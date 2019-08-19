Peanut butter and jelly, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, babies and dogs — some things just go together. And if your new baby and your fur baby are in puppy love, you'd better share pics! You’ll need some sweet Instagram captions for dog and baby bonding pictures to post, but fear not, the #inspo is right here.

To build up to cute photo ops and cuddle sessions between your new baby and your doggo, it's important for parents to start preparing dogs for baby’s arrival a few weeks before birth, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Making changes to the pup’s routine early on, like when they get walked or where they sleep, ensures they’re well-adjusted before the baby comes home, and they won’t associate those changes with the baby. Also, let your dog get used to the sounds, smells, and movements of their new little person from a distance before letting them meet up close and personal.

Once your little one is crawling about, make sure to never leave your baby alone with your puppy, the AKC warned, and make sure your dog has a safe place just for them to retreat to if they need a break. A crate, bed, or gated room all work well as doggy safe havens.

If parents have carefully introduced their human and fur babies, they should become fast friends, and while you’re supervising their bonding time, be sure to snap some pics.

1. When your boys are romping around the yard Shutterstock “Every puppy should have a boy.” Erma Bombeck

2. When they’re out on the town together “Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.”

3. When you catch them cuddled up on the couch “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself.” Josh Billings

4. When you snap a pic mid-giggle “No symphony orchestra ever played music like a two-year-old girl laughing with a puppy.” Bern Williams

5. When they’re in the tub together “Anybody who doesn’t know what soap tastes like never washed a dog.” Franklin P. Jones

6. When you finally cave and get them a puppy “The best way to get a puppy is to beg for a baby brother — and they'll settle for a puppy every time.” Winston Pendleton

7. When they’re passed out together “Happiness is a warm puppy.” Charles Shultz

8. When your wiener dog isn’t afraid to cozy up to the kids Shutterstock “Dachshunds are ideal dogs for small children, as they are already stretched and pulled to such a length that the child cannot do much harm one way or the other.” Robert Benchley

9. When you catch your baby babbling up a storm to Rover “There ain’t a man livin’ who hasn’t talked to his dog.” Hank Williams

10. When they like to wrestle “What a dog I got; his favorite bone is in my arm.” Rodney Dangerfield

11. When you find them both covered in mud, paint, or who-knows-what-else “The greatest pleasure of a dog is that you may make a fool of yourself with him and not only will he not scold you, but he will make a fool of himself too.” Samuel Butler

12. When you catch the baby dropping Cheerios on purpose “A well-trained dog will make no attempt to share your lunch. He will just make you feel so guilty that you cannot enjoy it.” Helen Thomson

13. When they’re playing another game of chase Shutterstock “The dog was created specially for children. He is the god of frolic.” Henry Ward

14. When your dog turns your baby’s frown upside down “I’m a lot less cranky when it’s just me and my dog.” Bob Peterson