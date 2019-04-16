Try as you might, you will never escape reality TV and sometimes, it's a lot easier and lighter to watch than embarking on another serious drama that requires a dozen hours of uninterrupted marathon watching to properly catch up. So instead of trying to fit seven seasons of Game of Thrones into your schedule this spring, you can enjoy all of the reality shows coming to Hulu in May.

Maybe you’ve been waiting for the chance to watch Hannah Brown start her journey to finding love on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, or you have been antsy for more seasons of Counting On after powering through 19 Kids and Counting like your life depended on it. I get it — in my house, there is no such thing as watching one episode of any given show at a time. And when it comes to reality shows, it’s definitely hard to not keep going if the episodes are all available at once.

For Hulu, the availability of episodes varies from show to show. The Bachelorette, for example, will have new episodes on the streaming platform throughout the season after they air on TV. But when Season 7 and 8 of Four Weddings drops on Hulu, all of the previously aired episodes from those seasons will be available for immediate streaming.

Whatever your personal preferences, Hulu definitely has a lot of reality TV content to look forward to this May while you wait for spring to actually start.

The Bachelorette: Season 15 TV Guide on YouTube When Hannah Brown embarks on her journey to find love and dole out roses on The Bachelorette Season 15, you will get a front row seat as a Hulu subscriber. Maybe there will be a plethora of "roll tide" declarations, but she has earned her spot as this season’s Bachelorette and I am here for it. Season 15 premieres on Hulu on May 14.

Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Season 2 The Wendy Williams Show on YouTube Shannon Ambrosio continues his journey to find the best barbecue chefs in the south in Season 2 of Big Bad BBQ Crawl, but I can't promise you won't find yourself craving heavily sauced ribs in the middle of the night. Season 2 drops on May 15.

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Season 4 Speaking of barbecue, Bobby Flay’s own show centered around recipes to make your spring and summer cookouts amazing is set to premieres its fourth season on Hulu in May. Apparently the goal is to make viewers gain 10 pounds before the end of the month. Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction will be available on May 15.

Burgers, Brews & 'Que: Seasons 1-3 chefsymon on Instagram In the same style as Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Michael Symon's Burgers, Brews & 'Que takes him on a journey to different barbecue restaurants around the U.S. to sample the best of the best and, obviously, make everyone watching at home Google how far they are from each of the locations so they can try the meals too. All three seasons will be available on May 15.

Cash Cab: Season 13 marluvlenn k on YouTube Remember when trivia was simple and took place in a cab to unsuspecting passengers rather than on your cell phone on a trivia app? Cash Cab remembers. That’s probably why it has been on so long and why Hulu will have Season 13 available on May 15.

Counting On: Seasons 2-3 TLC on YouTube The Duggar daughters are back for more engagement announcements, baby adventures, and closer look at what their lives are like. Season 9 just aired on TLC, but catch up with the early seasons when Season 2 and 3 drop on Hulu on May 15.

Four Weddings: Seasons 7-8 tlc uk on YouTube Whether you have no plans to get married anytime soon or you’ve been there and done it already, you can appreciate Four Weddings and the vast differences between some of the brides’ tastes. It can also be a guide of what not to do for your own wedding. Both Season 7 and 8 are coming to Hulu on May 15.

I Found The Gown: Seasons 2-3 tlc uk on YouTube Similar to Say Yes to the Dress, TLC’s I Found the Gown is about different brides’ journeys to find "the one" without breaking the bank. On I Found the Gown, you can get to know the shop owners who make dreams come true daily and Season 2 and 3 will be available on May 15.

Love It Or List It: Season 12 LOVE IT OR LIST IT on YouTube Love it or List It might give you serious real estate envy, but living vicariously through reality TV is part of the charm. I still don’t know how a preschool teacher and part-time birdhouse maker can afford a $500,000 home, but it is what it is. Season 12 is coming to Hulu on May 15.

The Little Couple: Seasons 11-12 TLC on YouTube TLC is all about showing what life is like in different family dynamics and over the years, viewers have come to love and admire Bill, Jen, and their growing family on The Little Couple. Continue the journey with them on May 15 on Hulu.

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 1 In this special version of MasterChef, celebrity families face off against each other in a cooking competition. Some of the match-ups include Tori Spelling and her daughter, Stella, versus Jennie Garth and her daughter, Fiona and Lisa Vanderpump and her daughter, Pandora, versus Snooki and JWoww. Part 1 will be on Hulu on May 16.

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 2 Giphy Part 2 of the special MasterChef showdown will be available on Hulu on May 23 so you can see which celebrities families came out on top.

America’s Got Talent: Season 14 America's Got Talent on YouTube Season 14 of America’s Got Talent premieres on NBC on May 28 and luckily for Hulu subscribers, the premiere will be available for streaming the following day on May 29.

Songland Just in case you don't have enough singing competition shows to keep up with, NBC will premiere its newest version, Songbird, on May 28. But in a twist unlike most others, it involves songwriting. The new series will be available on Hulu on May 29.