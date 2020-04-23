15 Marriage During The Pandemic Tweets That Are *So* Relatable
If life post-pandemic promises one thing, it’s this: We’re either going to see a whole lotta babies being born in about nine months from now — or everyone and their mother is going to be getting divorced. Because even though you promised to love honor, and cherish, ain’t nothing in the vows that talks about pandemics, quarantines, and homeschooling, oh my! And apparently, you’re not alone in your relationship angst, because the Internet is rife with marriage during the pandemic tweets that will definitely make you laugh.
When you’re stuck together (er, social distancing) 24/7, you’re bound to get stir crazy. That explains why all of those previously annoying quirks that your partner possesses are straight-up grounds for divorce at this point. After all, nothing (and we mean nothing) could have prepared you for love in the age of COVID-19. It's this simultaneous blend of blurry days, homeschooling, and an ever-present pair of pajamas on your person. Throw in a partner, and well, it's hard to not question your marriage mettle.
Thankfully, some pretty funny people are letting their relationship woes all hang out, and most of their marriage tweets are pretty darn amusing. See if you find any that make you recognize your own complicated, yet comical, quarantined partnership.
1. With Actual Lettuce?
2. Laughter Is The Best Medicine
3. Better Read The Vows Again
4. Every Pandemic Needs A Theme Song
You know that you’ve secretly sung “My Corona” to the tune of The Knack's song “My Sharona”, too. Don’t deny it. Just don’t get caught singing it outside; it doesn’t always get a great reception.
5. The Tribe Has Spoken
6. You’ve Been Thinking It, Too
7. It’s Gourmet!
8. Hmmm, Define “Like”
9. Or Getting Angry When He Doesn’t Get It
Sending a sweet little text during the day was one way that you stayed connected to your partner. But now that you’re in each other’s faces all day long, you should still try to message a meme to them — and hope that they get the joke so that they don’t come back in the room and ask you to explain it.
10. So, That Would Be Day 674, Right?
11. Breakfast Of Champions
12. Knock, Knock
13. Hairstylist For Hire
14. Accurate
15. Works For Us!
Sure, you can wine and dine your spouse to keep things interesting. Or, you could let it all (and we mean all) hang out while your spouse has to read his portion of a work presentation to a bunch of colleagues on a Zoom call.
If one thing is for certain, COVID-19 is bringing out the honesty (and the humor) in our marriages. There’s still so much to celebrate and laugh at together — at least, until the quarantine is over and you can get as far away from your partner as fast as possible.