If you're rightfully proud of your Hispanic or Latinx roots, then this is a perfect time to let the world know about it. Posting a quote for Hispanic Heritage Month on your social media feed will enlighten those followers who aren't yet aware of the event, and show your solidarity with the greater Hispanic community.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15 every year. The event actually began as a week-long celebration in 1968 under President Johnson. Twenty years later, President Reagan expanded the honor to the full four weeks. Its purpose is to recognize the contributions of Americans whose families of origin come from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. (There actually is a difference between the terms "Hispanic" and "Latino," according to HuffPost. "Hispanic" refers to people from Spanish-speaking countries, while "Latino/a" or "Latinx" refers to anyone from Latin American countries, not all of which speak Spanish.)

The 2019 theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is "Hispanic Americans: A History of Serving Our Nation," as reported by the Hispanic Heritage Month website. The theme serves as a reminder of the many Hispanic and Latinx Americans who have contributed to American history, progress, and pride: politicians, scientists, activists, entertainers, astronauts, writers, and more.

Now, perhaps more than ever, it's important to support the Hispanic and Latinx communities and remind the world at large that they are a vital part of our country's past, present, and future. Here are some quotes to choose from for your feed. Celebrate!

1. "Mi Cultura Viva en Mí" (My Culture Lives in Me) Shutterstock This motto sums up the pride you feel in your heritage and in those who came before you.

2. "You are not lucky to be here. The world needs your perspective. They are lucky to have you." — Antonio Tijerino This quote, from the president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, serves as a reminder that the Hispanic community has always been a vital part of what has made this country great.

3. "Para La Raza" (For the People) "La Raza" is short for "La Raza Cósmica," or "the cosmic people," indicating the wide diversity among the Hispanic community, according to Media Matters for America. The Latinx community encompasses many nations and cultures, all of which are worthy of recognition.

4. "The number-one issue in the Hispanic American community is: How do I leave my children better off than myself?" — Marco Rubio Senator Rubio (R-Florida) expressed the hope that all Hispanic Americans have for the generations still to come, and the work that must be done to achieve it.

5. "Virtue is the truest nobility." — Miguel de Cervantes The author of Don Quixote may have lived in Spain 600 years ago, but his wisdom is as timely as if he lived here today. His legacy lives on in the current generation of the Hispanic community.

6. “Everyone has a Latino inside them.” — Paulina Rubio Known as "The Queen of Latin Pop," Mexican singer/entertainer Rubio is also a former judge on The X Factor. Her quote would make an excellent social media caption for anyone who's Latinx at heart, if not by birth.

7. "Que bonita es mi tierra" (How beautiful is my land). Whether your roots lie in Central or South America, the US, the Caribbean, or Spain, you can use this caption with a photo capturing the beauty of your ancestral country.

8. “The Latina in me is an ember that blazes forever.” — Sonia Sotomayor Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The first female Latina Supreme Court justice has always proclaimed her pride in her identity. Share her "fiery" quote in your Hispanic Heritage Month post.

9. “If you have an opportunity to make things better and you don't, then you are wasting your time on Earth." — Roberto Clemente Inspirational quotes from notable Hispanic figures make an excellent Instagram caption to celebrate this month. This wise statement came from Puerto Rican-born baseball legend Roberto Clemente, who lived by his words: He was killed in a plane crash while on his way to deliver relief to victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.

10. "Preservation of one's own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures." — Cesar Chavez The founder of the United Farm Workers union, Chavez fought tirelessly for the rights of oppressed farm workers. This quote of Chavez's rightly points out that all cultures have a voice and a right to be respected.

11. “My mother gave me one piece of advice that stuck with me. She said don’t forget where you came from.” — Eva Longoria The Desperate Housewives star is also a noted philanthropist who has received numerous awards for her work with charities benefiting the Hispanic and other communities. She is also a proud Latina (her parents are Mexican-American) who has said, "The growing Latina population is an untapped resource in this country," according to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation website.

12. "The story of Hispanics in America is the story of America itself." — Barack Obama The former President went on to say, "The Hispanic community's values — love of family, a deep and abiding faith, and a strong work ethic — are America's values." Amen, Mr. President.

13. "They tried to bury us. They didn't know we were seeds." Last year, the Latinx student community at Duke University created a mural in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. A day after its completion, a vandal spray-painted over the design. Undaunted, the students painted over the vicious scrawl with this proud and defiant quote, and then repainted the original design right next to the vandalized image.

14. "Raise a glass to freedom/Something they can never take away/No matter what they tell you." — Lin-Manuel Miranda Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miranda, the celebrated author of Hamilton: The Revolution (source of the above lyrics), was writing about the events of 18th-century America, but the words resonate among the Hispanic community, as well. He told NBC News that Alexander Hamilton's rise from poverty in the Caribbean to his fame as an American Founding Father reminded him of his own father's success story.

15. "Don’t let anyone call you a minority if you’re black or Hispanic or belong to some other ethnic group. You’re not less than anybody else." — Gwendolyn Brooks Brooks, a poet and the first Black author to win the Pulitzer Prize, wrote these stirring words that should resonate with anyone who has experienced hatred, scorn, ignorance, or minimizing because of their ethnic identity.

"I wake up every day, and I'm a Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx. Every single day." — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, made this statement on her pride in her roots.