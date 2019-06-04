First comes love, then comes baby carriage, then comes marriage? Pretty sure that old rhyme doesn’t describe as many families as it used to, and that could be thanks to pop culture. Today, plenty of people start happy families before heading down the aisle. Your favorite stars are no exception — there are tons of celebrities who had babies before marriage.

Hanna Grol-Prokopczyk, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Buffalo, noticed this trend while pregnant herself. She began a study of People magazine covers, and she found that celebs getting pregnant before tying the knot has helped break down the stigma around starting a family before getting married. Goldie Hawn was among the first famous women to do so in the '70s, and by the mid-2000s, magazine covers featured celebrity moms-to-be without their partners or husbands all the time.

Her data found that from then on, it became more common for celebrities to but children before marriage, and more importantly, they didn't apologize for it. Today, it's hardly noticeable when celebrity couples become parens before becoming spouses, but it's quite common. These 24 celeb duos all welcomed their child, or even multiple children, before heading on to wedded bliss.

1. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West It was June 15, 2013 when the world — and Instagram — were blessed with baby North West, according to PopSugar. Kim K and Kanye had been friends for years before they began dating in 2012. Kanye even rapped about loving Kim in his song "Theraflu" while she was dating Kris Humphries, PopSugar reported. West’s now-famous proposal came just a few months later, and the two were married in May 2014. They’re now the proud parents of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and have another baby on the way.

2. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian September 1, 2017 became a national holiday for Serena fans when Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. graced the world with her presence, per InStyle. Since then, Wiliams’ has opened up about her life-threatening birth experience. Her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Sr., also penned an op-ed for The Hill promoting better parental leave policies based on their scare. Williams and Ohanian married in 2017 in New Orleans. Their wedding was attended by plenty of A-listers, including Beyoncé and Kim K. In their personal vows, Ohanian Sr. called Serena his queen and said he was happy they already have Olympia, their “princess," reported Vogue.

3. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Do you think their kids have watched That ‘70s Show? Kunis and Kutcher first met as Kelso and Jackie on the set of the TV series, where Kutcher was Kunis’s first kiss, according to Refinery29. Their first daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, came along in October 2014, and the couple wed in July 2015, according to Insider. Today their family also includes their son, Dimitri. They're known for keeping their children's lives just about as secret as their wedding. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

4. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Bell and Shepard got engaged in 2009, and welcomed their first child, daughter Lincoln, in 2013. The pair famously promised they wouldn't marry until same-sex marriage became legal in California. (Aren't they the greatest?) They eventually got married in 2013, seven months after Lincoln’s birth, in a courthouse ceremony that cost only $142, as reported by CNN. Lincoln now has a younger sister, Delta.

5. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt While this classic couple is no more, they were mold-breakers when it comes to babies before marriage. The couple didn’t marry until August 2014, but by then they had a full-on family. At the wedding, sons Maddox and Pax walked Jolie down the aisle to Pitt while Shiloh and Knox took on ring bearer duties, according to Glamour. Their daughters, Zahara and Vivienne, took the roles of flower girls in their parents’ nuptials. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

6. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Cavallari and Cutler have been together since 2010, with a brief break in their engagement in 2011. The story goes that they reunited just before finding out they were expecting, and along came their son Camden, born in 2012, according to an article by People. The couple hitched in 2013 before adding two more little ones to the family: son Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

7. Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Fashion designer Nicole Richie married Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden in 2010, reported InStyle, after having their two children, Harlow and Sparrow, in 2008 and 2009 respectively. They had a winter wedding at her dad Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills estate. John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

8. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise Suri Cruise, was born in April 2006, six months before her parents Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were married in November of that year, according to Insider. The world would soon find out that the relationship wouldn't last. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

9. Madonna and Guy Ritchie The Queen of Pop and director Guy Ritchie welcomed son Rocco in August 2000, and he was just four months old at his parents' extravagant castle wedding in Scotland. They went on to adopt a son, David, in 2006, but split in 2008, according to PopSugar. Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

10. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have three children together: Levi, Vida, and Livingston. Two out of the three were born before their parents' marriage in 2012, and actually participated in the ceremony as a flower girl and ring bearer, according to Oprah Magazine.

11. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson had their children Ace and Maxwell before their nuptials. Per InStyle, the couple tied the knot in 2014 with Ace in the role of ring bearer and Maxwell serving as a flower girl, but the couple apparently had to put planning on hold twice. Simpson told People, "I definitely look forward to the day that I can look into his eyes and make that commitment that we both really long for. He's just got to stop knocking me up!" The two welcomed their third child, Birdie, on March 19, 2019, which the star shared on her Instagram.

12. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Portman and Millepied reportedly met on the set of Black Swan, and InStyle described their relationship as a "whirlwind." The couple had a son, Aleph, in June 2011, and got married in California's Big Sur in August the following year, per the fashion outlet. Daughter Amalia joined the family a few years later. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

13. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Wahlberg and Durham share four children: Ella Rae, Grace Margaret, Brendan, and Michael. The couple married in a small Catholic ceremony 2009, according to People, and at the time, Ella Rae was 5, Michael was 3, and little Brendan was 10 months old. Grace joined the family the following year. Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

14. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Garner was four months pregnant with their first daughter, Violet, when she and Affleck exchanged vows in 2005, reported Redbook. They later added daughter Seraphina and son Samuel to their family. The couple endured a long divorce which came to a close in November 2018, per People. Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

15. Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Hello! Magazine reported that Fisher and Cohen were married in March 2010 after their 2004 engagement and the births of two daughters: Olive in 2007, and Elula in 2011. The pair had a son, Montgomery, in April 2015. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images