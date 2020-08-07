15 Instagram Captions For Breastfeeding Awareness Month To Celebrate Your Bond

Honoring the special bond you share with your baby is something that every mom — no matter how they feed their kids — may want to do on the regular. For breastfeeding moms, this might mean posting a photo throughout August with an Instagram caption for Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

When it comes to breastfeeding awareness, the month of August has been long-hailed as the time to promote supporting the efforts of breastfeeding moms everywhere. The National Perinatal Association stated on their website that this month is a time to "recognize and honor everyone who does their best to give our babies what they need."

For moms who choose to breastfeed, when the ability to celebrate that decision presents itself, it is totally acceptable to go all out. Maybe you have to pump or supplement to make it work and you want to share all of those details to support other breastfeeding mamas. Or perhaps you just want to show the world that you're proud of your body's ability to provide nutrition for your baby. Either way, when you want to post on social media about breastfeeding, you might need some inspiration, and these Instagram captions for Breastfeeding Awareness Month are perfect for that.

1. "The natural power of breastfeeding is one of the greatest wonders of the world. It is about real love. It is about caring and celebrating the wondrous joy of nurturing a new life. It is about enjoying being a woman." — Anwar Fazal Do you have a superpower? Breastfeeding moms definitely do, and it is one that should absolutely be celebrated. As this Anwar Fazal quote points out, the "natural power of breastfeeding" is just plain incredible. Celebrate the joy of it all by posting this caption for Breastfeeding Awareness Month this August.

2. “All I ever heard was everyone bitch about [breastfeeding]; nobody ever said, 'You are not going to believe how emotional this is.' ” ― Jennifer Garner I really want to shout this sentiment from actress and mom-extraordinaire Jennifer Garner from the rooftops. Embracing all of the emotions that are part of the breastfeeding journey can yield some incredible memories that will last a lifetime. This is the perfect caption to use alongside a gorgeous snap of you and your baby.

3. “Go hug a nursing mom ― but not too hard. Her boobs may hurt.” ― Cassi Clark Nursing moms need all the hugs. They also need all of the reassurance that their friends and family have their back during what can be a trying time, both physically and emotionally. But, it is true what Cassi Clark said — be careful with the boobs — they may be sensitive.

4. "Being at the breast reminds the baby of being in the womb: there’s that familiar heartbeat and soothing voice, as well as the warmth and comfort. And that makes the transition to the outside world a little easier." — Dr. Jack Newman Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images If I was abruptly removed from a warm and cozy environment, I too would want whatever it is that can make that transition just a bit easier. It's kind of like getting out of bed on a cold morning — a warm robe, slippers, and steaming cup of coffee help, right? Nursing is like that.

5. "Bottles fill his stomach, but breastfeeding fills his soul." — Diane Weissinger, IBCLC Of course, fed is best. Full stop. That doesn't mean, however that the soulful connection of a breastfed baby to their mom should be diminished. (Or that these connections can't also be forged through bottle-feeding.) This quote can highlight just how important the nourishing comfort of breastfeeding is for the babies who are fed that way.

6. "The whole human world is born from the womb of mothers, and if we can’t make the motherly act of breastfeeding free from stigma in such a world, then it’s an insult to our very existence as a species." — Abhijit Naskar You can use this quote from neuroscientist, activist, and author Abhijit Naskar as an Instagram caption to celebrate Breastfeeding Awareness Month and bring much-needed attention to de-stigmatizing breastfeeding. If you happen to have a few followers who aren't as supportive as they should be of breastfeeding moms, maybe this quote will help open their eyes.

7. "Breastfeeding is a mother’s gift to herself, her baby, and the earth." — Pamela K. Wiggins Of course, it can be ridiculously hard and wrought with difficulties, but at the end of the day, the ability to breastfeed is an absolute gift. It may not always come wrapped in shiny paper with a perfectly-tied bow, but that struggle is also part of the beauty of it all.

8. "Countless women have regained trust in their bodies through nursing their children, even if they weren’t sure at first that they could do it. It is an act of female power, and I think of it as feminism in its purest form." ― Christine Northrup Anything a woman can do that helps her feel powerful and comfortable in her own skin is something to be applauded, breastfeeding included. You can show the world that you value how strong your own body is by posting this quote to Instagram to celebrate Breastfeeding Awareness Month this August.

9. "Mother's milk is soul food for babies." ― Ina May Gaskin Who can resist their favorite home-cooked meal? Just like a huge bowl of your favorite comforting soup or a slice of your grandma's famous pecan pie, there are some foods that just feed your soul. For a baby, their mom's milk can achieve this very same feeling — an accomplishment to be celebrated.

10. "No one could give her such soothing and sensible consolation as this little 3-month-old creature when he lay at her breast and she felt the movement of his lips and the snuffling of his tiny nose." — Leo Tolstoy This Tolstoy quote takes me straight back to the earliest days of feeding my boys and helps me remember exactly what it felt like to be their sole source of nutrition in the first months of their lives. It's an unforgettable bond and Breastfeeding Awareness Month is the perfect time to reminisce.

11. "My body, my life, became the landscape of my son’s life. I am no longer merely a thing living in the world; I am a world." — Sarah Manguso What an incredible sentiment from poet Sarah Manguso. Motherhood can sometimes feel a bit like losing yourself, but it can also feel like finding your purpose because you literally gave another human being life. Nursing is a beautiful extension of that life-giving feeling because it continues to nourish the life you created.

12. "Nursing does not diminish the beauty of a woman’s breasts; it enhances their charm by making them look lived in and happy." — Robert A. Heinlein One way to help normalize breastfeeding is to publicly show some love for and embrace the changes of a woman's breasts that can happen through feeding her child. This quote from author Robert A. Heinlein makes the perfect Instagram caption to do just that this Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

13. "Breastfeeding reminds us of the universal truth of abundance; the more we give out, the more we are filled up, and that divine nourishment ― the source from which we all draw — is, like a mother's breast, ever full and ever flowing." — Sarah Buckley This quote can definitely help a new nursing mom get through those tough, early morning feeds by showcasing the cycle of nourishment that breastfeeding creates. If you've ever sat in a dark room, feeding a newborn, rocking back and forth and questioning your very existence, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

14. "It’s very, very special. It’s like a lot of things you take on in life.You have to experience it to understand. No one can do it for you." — Hilary Duff Talking about breastfeeding her son, actress Hilary Duff totally nails the fact that you truly can't understand how special the breastfeeding bond and experience is until you do it yourself, but once you know, you know. This quote can help provide just a small glimpse into the bond breastfeeding creates.