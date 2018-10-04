15 Halloween Baby Shower Ideas That Would Make The Addams Family Jealous
When you think of a baby shower, you probably think of an explosion of pastel colors. But if you're celebrating a mom-to-be around Halloween, those baby pinks and blues can be swapped for black and orange. There are so many amazingly creative Halloween-themed baby shower ideas to check out if you're throwing a bash for a pregnant mama, or being fêted yourself. You can put a Halloween twist on just about everything for a totally unique baby shower experience, from the appetizers to the decor to the cake. And of course, what would all the treats be without a few tricks?
A quick scroll through social media will show you how into Halloween many people get. People who count Halloween among their favorite holidays seem to go all out to celebrate, so you'll have to pull out all the stops if you want to put together the perfect Halloween baby shower. Luckily, decor will be super easy to find (doesn't it seem to appear in stores earlier and earlier every year?), and there are lots of DIY designs that pretty much anyone can nail, even if you aren't a Pinterest pro.
Here are 15 ideas to make your Halloween shower absolutely spook-tacular.
1A Spooky Bump
Bump-shaped cakes are a shower staple, but this baby skeleton cake posted by @kmsoda21 adds a perfect Halloween twist.
3Pouty Pumpkins
Jack-o-lanterns don't have to be scary. These pouty baby pumpkins posted by @MySoCalledChaos set the tone for a super fun Halloween shower.
4The Scariest Bump Ever
Dressing your bump for a baby shower is on a whole new level when you're going with a Halloween theme. If you're into the idea of freaking out your guests, use this pic @andrayagp snapped of her sister's pregnant belly as a guide.
5Basketball Belly
This pregnant mama snapped by @tianna_yb literally has a perfect basketball ball. The awesome couples' costume couldn't be cuter.
6DIY Decor
Tons of amazing DIY touches made @jessica_diane90's Halloween shower a success. The home was transformed in a Halloween haunted house with ghosts made out of milk jugs, spider webs, and a spooky wreath.
7All Things Halloween
Spiders, bats, and headstones aren't usually found at baby showers, but with a Halloween theme they're totally on-point. There was even eery music from the Halloween movies to set the mood at @silvershamrockd's shower.
8Glitzy Halloween
A Halloween baby shower can still be totally glam. This shower thrown by @dee_events_planning for her sister-in-law came complete with metallic gold pumpkins and tons of tea-lights.
9Wearable Decor
Halloween baby bodysuits are totally adorable, and @karikaribobari proved that they also make amazing shower decor.
10Halloween Cupcakes
Halloween cupcakes aren't just for kids, as @_katjoy proved when she served them up to her shower guests for a sweet and spooky treat.
11Ghost Cupcakes
Heaps of fluffy white frosting turn these cupcakes by @april_cakes into adorable ghosts. Little blue pacifiers are the perfect touch for a baby shower.
12Frankenstein Guacamole
Who doesn't love guacamole? Turn a mound of guac into Frankenstein like @xibie with the help of olives and sour creams. It's an easy way to play up your theme while also serving up a delicious appetizer for your guests.
13Mummy-To-Be Cake
Cakes are often the centerpiece of a baby shower spread, and really help pull together a theme. This adorable mummy bump cake posted by @_satanichispanic totally nails it.
14Matching Family Costumes
The whole family can get in on the Halloween baby shower action. Matching family costumes like @MrsPlugg's are a great way to get big siblings involved in the celebration.
15The Nightmare Before Christmas
If you're a Halloween lover, chances are you're a pretty big fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Pay homage to the film like @cyn4ur_eyes, who added a perfect touch to her Halloween shower with a fabulous black and white cake adorned by Jack Skellington and Sally.