Getting an invite to a New Year’s Eve party is always exciting — that is, until you realize that you have nothing to put on this postpartum, breastfeeding body. After all, if you’re nursing, you might not have a dress you can don that will give you the much-needed breast access that your baby (or your breast pump) requires. But the options below can help you if you’re looking for New Year’s Eve nursing dresses you can breastfeed in, because engorged boobs is not the way you want to welcome 2020.

And if you’re thinking about not going out on New Year’s Eve because you’re nursing, think again. Sometimes getting out can be just the thing to clear your mind, allow you to have adult conversation and feel like a human (and, you know, not a milk machine). And that’s especially the case on December 31, when you can start making your plans for the upcoming year, and breathe in all the hope and promise that the New Year offers.

So let your sparkle shine in one of these New Year’s Eve dresses, even if you are feeling tired, leaky, and would prefer to be in bed by midnight (or well before). Because once you put on a fantastic frock, might be glad you decided to go out after all.

1. ASOS Maternity Nursing Cape Double Layer Bodycon Midi Dress Maternity Nursing Cape Double Layer Bodycon Midi Dress ASOS | $66 Available in sizes 2-16 See on ASOS This dress has a double-layered design that is made from smooth, soft and (woot!) stretchy fabric. The nursing cape covers up an opening on either side for your to breastfeed or pump during the party. It's simple, yet elegant, and you'll definitely find more than one occasion to wear it.

2. Latched Mama Pleated Nursing Dress Pleated Nursing Dress Latched Mama | $50 Available in sizes Standard, Petite, and Plus See on Latched Mama The scoop neck exposes just a bit of skin but isn't too revealing (if that's your style), and the tank style allows you to hide your nursing bra straps. It has side access for nursing, and woohoo, it also has pockets. The Prussian blue color would be pretty for any NYE party, but it also comes in red, black, and patterned prints, too.

3. Seraphine Starry Night Maternity & Nursing Dress Starry Night Maternity & Nursing Dress Seraphine | $99 Available in sizes 2-14 See on Seraphine The stars won’t be the only thing shining on New Year’s Eve when you wear the this dazzling maternity and nursing dress. It has a silver star print with frilly detailing and ¾ sheer sleeves. Zippers allow for nursing access.

4. ASOS Design Maternity Nursing Fine Knit Ribbed Dress ASOS Design Maternity Nursing Fine Knit Ribbed Dress ASOS | $51 Available in sizes 2-16 See on ASOS The lightweight fabric on this ribbed knit dress makes it breathable (and bearable) when you have to make an appearance at NYE party. The double layer lets you breastfeed, and the burgundy color can hide any spills (or leaks) that might accidentally happen during the night.

5. Kimi + Kai Willow Maternity Embroidered Mesh Maxi Dress Kimi + kai Willow Maternity Embroidered Mesh Maxi Dress Macy's | $98 Available in sizes XS-L See on Macy's Although this is technically a maternity dress, the wide neckline will allow you to breastfeed your baby. The dress has beautiful embroidery on the flowing tulle fabric. And with its at-ankle length, it’s elegant for any New Year’s Eve affair.

6. Claret Maternity & Nursing Evening Dress Claret Maternity & Nursing Evening Dress Seraphine | $139 Available in sizes 2-14 See on Seraphine There’s nothing like a long dress to make you feel fancy — even while you’re pumping. this evening dress has beautiful draping and offers discreet nursing access via panels in the front.

7. Grey Velvet Wrap Self Tie Maternity Maxi Dress Grey Velvet Wrap Self Tie Maternity Maxi Dress Pink Blush Maternity | $72 Available in sizes S-XL See on Pink Blush Maternity The is maternity velvet wrap dress works as a nursing dress too, thanks to its v-neckline and soft fabric. It's also double-lined, so you won't have to worry about a see-through situation or itchy seams against your skin. It's available in navy and burgundy.

8. Black Glitter Long Sleeve Maternity Wrap Dress Black Glitter Long Sleeve Maternity Wrap Dress Pink Blush Maternity | $58 Available in sizes S-XL See on Pink Blush Maternity Glitter your way to a good time with this long sleeve dress, perfect for winter. The wrap design lets you nurse your baby without fully exposing yourself, and it'll be comfortable to wear, too. You'll probably find that you're wearing it long after your last nursing session.

9. Sofia Velvet Maxi Dress in Shell Sofia Velvet Maxi Dress in Shell Baltic Born | $68 Available in sizes XS-XXXL See on Baltic Born This seashell-toned look is perfect for an elegant New Year’s Eve party. It’s maxi length, and with its surplice V neck you’ll be able to nurse easily throughout the evening. The velvet material will be super soft and cozy on your (and baby’s) skin.

10. MAMA Patterned Nursing Dress MAMA Patterned Nursing Dress H&M | $50 Available in sizes XS-XL See on H&M The green fabric on this nursing dress reveals a subtle leopard print that makes it dressy enough for any party. A double layer allows you to stay warm — and nurse your baby, too.

11. Motherhood Maternity Nursing Dress Maternity Nursing Dress Motherhood | $49 Available in sizes S, M, L See on Motherhood You can nurse your baby in this simple nursing dress simply by unzipping a discreet side panel. A delicate lace trim completes the look and works for almost any occasion. Dress is up with some glamorous accessories for your NYE party or keep it casual over tights or jeans and a denim jacket.

12. Lydia Maxi Dress in Animal Print Lydia Maxi Dress in Animal Print Baltic Born | $82 Available in sizes XS-XXXL See on Baltic Born Let your inner mama bear come out with this day-to-night maxi dress. The sleeves are sheer while the rest of the dress is lined, and its relaxed fit should hopefully make you feel, well, relaxed, too. It's great for parties and running errands alike.

13. Black Lace Maternity & Nursing Dress Black Lace Maternity & Nursing Dress Seraphine | $179 Available in sizes 2-14 See on Seraphine This lace number can be a go-to for any party you might be hitting up on New Year’s Eve. It has a peek-a-boo lace bodice and sleeves and a scalloped V back for an added surprise. And when your baby is hungry, the lace at the bust lifts up so you can breastfeed.

14. MAMA Nursing Dress MAMA Nursing Dress H&M | $50 Available in sizes XS-XL See on H&M If you’re looking for an airy dress that’s still elegant enough for an evening affair, this black and red dress with a floral print is it. It has a jersey lining for comfort, and can easily take you from day to night.