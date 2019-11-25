16 Instagram Captions For Baby's First Thanksgiving

There are few things cuter or more important than your baby's firsts, but baby's first Thanksgiving is especially poignant. Coming up with Instagram captions for baby's first Thanksgiving requires more thinking than a sleep-deprived parent is used to, but come on: you can't bypass a holiday like Thanksgiving with an emoji as a caption. It's a huge day, and the meaning behind the holiday is even more wonderful when you're holding your sweet baby. To help you capture all the feels, I've included a mix of lyrics, movie quotes, book quotes, and original ideas that fit the day.

The trick is that you need to know your audience. If you're going to joke about how your baby hated Aunt Ida's lumpy mashed potatoes, or how the plate in your cousin Randy's head has made him somewhat of an unpredictable personality around the little ones, you want to be sure that those people don't follow you on Instagram. Perhaps save those remarks for the group chat with your siblings, where you completely rip into all of the crappy foods that your aunt tried to pass off as edible while you all just drank the good wine you brought. I mean, you're not pregnant anymore, so you have every opportunity in the world to drink all of the good vino, right?

But for the Instagram posts that just reflect how thankful and joyful you are on this holiday to be with your baby? Well, I've got you covered.

1. For The Messy Smile “She was the total package: smart, beautiful, tremendous appetite.” #moregravyplease #messybaby

2. The Truth For baby's first Thanksgiving, we decided on all of the pie, and none of the racist relatives. It was a real banger. #pumpkinpieisthebestpie

3. Milk Drunk Baby "Well, let me just quote the late-great Colonel Sanders, who said… 'I’m too drunk to taste this chicken.'" #milkdrunk #babysfirstthanksgiving #rickybaby

4. Something Wistful "Maybe you'll be president but know right from wrong, or in the flood you'll build an ark and sail us to the moon..." #emobaby #radioheadforbabysfirstthanksgiving

5. You Know How It Is Oh baby, this is your first real food fight. Your best bet is to get to the cornucopia first, and take out all the competitors with your elbows to get the best slices of pie. #hungergames #babysfirstthanksgiving

6. For The Grandma Pic “This is a place where grandmothers hold babies on their laps under the stars and whisper in their ears that the lights in the sky are holes in the floor of heaven.” — Somebody Told Me: The Newspaper Stories of Rick Bragg

7. It's Funny Because It's True “Ah, babies! They’re more than just adorable little creatures on whom you can blame your farts.” ― Tina Fey, Bossypants

8. For That *Perfect* Picture “It's way too early for him to be talking anyhow, but I see in his eyes something and I see in his eyes a voice and I see in his eyes a whole new set of words” ― Sherman Alexie, The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven

9. Mothers Know "The first things that she took from me were selfishness and sleep, She broke a thousand heirlooms I was never meant to keep, She filled my life with colour, canceled plans, and trashed my car, But none of that was ever who we are." — Brandi Carlisle, "The Mother" (If you've never heard it, get on that right now.)

10. When They Inevitably Take Their Clothes Off At The Table "You don't understand. You don't understand because you don't understand liberty. You don't understand freedom. So you put a crack in my arm like the crack in the Liberty Bell! You hear me?" Yes, I can quote the entirety of Talladega Nights. Thank you for asking.

11. A Pic With Dad Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post/Getty Images “I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.” ― Umberto Eco, Foucault's Pendulum

12. A Classic For A Reason “...the love, respect, and confidence of my children was the sweetest reward I could receive for my efforts to be the woman I would have them copy.” ― Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

13. A Fun Pic Small in stature, large in noise, baby's first Thanksgiving was a win all around.

14. Right In The Feels “I wondered how long it took for a baby to become yours, for familiarity to set in. Maybe as long as it took a new car to lose that scent, or a brand-new house to gather dust. Maybe that was the process more commonly described as bonding: the act of learning your child as well as you know yourself.” ― Jodi Picoult, Handle with Care

15. The Sleeping Picture "If you leap awake in the mirror of a bad dream, And for a fraction of a second, you can’t remember where you are, Just open your window and follow your memory upstream, To the meadow in the mountain where we counted every falling star." — Paul Simon, "Father And Daughter"