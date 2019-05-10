It should be no surprise that a TV show based on a best-selling book series is filled with memorable quotes and one-liners. Some of the best lines ever uttered by Danaerys, Cersei, Tyrion and the rest of the Game of Thrones crew come verbatim from the book series A Song of Ice and Fire. Those iconic quotes also make for great Game of Thrones Instagram captions, whether you're posting about Westeros or simply sharing shots of your own life.

Instagram is actually a great place for connecting with other Thrones lovers. There are tons of fan-run accounts dedicated to the show that are a great source of hilarious memes and vemes. There are also plenty of accounts giving you behind the scenes looks, including the official accounts of the actors themselves. You really need to check out the Night King's Instagram, according to Time, and keep an eye out for Sophie Turner's hilarious reactions (like her excitement over Arya and Gendry's hook-up and her response to Arya's epic assassination).

Here are 15 classic Game of Thrones quotes that make great Instagram captions, whether you're expressing family pride, feeling unstoppable, or simply letting everyone know that you're settling in to watch the show.

1. "That’s what I do. I drink and I know things." Giphy This has my vote for the most iconic Tyrion quote of all time (though I'll admit that I'm deliberately excluding a bunch that are NSFW). Could there be a more perfect caption for when you're getting comfy in with a glass of wine and a big screen TV to watch the latest episode? I think not.

2. “A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone.” Though Tyrion's lecherous habits were on full display in earlier seasons, he never let us forget that he's quite the intellectual. Caption this one over a shot of your A Song of Ice and Fire boxed set, perhaps.

3. "Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armour, and it can never be used to hurt you." Always spouting wisdom, that Tyrion.

4. "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives." This quote from Sansa is a great caption for a family shot. We've made it down to the last few episodes with four members of the Stark pack surviving — let's hope the show doesn't break our hearts any further.

5. "When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die." Giphy Cersei had the honor of uttering the iconic quote that gave the series its name. This quote's perfect for a shot of your Thrones watch party set up. Unfortunately, this caption might also be fitting for posting an homage to whoever loses the war still to come.

6. "A lion does not concern himself with the opinion of sheep." Tywin Lannister wasn't the best dad, but he was quite the commander — and a font of quotable wisdom.

7. “The lords of Westeros are sheep. Are you a sheep? No, you're a dragon. Be a dragon.” Daenerys has rarely been anything but true to herself, but leave it to Olenna to drop a much needed reminder. Use this one when you feel like giving yourself a boost of confidence.

8. "I will take what is mine with fire and blood." Giphy This may be the perfect caption for letting everyone know you're in no mood to be trifled with.

9. "I am not your little princess." Feeling super strong in a gym selfie? This caption will remind people how much hard work you're putting in.

10. "Do you understand? I’m no ordinary woman. My dreams come true." Celebrate your accomplishments with this Daenerys quote. The Mother of Dragons has one more major dream to make come true before the show ends.

11. “All my life men like you’ve sneered at me, and all my life I’ve been knocking men like you into the dust.” Giphy This one's the perfect caption for when you're feeling that girl power. All hail Ser Brienne, who uttered this fantastic line.

12. "It's the family name that lives on. It's all that lives on. Not your personal glory, not your honor... but family." Another perfect option for a family shot. The Lannisters may not have walked the walk when it came to family loyalty, but they sure knew how to talk the talk.

13. “Death is the enemy. The enemy always wins, but we still need to fight.” The Night King may have been defeated, but the problems are far from over for our Thrones faves. Use this one for when you're feeling philosophical.

14. "The north remembers. We know no king but the king in the North whose name is Stark. I don’t care if he’s a bastard. Ned Stark’s blood runs through his veins. He’s my king from this day until his last day." Giphy Use this one to let everyone know where your allegiance lies heading into the last few episodes — Team Jon, forever.