatory giggle when you gush about your obsession with all things Eleven, but in reality you can't fathom why they are so clueless.

5. "Why are you keeping this curiosity door locked?" — Dustin If you didn't already love Dustin before this Stranger Things quote tumbled out of his mouth, you definitely fell hard after that. Another point worth noting — this is exactly what your kids are thinking when you're in the bathroom.

6. "Bitchin'" — Eleven Just one word. That's all it took in Season 2 to get your attention after Eleven gets a total punk rock makeover. Although it wasn't necessarily a laugh-out-loud moment in the show, now you get to say it with gusto in that sort-of-ironic-sort-of-serious, yet funny way that makes other Stranger Things fans nod and grin in solidarity.

7. "It's called code shut your mouth." — Erica I'm totally stealing this to use on my kids when they won't just hush. Erica is such a hilarious little scene stealer in Season 3 of Stranger Things, and this memorable quote is no exception.

8. "Yeah, that's right! You better run! She's our friend and she's crazy!" — Dustin GIPHY on Giphy When the gang sticks up for Eleven in Season 1, it's nearly impossible not to actually feel their solidarity. It's also nearly impossible not to think about your friends saying this about you without laughing — because let's face it, we're all a little crazy.

9. "You tell anyone I just told you that and your ass is grass." — Steve If rhyming "ass" and "grass" doesn't make you snort Slurpee out your nose with laughter, do you even love the '80s?

10. "Touch my butt, I don't care!" — Dustin This funny moment happened in Season 3 when Steve is trying to shove Dustin into an air duct. Despite his lack of collar bones, he doesn't fit, but all of that effort garnered one of the most quoted moments of the show so far and it perfectly sums up the Steve and Dustin bromance. Their heartwarming friendship is #goals.

11. "You can't spell America without Erica." — Erica She's just so dang cute, and her sass is off the charts, making this one-liner a funny one to use to celebrate Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6.

12. "He's missing bones and stuff. He can bend like gumbo." — Steve Although Robin points out that Steve probably means Gumby, he stands by his decision with a hearty, "No, I'm pretty sure it's gumbo," and you know you can't help by laugh out loud.

13. "Mike! I found chocolate pudding!" — Dustin GIPHY on Giphy Dustin totally knew that the lunch lady was hoarding chocolate pudding for herself and the moment that he finds her stash of those iconic pop top cans of Hunt's snack packs is an iconic Stranger Things scene that garners a laugh every single time.

14. "How many children are you friends with?" — Robin As a parent who is almost constantly surrounded by children, you probably relate to how Steve feels when Robin hits him with this question. I know I sure can. I literally want to scream at my TV, "You don't know his life, Robin!" Nonetheless, it's a comical moment not to be forgotten on Stranger Things Day.