Once a baby takes their first steps and gets a taste of that independence, it's unlikely they'll want to sit down any time soon. With all the new exploration (and safety hazards) there are some products for when baby starts walking that are worth the investment. This new mobility opens up a whole new world of toys, fashion, and, unfortunately, bumps and bruises.

In those early days of walking, babies are often so excited by their new skill that they're completely unaware of their limits. Pediatrician Whitney Casares, M.D. tells Romper that during this time parents are tasked with finding the balance between "ensuring safety and promoting mobility." It's a hard line to walk, but parents can equip themselves with products that will make this a little easier. "This is the moment to focus on purchasing babyproofing and safety equipment like door latches, baby gates, and furniture wall straps if you haven’t already," Dr. Casares adds, and "research[ing] ways to help your little one get around easily."

Being proactive about safety and setting limits now will also help as your baby transitions into the toddler stage, which is full of big emotions and the desire to really assert independence. "When moms and dads proactively remove potential hazards and focus on purchasing and installing safety-proofing equipment ahead of time... the toddler stage can be less frustrating and more enjoyable," Dr. Casares says, because they won't find themselves "constantly saying 'no' or needing to quickly intervene to help their children avoid dangerous situations."

Even though the transition to walking can be scary, it can also be a lot of fun! Here are some product ideas to help you find that balance between keeping your little one safe and encouraging their new skill.

1. Door Knob Covers Jool Baby Door Knob Covers - 4 Pack Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Covering your door knobs (or handles) will help keep your little explorer out of rooms that aren't safe. The cover doesn't need to be overly complicated, just something that requires a little attention to open.

2. Top Of Stairs Baby Gate Summer Infant Rustic Home Safety Gate Target | $100 See on Target As Dr. Casares explains, "early walkers are also prone to falling easily... baby gates are critical to preventing life-threatening head injuries from major falls." When selecting a baby gate for the top of the stairs, make sure it is designed for that spot, because not all gates are safe for use at the top.

3. Furniture Wall Straps Bebe Earth - Furniture and TV Anti-Tip Straps (8-Pack) Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Once your little one starts walking, climbing is not far behind. Suddenly they have all these new (vertical) spaces available to them, and they'll definitely want to climb up shelves like they're ladders. Anchoring furniture to the wall will help prevent a fall from turning into something potentially much worse.

4. A Safe Storage System Lock & Stock 4pk 48qt/45L Storage Set Target | $70 See on Target Dr. Casares says, "Once kids start walking, they’re at higher risk of accessing dangerous chemicals under counters and sharp objects in closets or in kitchen areas." Consider storing some of the more harmful things you don't use regularly in a storage box that locks, and store it on a high shelf.

5. Bottom Of Stairs Baby Gate Summer Infant Multi-Use Deco Extra Tall Walk-Thru Gate, Bronze (28.5 - 48 Inch) Amazon | $63 See on Amazon Gates for the bottom of the stairs are, thankfully, easier to find than those for the top of the stairs, but they're equally as important. You don't want your little one to find themselves halfway up the staircase and come tumbling down.

6. Supportive Shoes Saucony Kids' Baby Jazz H&l-K Sneaker in Pink/Turquoise/Lime Amazon Prices vary by style and size See on Amazon "When you’re at home, you won’t need to worry about footwear — letting your child go barefoot indoors can help her learn how to walk steadily," says Dr. Casares. However, when you take your new walker outside, you'll want to make sure they have some good shoes with a hard sole to help protect their feet from dirt, rocks, and sharp objects.

7. Umbrella Stroller Cosco Umbrella Stroller with Canopy in Teal Target | $20 See on Target Once your baby can start walking, they won't want to stop. Still, there are moments where they need to be in a stroller so investing in an inexpensive, lightweight option will ensure you have a stroller handy when you need it, but won't take up much space.

8. Push Toys Melissa & Doug Chomp & Clack Alligator Push Toy Amazon | $45 See on Amazon You can help encourage your baby's newfound mobility with a fun push toy. Whatever you choose, be sure it helps keep them upright and is steady enough that it won't roll out from under them if they put a little pressure on it.

9. Cabinet & Drawer Locks Safety 1st Adhesive Magnetic Child Safety Lock System (Set of 8 Locks and 2 Keys) Amazon | $34 See on Amazon Having cabinet and drawer locks will let you store some of those dangerous things, like cleaners and knives, that you use regularly in an easy-to-reach spot. Lock up anything that your little explorer could hurt themselves with, and possibly also your plastic food storage if you're not a fan of cleaning up messes.

10. Some Cute Bandages Band-Aid Disney Frozen Adhesive Bandages - 20ct Target | $4 See on Target There are going to be skinned knees, scraped elbows, and some scratched up palms in those early days of walking. So, if mom or dad's kiss doesn't magically heal the wound, some fun character bandages might do the trick.

11. Corner Pads Clear Edge Bumpers (20-Pack) Corner Protectors Amazon | $17 See on Amazon Your little one is going to get some bumps and bruises while trying to master walking, but you can help minimize the risk by covering corners and sharp furniture edges with protectors. It may still hurt to bump into, but at least it won't leave a goose-egg knot on their head.

12. Play Area Baby Gate Toddleroo By North States Superyard Colorplay 6 Panel Freestanding Gate Target | $65 See on Target Your baby has likely already been crawling all over the place since before they were walking, but they were also easier to catch then. It's helpful to have a portable play space gate that allows you to block off a room as needed or to keep your little one contained to one spot now and then.

13. Toys They Can Chase Kidzlane Bubble Machine Amazon | $25 See on Amazon Any toy that (safely) shoots something like balls or that can be chased will encourage your little one to walk more, and eventually start running. Just be conscious of where you play with these toys because there needs to be enough space and a relatively level floor for safety.

14. A Kid-Friendly Ice Pack Hilph Boo Boo Buddy Ice Pack for Kids Injuries, 3 Pack - in Dinosaurs Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Hopefully there won't be too many bumps that need ice, but sometimes just the act of holding ice to an injury makes a little one feel a bit safer. Having some ice packs that are ready to use and made just for them will help you calm your kiddo down quickly.