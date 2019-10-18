Soup is my favorite comfort food in the whole wide world. Around the time the weather begins to cool, I start daydreaming about throwing food into a pot with some broth and cooking up something delicious. I was gifted a pressure cooker during my maternity leave, so I'm especially excited to try out soup recipes for the Instant Pot. Mind you, it never bothered me to stand in front of the stove for hours to get the perfect creamy tomato soup. It was a labor of love. But I am definitely intrigued at the idea of cutting my cooking time way down without sacrificing taste.

The best thing about these Instant Pot soup recipes is the relative ease of preparation. No thawing, no roasting, no marinating for an hour beforehand. I don't always have time to prep for dinner; sometimes I just need to dump it and be done. The meals on this list include classic fall soup fare, like butternut squash, tomatoes, chicken and noodles. But you'll also find recipes that use ingredients your family might not be expecting in their soup, such as cauliflower and zucchini. Whether you're looking for a hearty soup or a smooth one, these Instant Pot recipes will fill your belly full of comforting goodness.

1. Instant Pot Broccoli Cheddar & Zucchini Soup Half Baked Harvest To be honest, any ordinary cheddar soup would satisfy my obsession with cheese. But Tieghan of Half Baked Harvest kicks it up a notch with this broccoli cheddar and zucchini soup, which makes me feel good that I'm getting two servings of vegetable with my cheese fix. The soup is a great way to use up any leftover summer squash in your fridge before it goes bad.

2. Lemon Chicken & Orzo Soup Good Life Eats With the fall chill sometimes comes an annoying case of the sniffles. Katie, author of Good Life Eats, originally created this light lemon chicken and orzo soup recipe as an alternative to chicken noodle soup for her husband's spring cold, but chicken works for every season. She also adds a few quick and helpful tips for first-time Instant Pot users.

3. Pressure Cooker Ramen Noodle Soup Steamy Kitchen If you love ramen as much as my family does, you'll be delighted at how Steamy Kitchen's ramen noodle soup turns a six-hour endeavor into a delicious 90-minute breeze. This recipe still calls for you to buy pork hock, likely at an Asian supermarket. But it's worth it to create the rich, creamy tonkotsu broth authentic ramen is famous for.

4. Thick & Creamy Lentil Soup With Lemon Mel's Kitchen Cafe Lentils are one of those legumes I often forget to incorporate in my diet. But they're so nutrient rich and filling, that they make perfect soups, like this one by Mel's Kitchen Cafe. Lentil soup with lemon hits all the right spots: flavorful, easy to make, and good for you.

5. Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup Number 2 pencil Homemade chicken noodle soup is almost a fall tradition in my house. I would cook a whole roaster chicken for dinner and use the spare parts to make broth, then soup. But that was before I found Number 2 Pencil's genius idea of cooking the entire bird in the Instant Pot. Same flavor in a fraction of the time? I'm sold.

6. Instant Pot Creamy Tomato Basil Soup Meatloaf and Melodrama A rich, creamy tomato soup paired with a crisp grilled cheese sandwich is the stuff of dreams — until it takes you two hours to chop fresh veggies while you're starving. Enter Meatloaf and Melodrama's Instant Pot creamy tomato basil soup. Dee cuts down on the cook time using the pressure cooker, along with canned tomatoes, heavy cream and basil for flavor.

7. Instant Pot French Onion Soup Well Plated In the lead-up to Well Plated's Erin Clarke recipe, she tells a charming story of the first time she tasted her grandmother's French onion soup. But to be quite honest, it was love at first sight with this mouth-watering photo. Beef bone broth is the heart of this lighter, sweet and savory pressure cooker version.

8. Easy Butternut Squash Soup Two Peas And Their Pod Autumn squash soups are without question one of the biggest perks of the season. You'll fall hard for Two Peas And Their Pod's butternut squash soup, an easy version of Panera Bread's famous creamy autumn fave. Now you don't have ask "Where did the autumn squash soup go?" when Panera takes it off the menu in the winter, like this poor soup lover.

9. Pressure Cooker Split Pea Soup Budget Bytes Just the other day, I was wondering what on earth people cook with frozen peas, because I rarely have a reason to buy them. And like an angel, here comes Budget Bytes with a tasty answer: split pea soup! The recipe is vegan, but if you eat meat, you can always toss chopped ham in for extra flavor.

10. Instant Pot Minestrone Soup Table For Two Blog I feel like a total kid for saying this, but star pasta makes everything delicious. They look so adorable and yummy in Julie Wampler's Instant Pot minestrone soup. Don't be surprised if you have to hide the last bowl of it from your kiddos.

11. Instant Pot Carrot Soup With Ginger Well Plated The distinctive kick of ginger and the sweetness of puréed carrots blend together like magic in Well Plated's carrot soup with ginger. I love that it's creamy without adding any dairy products (for the lactose intolerant folks in my house). You'll never guess the secret ingredient. (Spoiler alert: It's cauliflower!)

12. Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Soup Jelly Toast People usually think of football season as prime time for chicken wings. But with the overlap of soup weather and football weekends, Jelly Toast's buffalo chicken soup is the perfect marriage. And blogger Emily uses the only buffalo sauce worth acknowledging: Frank's Red Hot. It's so good.

13. Instant Pot Vegan Pho I Am A Food Blog I must confess that I, like so many, am a huge fan of the fresh, comforting flavors of a good bowl of pho. However, I've usually had it with slices of beef. This vegan meal, chock full of shiitake mushrooms, works beautifully without meat.

14. Instant Pot ‘Cream’ Of Celery Soup Oatmeal With A Fork Not gonna lie: before I found this recipe from Oatmeal With A Fork, I had never tasted cream of celery soup made from scratch. I'm most familiar with the canned version because I cook with it occasionally. But this Instant Pot interpretation has hints of dill and lemon that make it a much, much more appetizing meal. "Cream" is in quotes because the creaminess comes from olive oil, not dairy.