When it comes to date night, going out is overrated. There is really nothing more romantic than staying in and watching a sexy movie with your partner. Plus, taking the Netflix-and-chill approach is easier to pull off when you have kids: no babysitter required, just the patience to wait until they go to bed. And you don't even have to hold off until the weekend, because these 15 steamy, short Netflix movies are perfect for lighting your fire on any weeknight.

Why short? Because time is of the essence when you're having an at-home date night on a weeknight. All of the movies included on this list satisfy three big requirements: they are under two hours, they have plenty of hot moments, and they're all currently streaming on Netflix. After all, if it's not on Netflix... is it worth the trouble? (Side note: If these movies get you in the mood to binge watch more of Netflix's hottest offerings, add Blue is the Warmest Color and Gaspar Noe's Love to your weekend roster.)

Every flick on this round-up will have you feeling some type of way, whether you've got company or you're cozying up solo. Pour yourself a glass of wine, slip into something more comfortable, and fire up your TV. Happy watching!

1 Below Her Mouth Below Her Mouth - Trailer on YouTube TV-MA, 1 hour 31 minutes In this Canadian film, two women find themselves in an unexpected love affair that ultimately has the power to change the course of their lives. While it's got an abysmal Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 22 percent, it's jam-packed with sensual scenes (if that's what you're in the mood for).

2 Newness Movieclips Trailers on YouTube TV-MA, 1 hour 57 minutes In this 2017 film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, Martin and Gabriel embark on a new relationship. However, when infidelity and boredom enter the picture, they "seek out an unconventional solution" (read: begin an open relationship) to fix things.

3 Y Tu Mamá También Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube R, 1 hour 45 minutes This Spanish language film, which follows two young men and an older woman on a road trip through rural Mexico, is well-known for its explicit sexual scenes. The movie doesn't rely on these scenes, however, and has an impressive rating of 92 percent from Rotten Tomatoes.

4 The Graduate Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube PG, 1 hour 45 minutes The Graduate is an absolute classic. If you aren't familiar with this 1967 rom-com, this movie tells the story of a recent college grad who is seduced by an older woman (Mrs. Robinson). It's safe to say this movie has been the basis of sexual fantasies for about five decades now.

5 Carol Movieclips Trailers on YouTube R, 1 hour 58 minutes The theme of this movie is forbidden love (and what's hotter than that?). Set in the 1950s, Carol tells the story of a lesbian affair between two women in New York City, and has a strong Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94 percent.

6 White Girl ONE Media on YouTube Unrated, 1 hour 30 minutes This 2016 indie film follows college girl Leah, who begins an intense relationship with a drug dealer named Blue. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016, and the Hollywood Reporter summed it up as, "Squalid, shocking and sexy as hell."

7 Fragments of Love Wide on YouTube TV-MA, 1 hour 41 minutes Described by Netflix as an "erotic thriller," this Spanish language movie tells the story of Rodrigo and Susana's intense affair. As their romance intensifies, so do Susana's secrets.

8 Porto KinoCheck International on YouTube TV-MA, 1 hour 16 minutes When Mati and Jake have a brief but intense romantic encounter in the Portuguese city of Porto, they have no idea the effect it will have on their lives for years to follow.

9 Last Night eOne Films on YouTube R, 1 hour 32 minutes This 2010 romantic drama is all about temptation. When husband and wife Joanna and Michael spend an evening away from each other – and in the company of extremely attractive acquaintances – their relationship, and their will power, is put to the test.

10 An Education Sony Pictures Classics on YouTube PG-13, 1 hour 40 minutes If you didn't see this critically-acclaimed film in 2010 when it was nominated for three Academy Awards, this is your chance. Based on the novel by author Lynn Barber, An Education tells the story of a teen girl being seduced by an older, and questionable, man.

11 Concussion Play4movie on YouTube R, 1 hour 36 minutes After main character Abby suffers a concussion, she becomes restless and disillusioned with her marriage and life in general. To get out of her funk, she begins frequenting prostitutes and eventually starts working as one herself.

12 Under the Skin Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube R, 1 hour 48 minutes A bit different than the other selections on this list, Under the Skin stars Scarlett Johansson as, seriously, a "seductive alien" who uses her sex appeal to lure in men... only to kill them.

13 Sleeping With Other People IFC Films on YouTube R, 1 hour 45 minutes Sleeping with Other People is a romantic comedy following two "serial philanderers" who reunite years after one sexy night together in college. They make the decision to just be friends, but it proves to be harder than they originally thought.

14 Zipper MoviesBuzz Trailers on YouTube R, 1 hour 52 minutes Described by Netflix as a "steamy thriller," Zipper is the story of Sam Ellis, a federal prosecutor who ultimately ends up Attorney General. The wrench in his plans? He can't stop seeing high-end escorts.