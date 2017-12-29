15 Real Celebrity Parenting Quotes Of 2017 That You'll Absolutely Relate To

OK, so celebs — they aren't exactly "just like us." That's because when it comes to their lifestyles, legions of fans, and bank accounts, the bulk of us can hardly compare. But there's something about parenting that is uniquely bonding, whether it's being unable to identify a bodily fluid and/or how long it's been on the arm of your sweater, or working to teach your little ones about the importance of independence. And if you're seeking a little of support from Hollywood, well, then I put together a few real celebrity parenting quotes of 2017 to help you out.

I mean, you can always count on Tina Fey, Chrissy Teigen, and Kristen Bell to keep it real. And if you haven't seen Pink's VMAs speech, then you're going to need to get out a pen and paper and write it down word for word. Plus, you'll find that even Olympic athletes like Serena Williams struggle with breastfeeding and all of the questions that come with it. As for Shonda Rhimes, you probably won't be surprised to read that she has no problem shining a light on parenting BS.

After all, celebrities might not be just like us, but, like most parents, they consider their role as mom or dad to be pretty freaking important.

1 "We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl." — Pink MTV on YouTube Pink delivered this speech at the VMAs in August, paying tribute to her daughter who had recently said, "I'm the ugliest girl I know." The bad*ss mom delivered this response to her, adding at the end of the speech: "And you, my darling girl, are beautiful and I love you." And parents everywhere fell in love with Pink — again.

2 "No one’s really doing it perfectly. I think you love your kids with your whole heart, and you do the best you possibly can." — Reese Witherspoon Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images America's sweetheart sat down with Southern Living for the magazine's September issue and chatted all things fashion, country music, and parenting. When asked, "How do you balance things?" Witherspoon had this response to which parents everywhere cheered.

3 "Whatever you do breastfeeding-wise — great. Great. Whatever.” — Tina Fey Giphy God, yes. Leave it to Tina Fey to let mothers everywhere know that, seriously, you should really do what works for you. When Fey was asked about her advice for new moms at a special screening of her film Admission, she shared this tidbit, advice that is no surprise coming from the writer and actress who showed her irritation with "Mommy Wars" in an episode of 30 Rock.

4 "We’ve joked that my daughter is bossy. But my husband [Ryan Reynolds] said, 'I don’t ever want to use that word again. You’ve never heard a man called bossy.'" — Blake Lively Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a July interview with Glamour, Lively candidly shared the parenting tactics she and husband Ryan Reynolds work to teach their children. She added, "So do I know how to be the best parent for a daughter? No, I have no idea. All I can do is share what I’m thinking — and learn from others." Thank goodness for celebs who believe in the sisterhood of motherhood like the rest of us.

5 "It would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them." — Chrissy Teigen I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them — (@chrissyteigen) # When Chrissy Teigen reached out to followers for stories about their kids being mean about them, parents fell in love with her a bit more. Because all of a sudden I don't feel so lonely when I think about saying to my toddler, "I miss you" and having her yell back, "I doooon't miiiiissss yoooou!" as she runs away from me.

6 "If I'm talking to the 2-and-a-half-year-old and I'm done, I'll just be like, 'We've got to switch. I don't want to talk to this kid anymore.'" — Kristen Bell Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Man, can we talk about how much we love Kristen Bell? From her honest discussions about depression and anxiety to her hilarious admission of her kids walking in on she and husband Dax Shepard doing the deed, she's kind of my idol. So, when I saw this gem about her tag team parenting methods, it only solidified my love for the celeb.

7 "What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy." — Mila Kunis Giphy Ah, a celebrity we can all relate to. Ragged tired? Check. The A Bad Moms Christmas star opened up about parenting in the November issue of Marie Claire and moms everywhere breathed a collective sigh of relief.

8 "I've been having so much pain for the last several months. Everyone has been asking how I injured [my shoulder] and I don't have a good answer. I think I figured it out guys. I'm a mom." — Busy Philipps busyphilipps on Instagram The actress posted this hilarious photo to her Instagram in March and it made parents everywhere giggle. Because if you have ever packed for a one-hour trip to Target with one kid, then you can completely relate.

9 "Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop?" — Serena Williams Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop? — (@serenawilliams) # Whether you have breastfed a child for a week or three years, you know all about how complicated it can get. That's why moms everywhere were happy to weigh in when tennis pro Serena Williams posted this breastfeeding question to Twitter earlier this month. The answer, Serena, as most moms will tell you, is no, it's not weird at all.

10 "Parenting shifts as your kids shift. The best thing for me has been throwing any kind of parenting manual out of the window." — Kate Hudson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a July interview with The Times, Hudson shared this parenting advice along with this beauty: "I’m not going to lie: I’m one of those women who, if there’s a filter, I’m using it." And everyone praised her for at least being real about it.

11 "We [all] just love hard. It doesn't matter if you're a celebrity mom or a mom that is a stay-at-home mom ... we're all in this together." — Kelly Rowland Giphy Kelly Rowland dished in April about the best parenting advice she received from Queen Bey, while also sharing some of the lessons she's learned along the way. To the above, Rowland added that she's thankful for her group of mama friends: "I completely have them all on speed dial and will ask them any question under the sun. I am not ashamed."

12 "Really the only way I know to raise them is to really listen. It's perhaps the most important thing any parent can do." — Angelina Jolie Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a May interview with Elle France, the actress and activist talked about how her late mother influenced her parenting style, as well as why parenting is "the greatest gift and responsibility."

13 "Bill [Gates] and I had always known that, like our own parents, we would raise our children to believe they could do anything without their gender limiting their options." — Melinda Gates Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May, Melinda Gates told TIME about how she and husband Bill raised their children to be feminists, adding: "By the time I started my own family, I had a much deeper awareness of just how detrimental these gender norms can be — not just to women and girls, but to society as a whole." Preach, sister.

14 "There are all kinds of ways and reasons that mothers can and should be praised. But for cultivating a sense of invisibility, martyrdom, and tirelessly working unnoticed and unsung? Those are not reasons." — Shonda Rhimes Giphy In October, Rhimes released an excerpt to her book Year of Yes, in which she wrote about why greeting card companies can do a lot better when it comes to designing cards for moms. She asks, "Where is the greeting card that praises the kinds of mothers I know? Or better yet, the kind of mother I was raised by?" And mothers everywhere signed on for yet another season of whatever Shondaland journey she takes them on next.