My husband and I were gifted an Instant Pot a few weeks ago and... holy moly. I'm not trying to be dramatic or anything, but life as we know it truly may never be the same. An electric pressure cooker and slow cooker in one, the Instant Pot has a cult following and for good reason. If you're a proud member of the Instant Pot cult, show off your goods this weekend. These 15 kid-friendly Instant Pot Super Bowl recipes are perfect for young guests, old guests, and everyone in between.

The major perk of an Instant Pot is the fact that you can whip up something absolutely delicious in a fraction of the time it would take in a slow cooker. I mean, "instant" is in the name, after all. Whether you're deciding to crash a Super Bowl party last minute or simply aren't known for your planning ahead skills, these recipes can all be made quickly before you head out for the day. Plus, mentioning you made your dish in an Instant Pot is also an instant conversation starter. As soon as you mention it, you'll be bombarded with, "Oh my gosh, don't you just love your Instant Pot?!" Even better, any kids at your Super Bowl hang will actually willingly consume the following dishes, which is basically instant karma (as in good karma for you, getting kids to eat without a fuss).

1 Cocktail Meatballs Dinner Then Dessert I love meatballs as a party food, simply because of their grab-and-go potential. Cook up these cocktail meatballs from the blog Dinner Then Dessert, pop a toothpick in each one, and you've got an easy Super Bowl side dish that's great for partygoers of all ages.

2 Bacon Ranch Potatoes Sweet & Savory by Shinee Not only do these bacon ranch potatoes by Sweet & Savory by Shinee look absolutely delicious, they're also pretty simple to make. Head to her blog to learn how to whip up this side dish quickly on Super Bowl Sunday (and make sure to check out her update at the bottom of the page).

3 Instant Pot Baked Beans (With Secret Ingredients) Instant Pot Eats A few secret ingredients take these Instant Pot baked beans by Instant Pot Eats to the next level... and you'll have to visit their site to find out what those secret ingredients are. Not only is this side dish sure to be a crowdpleaser, it's also vegan and gluten-free. Bonus points!

4 Instant Pot Sloppy Joes My Heart Beets The Super Bowl is the perfect time to get down on some good, old-fashioned sloppy joes. This sloppy joe meat recipe from My Heart Beats is a breeze to make in your Instant Pot, and you'll just need to supply some buns on the side.

5 Award-Winning Instant Pot Chili Oh Sweet Basil Chili and football go together like peanut butter and jelly. Oh Sweet Basil perfected this recipe for their award-winning chili, and it takes a fraction of the time of most chili recipes. Your particular Super Bowl party might not be giving awards for best dishes but if it was... this recipe would win.

6 Pressure Cooker Short Ribs Eating Richly All of the recipes on Eating Richly are kid-friendly, but make no mistake: they'll be a hit with all demographics. These pressure cooker short ribs can be made in under an hour – and Eating Richly will walk you through it.

7 Honey BBQ Wings i Save A to Z Who knew you could make chicken wings in an Instant Pot? These honey BBQ wings from blogger i Save A to Z are perfect for your Super Bowl festivities, and you can make them quickly from frozen. Don't forget to bring a creamy dipping sauce of your choice.

8 Instant Pot BBQ Chicken Sliders Eighteen25 As a kid, I loved sliders because they seemed like they were made for my tiny hands. Now, I love them because I don't feel bad eating two or three! These BBQ chicken sliders from Eighteen25 can be customize to your personal preferences, and make ideal Super Bowl grub.

9 Dirty Water Hotdogs (New York Hot Dogs) This Old Gal Don't let the name turn you off — these "dirty water" hotdogs by This Old Gal are cooked to taste like the ones you'd get from street vendors in NYC. The recipe is super simple, and Super Bowl partygoers can customize their dogs however they like.

10 Shredded Chicken Tacos Well Plated There is nothing better than a party with a taco bar. Pick up a variety of your favorite taco toppings, and cook up this recipe for Instant Pot shredded chicken by Erin at Well Plated. Trust me, you can't go wrong with build-your-own tacos, or this shredded chicken.

11 Broccoli Mac & Cheese Damn Delicious It doesn't matter if they're 7 or 70, no one can resist macaroni and cheese. This broccoli mac & cheese Instant Pot recipe by Damn Delicious is an easy way to sneak in a few veggies, yet is still decadent enough to be worthy of a Super Bowl party.

12 Instant Pot Crispy Carnitas Gimme Some Oven Whether you're eating it on a salad, adding it to a taco, or rolling it up in a burrito, this crispy carnitas recipe from Gimme Some Oven is a winner. Gimme Some Oven will show you how to get it oh-so-perfectly crisp, plus there's an added pineapple salsa recipe that complements it perfectly.

13 Instant Pot Queso Dip Clarks Condensed It's just a fact: whoever brings the most cheese to a party is automatically the MVP. You'll be everyone's favorite with this queso dip from blog Clarks Condensed, which is perfect for kiddos and adults alike.

14 Instant Pot Pizza Pull Apart Bread Pink Everyone loves pizza, but why not put a little spin on it for the special occasion? This pizza pull apart bread by blogger Jamela at Pink is kid-approved, and makes the perfect appetizer or side dish for Super Bowl Sunday.