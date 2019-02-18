15 Steamy, Short Netflix Movies That Are Guaranteed To Heat Up Your Weeknight In No Time
When it comes to date night, going out is overrated. There is really nothing more romantic than staying in and watching a sexy movie with your partner. Plus, taking the Netflix-and-chill approach is easier to pull off when you have kids: no babysitter required, just the patience to wait until they go to bed. And you don't even have to hold off until the weekend, because these 15 steamy, short Netflix movies are perfect for lighting your fire on any weeknight.
Why short? Because time is of the essence when you're having an at-home date night on a weeknight. All of the movies included on this list satisfy three big requirements: they are under two hours, they have plenty of hot moments, and they're all currently streaming on Netflix. After all, if it's not on Netflix... is it worth the trouble? (Side note: If these movies get you in the mood to binge watch more of Netflix's hottest offerings, add Blue is the Warmest Color and Gaspar Noe's Love to your weekend roster.)
Every flick on this round-up will have you feeling some type of way, whether you've got company or you're cozying up solo. Pour yourself a glass of wine, slip into something more comfortable, and fire up your TV. Happy watching!
1Below Her Mouth
TV-MA, 1 hour 31 minutes
In this Canadian film, two women find themselves in an unexpected love affair that ultimately has the power to change the course of their lives. While it's got an abysmal Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 22 percent, it's jam-packed with sensual scenes (if that's what you're in the mood for).
2Newness
TV-MA, 1 hour 57 minutes
In this 2017 film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, Martin and Gabriel embark on a new relationship. However, when infidelity and boredom enter the picture, they "seek out an unconventional solution" (read: begin an open relationship) to fix things.
3Y Tu Mamá También
R, 1 hour 45 minutes
This Spanish language film, which follows two young men and an older woman on a road trip through rural Mexico, is well-known for its explicit sexual scenes. The movie doesn't rely on these scenes, however, and has an impressive rating of 92 percent from Rotten Tomatoes.
4The Graduate
PG, 1 hour 45 minutes
The Graduate is an absolute classic. If you aren't familiar with this 1967 rom-com, this movie tells the story of a recent college grad who is seduced by an older woman (Mrs. Robinson). It's safe to say this movie has been the basis of sexual fantasies for about five decades now.
5Carol
R, 1 hour 58 minutes
The theme of this movie is forbidden love (and what's hotter than that?). Set in the 1950s, Carol tells the story of a lesbian affair between two women in New York City, and has a strong Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94 percent.
6White Girl
Unrated, 1 hour 30 minutes
This 2016 indie film follows college girl Leah, who begins an intense relationship with a drug dealer named Blue. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016, and the Hollywood Reporter summed it up as, "Squalid, shocking and sexy as hell."
7Fragments of Love
TV-MA, 1 hour 41 minutes
Described by Netflix as an "erotic thriller," this Spanish language movie tells the story of Rodrigo and Susana's intense affair. As their romance intensifies, so do Susana's secrets.
8Porto
TV-MA, 1 hour 16 minutes
When Mati and Jake have a brief but intense romantic encounter in the Portuguese city of Porto, they have no idea the effect it will have on their lives for years to follow.
9Last Night
R, 1 hour 32 minutes
This 2010 romantic drama is all about temptation. When husband and wife Joanna and Michael spend an evening away from each other – and in the company of extremely attractive acquaintances – their relationship, and their will power, is put to the test.
10An Education
PG-13, 1 hour 40 minutes
If you didn't see this critically-acclaimed film in 2010 when it was nominated for three Academy Awards, this is your chance. Based on the novel by author Lynn Barber, An Education tells the story of a teen girl being seduced by an older, and questionable, man.
11Concussion
R, 1 hour 36 minutes
After main character Abby suffers a concussion, she becomes restless and disillusioned with her marriage and life in general. To get out of her funk, she begins frequenting prostitutes and eventually starts working as one herself.
12Under the Skin
R, 1 hour 48 minutes
A bit different than the other selections on this list, Under the Skin stars Scarlett Johansson as, seriously, a "seductive alien" who uses her sex appeal to lure in men... only to kill them.
13Sleeping With Other People
R, 1 hour 45 minutes
Sleeping with Other People is a romantic comedy following two "serial philanderers" who reunite years after one sexy night together in college. They make the decision to just be friends, but it proves to be harder than they originally thought.
14Zipper
R, 1 hour 52 minutes
Described by Netflix as a "steamy thriller," Zipper is the story of Sam Ellis, a federal prosecutor who ultimately ends up Attorney General. The wrench in his plans? He can't stop seeing high-end escorts.
15Blue Valentine
R, 1 hour 52 minutes
While this romantic drama certainly isn't all sunshine and rainbows (understatement), there is some undeniable, sizzling chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams's characters. The film jumps back and forth between the days of their early relationship and their present, struggling marriage.