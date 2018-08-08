Whether you're happy or sad, prepared or not, it's almost that time for the kids to head back to school. You might be absolutely dreading the day you drop off your little one. You might be counting down the seconds until you can get them out of your hair for a full day. Or, more likely, you probably have moments of both. And what better way to capture these emotions than with a great Instagram post? Here are 17 back-to-school Instagram captions, so you can post a fabulous one in between supply shopping and meet-the-teacher open houses.

The cool thing about Instagram — and any social media, for that matter — is that you can look back at it as a scrapbook of your most important moments. While I personally love checking out the cherished wedding photos I've shared on my account, I'm always more intrigued by the caption I've paired with it. Those one or two (or 10) sentences under a photo are a perfect little snapshot of how you were feeling at that moment in time — feelings that are often forgotten or diluted as life goes on. To anyone who says, "It's just a caption!" I respond, "It's my diary entry!"

So, if you're feeling sappy, sassy, nostalgic, or relieved, one of these will help you document it perfectly — or get those wheels turning and inspire an original!

1 "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde Giphy A little Oscar Wilde for the mama who blinked and summer was over.

2 "You're off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting so... get on your way!" — 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!' Giphy Dr. Seuss has a bit of wisdom for every situation.

3 "What we learn becomes a part of who we are." Giphy And your child is going to learn so many new things this school year.

4 "My kids are back in school. Give me a day to process my devastation." Giphy Pair this with an over-the-top happy selfie, or a photo while you're getting a manicure. #sarcasm

5 "Is it just me, or did mom seem a little too happy about the first day of school?" Giphy Post this quote under a photo of your children headed into school. Golden.

6 "Let me love you a little more before you're not little anymore." Giphy Cue the first day of school tears. Where has your baby gone?

7 "There are two things we should give our children. One is roots, and the other is wings." Giphy However you're feeling about the first day of school, your children are lucky to get their wings.

8 "Learn the rules like a pro so you can break them like an artist." Giphy Perfect for the mama raising a little nonconformist.

9 "The time to be awesome is now." — Kid President Giphy I'm including this one because it's a quote from Kid President. Who better to motivate your child on their first day?

10 "It's the MOST wonderful time of the yeeeaarrr!" Giphy Anyone who thinks Christmas is better than back-to-school probably has really well-behaved, calm children.

11 "Bye Felicia." Giphy Short, sweet, sassy. You love your kid, but it's time.

12 "Be curious, not cool." Giphy While I think this is great advice for a child starting school, it's not a bad reminder for us, too.

13 "Happy Parent's Liberation Day." Giphy Pretty self-explanatory.

14 "I blinked, and the world's longest summer was over." Giphy We all know that quote, "The days are long but the years are short." That's also true for summer with little ones.

15 "Wisdom begins with wonder." — Socrates Giphy This short & sweet Socrates quote is perfect for the first day of school.

16 "As long as I'm living, my baby you'll be." Giphy Whether your child is starting pre-K or senior year, this sweet line from Love You Forever applies.