Like a Gordon Ramsay-level reoccurring nightmare, the quest to prepare something for dinner that the whole family will enjoy every dang night can be a struggle. Oh, sure, you have your old standbys: the go-to taco night, your fave lasagna, that crockpot chili you convinced your kids to like by bribing them with an accompanying bag of Fritos... but everyone needs a break from even their most beloved dishes. Enter one pot/skillet wonders. These 15 one pan dinner recipes kids will love could seriously change your life.

This list features over a dozen delicious meals that require as few kitchen implements as possible (pretty much just a skillet or a Dutch oven). The ingredient list is short and sweet and the cooking time is too. We’re talking true blue one-and-done recipes. The kind that will have you shouting in eureka-like ecstasy, “I know what to make tonight!” Why? Because even in our most Nigella-wannabe moments, we all need some dinner hacks in our back pocket ready to feed the hungry masses before chaos ensues.

So go dust off your cast iron, rinse your Le Creuset, and get ready to prepare a meal that won’t take you all night (but will leave your crew smacking their lips in happy satisfaction).

1. 10-Minute Skillet Pizza Averie Cooks When is pizza a bad idea? Answer: Never. Averie Cooks gets it. That's why she created this skillet pizza that you can make in half the time it takes your kindergartener to put on their shoes. Real talk.

2. One Skillet Coffee-Rubbed Steak and Potatoes Dinner Wholefully Steak and potatoes is the bedrock of American cuisine. So start your kiddos young and treat them to a classic that's super easy to prepare, thanks to Wholefully.com.

3. Easy 30-Minute One-Skillet Lasagna Averie Cooks Cheese and tomato sauce are always a pretty easy sell to children. This skillet recipe from Averie Cooks takes the stress off of having to bake a huge pan of lasagna and makes for a great dinner.

4. Zucchini Tomato Skillet A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Get your daily veg allotment in one meal with A Pretty Life in the Suburbs skillet recipe. A little brown sugar sweetens the deal for your kiddos.

5. Creamy Tomato Macaroni & Cheese A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Two words: mac and cheese. Need we say more? Plus, this one from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs has an added tomato-y kick (adding not just flavor but vitamins, too).

6. Easy 10-Minute Shrimp Scampi Averie Cooks If you're blessed to have access to fresh local seafood, getting the most of shrimp season is a must. Maximize your crustacean-cooking potential with this scampi recipe from Averie Cooks.

7. Creamy Gouda Cheese Cauliflower Bake A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Need your picky eater to consume more vegetables? Pro tip: hide them under lots and lots of cheese. This Pretty Life in the Suburbs recipe is genuinely gouda for them.

8. Dish Parmesan Garlic Roasted Chicken Thighs and Potatoes A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Are you a baller on a budget? We feel you. This One Dish Parmesan Garlic Roasted Chicken Thighs and Potatoes from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs is tasty and pocketbook friendly, too.

9. Honey Sriracha Skillet Pork Chops Ari's Menu Longing to mix up your proteins a bit? Don't sleep on the classic pork chop. When cooked right, as in this Ari's Menu recipe, it can be a perfect meal for meat eaters of any age.

10. Hawaiian Chicken Skillet Recipe A Spicy Perspective Y'all, this recipe from A Spicy Perspective is the marriage of, wait for it, Hawaiian Style Pizza and BBQ Chicken Pizza. If that's not enough to convince you to make this for your brood, then we don't know what to tell you.

11. Caprese Pasta Ari's Menu Easy breezy Caprese Pasta is a crowd pleaser, and cooked in a skillet a la Ari's Menu, it's also a super fast meal to put on the table.

12. Skillet Taco Calzone Pie A Spicy Perspective Love calzones? Love tacos? Then, boy, do we have a recipe for you. A Spicy Perspective has packed the two into a sort of nouveau shepherd's pie for Millennial moms and we're here for it.

13. Light Kielbasa Apple Onion Skillet A Spicy Perspective Have a crew that loves the combination of sweet and savory? Try this Light Kielbasa Apple Onion Skillet. Dowsed in apple butter, trust us, your kids will love this.

14. Beef Taco Pasta Skillet Averie Cooks This isn't your mama's Hamburger Helper. We're talking a super yum pseudo soup made with pinwheel pasta your kids won't be able to say no to, all thanks to Averie Cooks.