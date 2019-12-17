It's scramble time for final holiday shopping, but this store has your back. The last-minute Christmas gifts from Costco are perfect for almost everyone on your list. A visit to their website or warehouse might be your last stop this holiday season, especially since their Christmas Eve hours are pretty generous.

If you want to order gifts from Costco and have them arrive in time for Christmas day, then read the fine print about their shipping policies. Some gifts must be ordered by 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, December 18 in order to qualify for Christmas shipping. You get an extra day to order a lot of the jewelry gifts at Costco, but those need to be ordered by midnight on Thursday, December 19.

But if you're not going to make those deadlines, and there isn't a local Costco you can duck into, don't fret. There are still other options for you. Costco sells many online gift certificates that you can send off immediately. All you need is the recipient's email address, and there is a gift card for almost every interest out there. Basically, whatever you need this holiday season, Costco can help you out before the December 25 deadline.

1. Freshwater 8-8.5mm Pearl 14kt White Gold Earrings Freshwater 8-8.5mm Pearl 14kt White Gold Earrings Costco | $120 See On Costco Freshwater pearl earrings are a classic accessory. This white gold pair is made with a secure screw back, so your gift recipient won't have to worry about losing them. Inspected by Costco's team of gemologists, the pearls are advertised as blemish-free and lustrous.

2. Instant Pot Duo SV 6qt Multi-Use Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Duo SV 6qt Multi-Use Pressure Cooker Costco | $65 See On Costco A 9-in-1 product, this Instant Pot can act as a sous vide, pressure cooker, sauté pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, grain cooker, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Also made with over 10 built-in safety features, it's designed to prevent overheating. Available with $25 off and free shipping, it's an easy and affordable way to score this trendy kitchen gadget.

3. Luminarc Stemless Wine Glass, 12-Piece Luminarc Stemless Wine Glass, 12-Piece Costco | $15 See On Costco With a 16.43 oz capacity, these glasses work equally well for both red and white wines. More compact than stemmed glasses, these are also dishwasher safe. Plus, these can do double duty as dessert holders or even home decor pieces.

4. LEGO Classic Bricks Bricks Bricks - 1,500-piece Set LEGO Classic Bricks Bricks Bricks - 1,500-piece Set Costco | $47 See On Costco LEGO fans of all ages will love this generous set of bricks. With a rainbow of colors, this collection of 1,500 LEGO pieces can create just about anything in your imagination. In addition to bricks, it also includes shapes, wheels, windows, doors, and eyes.

5. Mrs. Fields Cookies Deluxe Crate Mrs. Fields Cookies Deluxe Crate Costco | $40 See On Costco Give the gift of sweet treats. This giant crate includes a little bit of everything, including 48 Nibblers bite-sized cookies, 36 Brownie Bites, 24 Mini Muffins, two frosted cookies, and six ounces of Toffee-Nut popcorn clusters. Order by Thursday, December 19 (at 11:00 a.m. PST) and select express delivery in order to receive it by Christmas Eve.

6. Cinemark Theatres Platinum Supersaver Movie eTickets, 4-pack Cinemark Theatres Platinum Supersaver Movie eTickets Costco | $39 See On Costco If you're super pressed for time, Costco also has a selection of gift cards you can ship instantly via email. For instance, this selection of tickets can be redeemed at Cinemark Theatres Nationwide, and they never expire. It's a perfect gift for your favorite movie buff.

7. Lilumia 2 Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Lilumia 2 Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Costco | $50 See On Costco What do you get the makeup fan who already has an impressive collection? This sweet device can wash up to a dozen brushes in only 15 minutes. It saves the time and effort of cleaning brushes by hand.

8. Timberland Pebble Leather Men's Wallet Timberland Pebble Leather Men's Wallet Costco | $15 See On Costco With 8 total slots, this leather wallet holds a bunch of cards. The stitching gives it a classic look. And if you're a Costco member, it's even possible to get the wallet shipped to your local store for easy pickup.

9. Thermoflask Insulated 40oz Stainless Steel Water Bottles Thermoflask Insulated 40oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Spout Lid Costco | $25 See On Costco It's a two-for-one gift. You get two 40-ounce, dishwasher-safe water bottles, which are made from food grade stainless steel. It's a handy way to help your friends and loved ones stay hydrated.

10. Fūl Westly Laptop Backpack Fūl Westly Laptop Backpack-Heather Grey Costco | $38 See On Costco This sleek backpack is great for students, commuters, and travelers. It has a dedicated laptop pocket, as well as a side pocket just for your water bottle. Lastly, the padded back panel helps keep your back cool.

11. Anker Soundcore Life 2 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Anker Soundcore Life 2 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Case Costco | $65 See On Costco With 30 hours of continuous playtime in wireless mode (and 60 hours of time when wired), these are some serious headphones. The Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature also helps block out all ambient noise, so it's easier to focus on the music. It even comes with a case and remote control.

12. Essenza Ceramic Vase Ultrasonic Diffuser Essenza Ceramic Vase Ultrasonic Diffuser Costco | $50 See On Costco With a 6 to 8 hour runtime, this diffuser can scent a home or office for quite a while. It also features LED lights, and the diffuser is a Bluetooth speaker as well. Basically, this diffuser can turn any space into a soothing, spa-like experience.

13. NIGHT Golden Silk Sheet Mask, 10-Pack NIGHT Golden Silk Sheet Mask, 10-pack Costco | $0 See On Costco Made from real silk, these face sheets deliver serum in a super luxe way. It's easy to apply and encourages relaxation. This is a thoughtful gift for your friend who's all about skincare.

14. Hobie Venice Shiny Black Polarized Sunglasses Hobie Venice Shiny Black Polarized Sunglasses Costco | $54 See On Costco Offering 100 % UV protection, these polarized sunglasses are offered in a classic black shade. They're low-key enough for everyday wear, and the size fits many faces. Many of the reviewers say that they're comfortable to wear as well.