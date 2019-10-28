16 Salmon Sheet Pan Recipes That Couldn't Be Easier To Get On The Table

If your recipe rotation needs a little variety, then add a few salmon dishes to the mix. As the many sheet pan recipes with salmon go to show, there are about a zillion different ways to prepare this versatile fish. Plus, cooking most everything on a single sheet pan means less work for whoever is on dish duty that night. Honestly, it's kind of the perfect meal.

For people who include fish in their diet, salmon is definitely one of the top choices. Some salmon types have high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for heart health. "Omega-3s get into cell membranes, which is important for signaling inside and outside of cells: Cell communication is very important for a properly functioning heart," said Eric Rimm, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in an advisory from the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, eating oily fish such as salmon twice a week is recommended for cardiac health, as further explained by the AHA.

So to get more of this good-for-you food in your weekly meals, consider the simple and versatile salmon sheet pan recipes. Whether you like sweet, savory, or spicy dishes, there's a way to prepare salmon for every palate. Just be careful, because browsing these recipes is practically guaranteed to make you hungry.

1. Sheet Pan Baked Salmon With Asparagus Two Peas & Their Pod In less than 30 minutes, this gorgeous meal could be on your table. The sheet pan baked salmon with asparagus recipe from Two Peas & Their Pod makes a quick and healthy dinner. Plus, the lemon slice toppings make it look extra-fancy.

2. Whole30 Baked Salmon With Creamy Avocado Sauce Well Plated By Erin Even if you aren't following the Whole30 eating plan, this recipe is definitely worth a try. Topped with a creamy avocado sauce, the Whole30 baked salmon recipe from Well Plated by Erin is filled with delicious flavors. Served with a side of roasted veggies, quinoa, or rice, it's a complete meal.

3. Honey-Sesame Broiled Salmon with Scallions The Skinny Pig If you're mood for a hint of sweetness with your dinner, then look no further. The honey-sesame broiled salmon with scallions recipe from The Skinny Pig offers a neat twist on the classic salmon recipe. Although it looks fancy enough to serve any of your guests, this meal cooks up in just a few minutes.

4. Uri Buri Lemon Turmeric Salmon Tori Avey Turmeric turns up in everything from lattes to noodle recipes, and it's also an amazing addition to fish as well. Tori Avey's Uri Buri lemon turmeric salmon recipe is simple to make and packed with bold flavor. It's an easy way to add even more of this golden spice to your life.

5. Roasted Salmon + Cassava Tostada + Tomatillo Salsa What's Cooking Good Looking This combination of three recipes in one offers a unique take on the typical sheet pan salmon recipe. The roasted salmon + cassava tostada + tomatillo salsa recipe from What's Cooking Good Looking is something you'll want to make again and again. Honestly, homemade tostadas topped with salmon and avocado slices sounds like the definition of a perfect meal.

6. Crispy Baked Salmon With Homemade Tartar Sauce Taste And Tell If you want a little crunch with your dinner, then this recipe delivers. Courtesy of Taste & Tell, the crispy baked salmon recipe is ready in about thirty minutes. Top it off with a dollop of the homemade tartar sauce for a real treat.

7. Teriyaki Dijon Glazed Salmon The Cocina Monologues Teriyaki sauce and salmon go together so perfectly, you'll want to enjoy this dish as often as possible. The teriyaki dijon glazed salmon recipe from The Cocina Monologues is so easy, it doesn't even require any measuring instruments. Just eyeball the ingredients, throw it all together, and you have a perfect meal in no time.

8. Honey-Soy Asian Salmon In Foil The Comfort Of Cooking Bursting with salty-sweet flavor, this is the sort of meal that makes you want to lick the plate clean. With tasty ingredients such as fresh ginger and Sriracha, the honey-soy Asian salmon in foil recipe from The Comfort of Cooking is next-level delicious. You even finish it up with a quick broil to bring all the flavors to their peak.

9. Sheet Pan Salmon Dinner No.2 Pencil Every part of this meal cooks up on the same sheet pan, which makes for the easiest clean-up ever. No. 2 Pencil's recipe for sheet pan salmon dinner is one of those recipes you need in your weeknight meal rotation. With glazed salmon and garlic roasted potatoes, it'll still taste wonderful without dirtying every pot in your kitchen.

10. Maple Pecan Crusted Salmon Mel's Kitchen Cafe Maple syrup isn't just for breakfast. As the maple pecan crusted salmon recipe from Mel's Kitchen Cafe shows, it also pairs wonderfully with a savory seafood dinner. Make this, and you may discover a whole new world of uses for the maple flavor.

11. Apricot Dijon Salmon And Broccoli Natasha's Kitchen With fruit, veggies, and a protein, this recipe has a little bit of everything. The apricot dijon salmon and broccoli recipe from Natasha's Kitchen is a mix of sweet and savory flavors. Plus, roasted broccoli is one of those healthy-and-tasty sides that are hard to top.

12. Honey Glazed Salmon With Fresh Mango Salsa Simply Scratch For people who like fruit with their entree, this meal will bring a little taste of the tropics to your dinner table. The honey glazed salmon with fresh mango salsa recipe from Simply Scratch is packed with sweet and juicy flavors. If you've never tried mango in a savory setting before, then give it a try in this tasty recipe.

13. Sheet Pan Salmon and Rice with Lemon Dill Sauce Cooking For Keeps Citrus and seafood tend to go together so well. If you'd like to play around with these flavors, then the sheet pan salmon and rice with lemon dill sauce recipe from Cooking for Keeps is a perfect idea. Oh, and the creamy sauce is made with Greek yogurt for a little extra zip.

14. Sheet Pan Blackened Salmon Bowl With Potatoes And Avocado Goddess Sauce Half Baked Harvest Do you ever read a recipe title and think, 'yes, I like all of those words'? That's the case with Half Baked Harvest's recipe for sheet pan blackened salmon bowl with potatoes and avocado goddess sauce. It's a keeper, from the amazing salmon to the creamy avocado sauce that goes with everything. Yum.

15. Salmon En Papillote Recipe Good Life Eats Although the name makes it seem like an ornate dish, this is actually a super quick recipe. The salmon en papillote recipe from Good Life Eats walks you right through this classic dish. Butter, fresh dill, and wine are just a few of the ingredients that make this fish so tasty.