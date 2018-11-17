The holiday season is officially upon us which means get ready for all the fun things, like eating delicious food, drinking festive cocktails and just being merry. But with all those fun things come some less-than-fun things, too, like hectic travel, a messy kitchen and of course, some good old fashioned family dysfunction. "It's the most wonderful time of the year," the song claims, but is it really? At least there are an abundance of hilarious Thanksgiving GIFs out there, so when the going gets tense you can always hide in the pantry with your phone and have a laugh.

Like many others, I'm feeling the stress too. There's just so much to consider. Like, which side of the family will you spend each holiday with? Are you going to host? What should you bring, cook, bake? The truth is, Thanksgiving with kids can be tricky whether you're having the holiday at home or heading to a friend or relative's house. So while you're totally entitled to feel overwhelmed, it's always good to find humor in the face of adversity. Another bonus to these totally laughable and relatable Thanksgiving GIFs? They serve as a reminder that you're not alone: Everybody stresses out about Thanksgiving!

1 Football, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Giphy For some people (like the men in my family), Thanksgiving means hours of football and several helpings of mashed potatoes and gravy. Not a bad day if you ask me.

2 When Someone Tells You Their Favorite Part Of Thanksgiving Is The Cranberry Sauce Giphy The absolute wrong answer. In fact, we can't even be friends.

3 What Everybody's Favorite Part Of Thanksgiving *Should* Be Giphy I'll have all of the stuffing, please. I'll even sing a song about it for you.

4 We All Know That One Person Who Comes Ready To Go Giphy ... only to be disappointed when it's still hours away from being ready.

5 When Family Members Start Arguing About Politics Giphy You know who they are, they do it every year — making you look for the nearest exit.

6 When Someone Is About To Take The Last Buttered Roll Giphy Don't. You. Do. It.

7 So You Overreact Giphy Because everything feels so much more dramatic around the holidays.

8 The Reality Of What It Looks Like When You Host Thanksgiving Giphy Not the Pinterest version you were expecting.

9 That Relative That Always Brings The Worst Dishes Giphy They bring them every year and every year you have to pretend to like it.

10 That One Person Who Needs The Perfect Shot For The Gram Giphy That person is me. "Aw, I'm blinking in that one. Take another one." "I look fat in that one, just take one more." "Ok, now take one more but this time I'm going to pretend to eat the carcass. Ok? Go."

11 That Family Member Who Is Always On-Call Giphy Sorry, guys. Gotta go be a hero.

12 When You Fight With Your Sibling Over Who Has To Drive Your Smelly Great-Aunt Home Giphy It's never fun but it always ends up being you. At least you can expect some good karma on your side.

13 When You Realize No One Is Going To Eat Giphy Great. Now everything is ruined and everyone will starve.

14 When Everyone Is All About The Turkey And You're Like... Giphy Seriously, turkey might as well be green beans when it's up against stuffing and mashed potatoes. Just saying.