15 Old Navy After-Christmas Sale Highlights You *Really* Don't Want To Miss, Including 50 Percent Off All Jeans
If you received gift cards or money this year, or if you just didn't quite get everything on your wish list, the Old Navy after Christmas sale is here for you. In all of their amazing, inexpensive, cute, comfy goodness, Old Navy's taking up to 75 percent off the entire store, with sales on clothing and accessories for everyone: baby, toddler, kids, men... and of course, you.
You earned this mama, please treat yourself. We all know who makes the Christmas magic happen every year around here. Get a new cute dress, a cozy sweater, some comfy leggings, or even some new shoes. With these prices, you can definitely justify going a little crazy at Old Navy. And again, like I said, you totally earned it. Plus, can we all breathe a sigh of relief that Christmas is done (even though we love it) and it was great but now it's time to rest, maybe just a little? Pop on over to the Old Navy website in your Christmas jammies and start the new year off right by snagging some great deals on some winter staples for your wardrobe or your kids wardrobes.
1Sherpa Moto Jacket
Stay warm and cozy in the new year with this Sherpa Moto Jacket. You can't beat that price for comfort and style.
2Shift Dress
Ponte-Knit Shift Dress for Women
This cute shift dress can be dressed up or down, making this a surprisingly versatile piece for the price.
3Jeans (For the Whole Family)
Mid-Rise Rockstar Super Skinny Distressed Ankle Jeans for Women
All jeans are 50 percent off for baby, toddler, kids, women, and men. Happy New Year to everyone!
4Rib-Knit Top
Slim-Fit Luxe Rib-Knit Top for Women
Stylish and inexpensive. That's why we love Old Navy, am I right? And this top doesn't disappoint in either category.
5Jersey Leggings
Jersey Elastic-Waist Leggings for Women
What self-respecting person doesn't like a good pair of leggings? All kidding aside, these comfy leggings are great for lounging around your house or running errands, because nobody can tell me leggings aren't pants.
6Balloon-Sleeve Top
Relaxed Tie-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Top for Women
This cute top is great for office wear, out on the town, or running errands. It's super versatile and inexpensive. A great staple for your wardrobe.
7Thermal Knit Tee
Printed Thermal-Knit Tee for Toddler Girls
The perfect basic top: Great for layering, and comfy and cozy on its own. And at just $3, maybe you should buy a few (since toddlers don't exactly like to keep things clean.)
8Zip-Pocket Pants
Ponte-Knit Zip-Pocket Stevie Pants for Toddler Girls
Gotta love girl pants with pockets, especially pockets that zip so they can keep their rocks and dinosaurs in there. Hopefully these are real pockets that can actually hold things.
9Skinny Cords
Rib-Waist Pull-On Skinny Cords for Toddler Boys
These cords are too cute... your toddler will be stylin'! At just $10 a pair, you might as well buy them in more than one color.
10Logo Tee
Logo-Graphic Tee for Toddler Boys
Who doesn't love a graphic tee? Beyond this adorable bear shirt, there are also others featuring trucks and the sayings "Let's Roll" and "Explore More."
11Ballet Flats
Faux-Suede Double-Strap Ballet Flats for Baby
These ballet flats are just too adorable for words, and will go nicely with one of Old Navy's baby dresses, which are also on sale. And at just $8 a pair, you can grab them in black or squash to go with multiple outfits.
12Swing Dress
Plush-Knit Peplum-Hem Swing Dress for Baby
In light purple or light pink, these swing dresses are the perfect addition to your baby's closet. Be sure to get two for basically the price of one during this after-Christmas sale.
13Patterned Body Suit
Patterned Thermal-Knit Bodysuit for Baby
https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=285404042&cid=1124445&pcid=96919
14High-Top Sneakers
https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=285497002&cid=1124445&pcid=96919
15Knee-Patch Joggers
Got a crawler on your hands and you want to keep the knees of their pants from wearing out? These stylish knee-patch joggers will do just that. The extra patch gives a little more reinforcement, and plus, they're really too cute. Snag them for $7 while you can!
After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.