15 Halloween Baby Shower Ideas That Would Make The Addams Family Jealous

When you think of a baby shower, you probably think of an explosion of pastel colors. But if you're celebrating a mom-to-be around Halloween, those baby pinks and blues can be swapped for black and orange. There are so many amazingly creative Halloween-themed baby shower ideas to check out if you're throwing a bash for a pregnant mama, or being fêted yourself. You can put a Halloween twist on just about everything for a totally unique baby shower experience, from the appetizers to the decor to the cake. And of course, what would all the treats be without a few tricks?

A quick scroll through social media will show you how into Halloween many people get. People who count Halloween among their favorite holidays seem to go all out to celebrate, so you'll have to pull out all the stops if you want to put together the perfect Halloween baby shower. Luckily, decor will be super easy to find (doesn't it seem to appear in stores earlier and earlier every year?), and there are lots of DIY designs that pretty much anyone can nail, even if you aren't a Pinterest pro.

Here are 15 ideas to make your Halloween shower absolutely spook-tacular.

1 A Spooky Bump kmsoda21 on Instagram Bump-shaped cakes are a shower staple, but this baby skeleton cake posted by @kmsoda21 adds a perfect Halloween twist.

2 Gravestone Brownies Brownies may be a sweet treat, but @havenfaithc gave them a scary makeover.

3 Pouty Pumpkins Jack-o-lanterns don't have to be scary. These pouty baby pumpkins posted by @MySoCalledChaos set the tone for a super fun Halloween shower.

4 The Scariest Bump Ever Dressing your bump for a baby shower is on a whole new level when you're going with a Halloween theme. If you're into the idea of freaking out your guests, use this pic @andrayagp snapped of her sister's pregnant belly as a guide.

5 Basketball Belly This pregnant mama snapped by @tianna_yb literally has a perfect basketball ball. The awesome couples' costume couldn't be cuter.

6 DIY Decor jessica_diane90 on Instagram Tons of amazing DIY touches made @jessica_diane90's Halloween shower a success. The home was transformed in a Halloween haunted house with ghosts made out of milk jugs, spider webs, and a spooky wreath.

7 All Things Halloween Spiders, bats, and headstones aren't usually found at baby showers, but with a Halloween theme they're totally on-point. There was even eery music from the Halloween movies to set the mood at @silvershamrockd's shower.

8 Glitzy Halloween dee_events_planning on Instagram A Halloween baby shower can still be totally glam. This shower thrown by @dee_events_planning for her sister-in-law came complete with metallic gold pumpkins and tons of tea-lights.

9 Wearable Decor karikaribobari on Instagram Halloween baby bodysuits are totally adorable, and @karikaribobari proved that they also make amazing shower decor.

10 Halloween Cupcakes Halloween cupcakes aren't just for kids, as @_katjoy proved when she served them up to her shower guests for a sweet and spooky treat.

11 Ghost Cupcakes april_cakes on Instagram Heaps of fluffy white frosting turn these cupcakes by @april_cakes into adorable ghosts. Little blue pacifiers are the perfect touch for a baby shower.

12 Frankenstein Guacamole Who doesn't love guacamole? Turn a mound of guac into Frankenstein like @xibie with the help of olives and sour creams. It's an easy way to play up your theme while also serving up a delicious appetizer for your guests.

13 Mummy-To-Be Cake _satanichispanic on Instagram Cakes are often the centerpiece of a baby shower spread, and really help pull together a theme. This adorable mummy bump cake posted by @_satanichispanic totally nails it.

14 Matching Family Costumes The whole family can get in on the Halloween baby shower action. Matching family costumes like @MrsPlugg's are a great way to get big siblings involved in the celebration.