Whether it’s being thrown by your family, friends, or your boss, you probably got invited to a holiday party or two this year. Thing is, you’re nursing, so you’re going to need to wear a dress that lets you look beautiful but gives you access to your boobs, too. These nursing dresses you can breastfeed in at holiday parties will give you that sparkle and shine while allowing you to feed your baby.

If you plan on nursing or pumping at a holiday shindig and think you can make your non-nursing dress work, think again. Oftentimes trying to breastfeed in a dress that isn’t designed with nursing in mind is not going to make the experience easy. In most cases, you'll probably have to pull your dress way down (or take the whole thing off) in order to get to your girls. And that, my friends, is going to put you in a foul mood. Nursing dressing, on the other hand, usually have discreet side zippers or hidden panels to give baby access to your breasts without having to expose the entire top half of your body, and is oftentimes made of soft and malleable fabric.

So if you’re bringing your babe (or your pump) with you to a holiday party this year, these pretty nursing dresses will keep your baby fed, and allow you to be stylish, too.

1. Lift Up Pumping Nursing Dress Lift Up Pumping Nursing Dress A Pea in the Pod | $98 Available in sizes XS-L See on A Pea in the Pod The zippered side on this dress offers quick and easy access to your boobs. The dress is a poly rayon spandex blend, and is machine washable in case you spill some breast milk on it. It has hidden zippers on both sides.

2. Textured Button Front Nursing Dress Textured Button Front Nursing Dress A Pea in the Pod | $88 Available in sizes XS-L See on A Pea in the Pod This textured button-front dress allows you to easily nurse your baby. It has a button-down front and a panel that lifts up to breastfeed. It comes in a brandy brown color which is perfect for the holidays, and it has a flattering V-neck design. And once the party is over, you can toss it straight into the washing machine.

3. Seraphine Charlize Sweater Maternity and Nursing Dress Seraphine Charlize Sweater Maternity and Nursing Dress A Pea in the Pod | $129 Available in sizes 4-10 See on A Pea in the Pod If you’re looking to invest in a dress that you can use for your nine months and beyond, check out this dress. It comes in a charcoal color, and can be used in any season. If you want to feed your baby, you can just remove the mock sweater top to reveal a strapless dress underneath that has a lift up nursing function. The rib knit makes it comfy, cozy, and easy to breastfeed.

4. Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Double Layer Nursing Dress Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Double Layer Nursing Dress Target | $21 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target If you don’t want to make a big monetary investment into a nursing dress, this is a great investment at just $21. It’s made from stretchy, French terry fabric, so it’ll be soft on your skin. You can wear it during your pregnancy and afterwards when you want to nurse your baby by using its built-in nursing function.

5. Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Striped Sleeveless Round Neck Double Layer Nursing Dress Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Striped Sleeveless Round Neck Double Layer Nursing Dress Target | $25 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target For an easy breezy look, here's a striped number that can work for a casual holiday gathering, and really can be dressed up or down for almost any occasion. It’s made from a soft stretchy knit fabric that allows you to wear it throughout your pregnancy and postpartum period, too.

6. Motherhood Maternity Tiered Lace Nursing Dress Motherhood Maternity Tiered Lace Nursing Dress Macy's | $65 Available in sizes S, M, L See on Macy's The tiered design on this options is really what makes it elegant for a holiday party. The dress does double duty since it can be both for maternity and postpartum. It has a lift-up opening for easy nursing, and comes in both black or pink.

7. Motherhood Maternity Nursing Maxi Dress Motherhood Maternity Nursing Maxi Dress Macy's | $60 Available in sizes S-XL See on Macy's Be the showstopper at your next holiday soiree with this patterned maxi dress. The fab floral design comes in a bold blue or a navy-white color scheme. You can nurse your baby by pulling an additional fabric panel to the side.

8. Jessica Simpson Maternity Printed Nursing Dress Jessica Simpson Maternity Printed Nursing Dress Macy's | $40 Available in sizes S, M, L See on Macy's The tie-front opening at the bust means baby can have quick access to your bust. It has a scoop neckline and is short-sleeved and unlined, which means you’ll stay cool even if it gets hot at the party.

9. Motherhood Maternity Nursing Dress Motherhood Maternity Nursing Dress Macy's | $55 Available in sizes S-XL See on Macy's The great thing about this dress is that it's super comfy and the charcoal grey means it'll likely work with anything else that's in your closet. To nurse, simply lift up the top layer flap of the dress. You’ll feel pulled together with the flattering silhouette which features a tie a the waist.

10. PinkBlush Navy Blue Draped Front Long Sleeve Maternity/Nursing Dress Draped Front Long Sleeve Maternity/Nursing Dress PinkBlush | $56 Available in sizes S-XL See on PinkBlush Draping makes all the difference in this navy blue number. The The long sleeves make it ideal for an evening party, and you can nurse by simply moving the fabric to the side. It comes in holiday party colors like black, burgundy, and navy blue.

11. Milk Nursingwear Split Sleeve Nursing Dress Split Sleeve Nursing Dress Milk Nursingwear | $56 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Milk Nursingwear If you appreciate details, you'll love the split ¾ sleeves and wraparound sash on this otherwise simple dress. The top layer can go be pulled up for a nursing sesh, and the navy blue color is the perfect hue to make jewelry (like a chunky or dangly necklace) pop.

12. Milk Nursingwear Tie Two-Ways Nursing Dress Tie Two-Ways Nursing Dress Milk Nursingwear | $30 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Milk Nursingwear This one's like getting two dresses in one. You can tie it either in the front or back and it will look a different dress. When it's time to breastfeed, you can push aside the front fabric to get to the openings on either side.

13. Sienna Two-Tone Maternity/Nursing Sheath Dress Sienna Two-Tone Maternity/Nursing Sheath Dress Nordstrom | $71 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Nordstrom The stylish two-tone dress has a bateau neck and comes with an attached belt that you can use above your belly when you’re pregnant or at the waist after you’ve had your baby. While it looks like a two-piece look, it's actually a one piece; the lighter blue fabric lifts up for breastfeeding.

14. Draped Maternity/Nursing Maxi Dress Draped Maternity/Nursing Maxi Dress PinkBlush Maternity | $58 Available in sizes S-XL See on PinkBlush For a throw-it-on-and-go, option, this floor-length dress is made from modal and spandex that allows the fabric to move with you. It comes in a wide variety of colors from petal blue to fluorescent pink, and the best part is that you could wear anything from tights to pants underneath to keep warm.

15. Loyal Hana Layla Maternity/Nursing Dress Loyal Hana Layla Maternity/Nursing Dress Nordstrom | $150 Available in sizes XS-L See on Nordstrom This patterned yet minimal shift dress has a jewel neckline and an open back to give an added visual interest. There are hidden zippers on both sides so you can nurse your baby. Wear it sans tights if it's not too chilly out, but it would also look great with tights or blue jeans.

16. Nom Maternity Genevieve Velvet Maternity/Nursing Dress Nom Maternity Genevieve Velvet Maternity/Nursing Dress Nordstrom | $128 Available in sizes S, M, L See on Nordstrom Wrap style dresses, even when not technically designed for breastfeeding, are actually very nursing-friendly. This one has a tie waist and a low V-neckline which makes it easy to breastfeed. The site suggests ordering one size up if you’re in-between sizes.