The exquisite anticipation of the most magical day of the year can make Christmas Eve feel like the longest night of your life. The little ones will be bouncing off the walls as they wait for Santa, desperate to keep their eyes open when you tuck them into bed as they hope for just a glimpse of the man in the red suit. All that waiting and distracting can make cooking dinner feel like even more of a chore than usual, so here are 16 Instant Pot recipes you can make on Christmas Eve to make the whole evening more bearable.

I don't mean to sound down on Christmas Eve. The day before Santa comes can be a blast, but trying to get small children to be patient and calm while they wait for presents isn't easy or relaxing for parents. You're probably going to have to be all hands on deck to keep everybody entertained on December 24, warning them that the Elf on the Shelf can still report to Santa up until Christmas Day at least once an hour to get them to behave, so no one will judge you if you don't feel like you have time to cook a really involved dinner. That's why your Instant Pot will be your copartner in crime for the day, easing at least one worry as you try to wrangle the little monsters.

Let your Instant Pot do the work for you with one of these festive recipes I tracked down, and know that I'm rooting for you as you try to get the kids to sleep in time for you to have at least one spiked eggnog before you have to wrap presents. (And don't forget that the Instant Pot can make Christmas morning a lot easier, too.)

1 Instant Pot Lemon Garlic Parmesan Shrimp Pasta 365 Days of Crockpot Eating fish on Christmas Eve is traditional for many Catholic families who participate in the Feast of the Seven Fishes, though no one is quite sure where the tradition comes from (as Eataly points out). If you're trying to stick with the food choices of your forefathers, make this Instant Pot lemon garlic parmesan shrimp from 365 Days of Crockpot. The sharp flavors and airy pasta make for a filling but light meal that won't leave you overstuffed when it's time to break out Santa's cookies.

2 Vegan Instant Pot Mushroom Soup Cookin Cancuck Mushroom soup is a traditional Polish Christmas Eve dish, as Polska points out, so this vegan Instant Pot mushroom soup from Cookin Canuck is a totally festive option for Christmas Eve dinner. You can serve it as an appetizer or as a lighter entree if you've got big dessert plans.

3 Instant Pot Beef Stew Well Plated Christmas Eve is a cozy holiday for many, spent at home by a warm fire, so a comforting bowl of Instant Pot beef stew would only make the night better. Courtesy of Well Plated, this recipe provides a one-stop meal that will leave your family feeling full and ready for Santa.

4 Honey Balsamic Instant Pot Salmon The Spicy Apron This honey balsamic salmon recipe from The Spicy Apron is ready in just ten minutes total, and the honey balsamic glaze will give the salmon an extra kick. Plus, it fits in with the fish-feasting theme.

5 Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup A Cozy Kitchen I can't guarantee that the spicy flavors in A Cozy Kitchen's hearty chicken tortilla soup will distract your kids from the presents waiting for them down the hall, but it's worth a shot. Your whole dinner will be ready in just 40 minutes, and the fresh avocado will brighten up any winter night.

6 Instant Pot Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Foodie Crush This light and airy Instant Pot chicken fettuccine alfredo (courtesy of Foodie Crush) would make an excellent precursor to the pounds of Christmas cookies the kids will leave out for "Santa."

7 Instant Pot Fish Stew Bowl of Delicious Sticking with the fish theme? Try this delectable stew from Bowl of Delicious. It's got fresh bass, red pepper, and lemon juice for a flavorful and filling meal.

8 Pasta Fagioli with Cranberry Beans and Kale Fat Free Vegan For all my vegan Christmas Eve celebrators out there, behold this pasta fagioli with cranberry beans and kale. The taste is refreshing and not too heavy, and making it in the Instant Pot cuts the cooking time in half (according to Susan from Fat Free Vegan).

9 Instant Pot Loaded Baked Potato Soup Princess Pinky Girl Baked potatoes can be super filling as it is, so eating them as a soup just makes having a potato as your main course more socially acceptable. Settle into the Christmas spirit with this Instant Pot loaded baked potato soup from Princess Pinky Girl.

10 Instant Pot Ham With Apple Cider And Brown Sugar The Foodie Eats Ham is more traditional for Christmas day rather than Christmas Eve, but there's no reason you can't start the celebration early. Using Foodie Eat's recipe for Instant Pot ham with apple cider and brown sugar gives you a fully cooked ham in just 20 minutes, saving you valuable time as you rush to get the kids in bed so you can play Santa for the night.

11 Pressure Cooker Cranberry Pecan Baked Brie Pressure Cooking Today The smallest touches can make a meal feel festive for the holidays, and the addition of the colorful cranberry spread to this pressure cooker cranberry pecan baked brie totally turns this recipe from Pressure Cooker Today into a holiday classic.

12 Instant Pot Golden Oreo Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Monday Is Meatloaf Santa shouldn't be the only one to enjoy cookies on Christmas Eve, so make this this Oreo cheesecake from Monday Is Meatloaf to give your family an extra treat. Pro tip: add red or green food coloring to the ganache frosting to make it super festive.

13 Steamed Shrimp And Asparagus In The Instant Pot Lemon Lavender Love My family always has shrimp in some form for Christmas Eve, and I'll definitely be suggesting we whip out our Instant Pot to make this steamed shrimp and asparagus recipe from Lemon Lavender Love this year, mostly because it only cooks in two minutes and no one wants to have to wait for dinner.

14 Instant Pot Baked Potatoes Sidetracked Sarah I love that these Instant Pot baked potatoes from Sidetracked Sarah can be a fun side dish or a full entree once you load it up with toppings.

15 Winter White Instant Pot Hot Chocolate Awe Filled Homemaker Have you ever seen such a festive cup of cocoa? I love the idea of drinking a cup of Awe Filled Homemaker's "Winter White" Instant Pot hot chocolate while reading The Night Before Christmas.