It’s been a mind-boggling 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon. When United States astronauts Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on Earth's satellite for the first time, it paved the way for many subsequent missions into outer space — and it also created a keen interest for kids in toy rockets and astronaut costumes. That's why now, decades later, there are so many amazing toys celebrating Apollo 11's 50th anniversary (and space travel in general) to choose from.

The original Apollo 11 spaceflight launched on July 16, 1969, and took Armstrong, Aldrin, and Command Module Pilot Michael Collins on a mission that would last eight days. On July 20, 1969, Armstrong was the first person to ever set foot on the moon (Aldrin joined him about 19 minutes later). Since then, there have been six subsequent flights to the moon, according to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

To commemorate Apollo 11's 50th anniversary, there are many events being held to honor NASA’s mission to put the first man on the moon, so check your local listings to find attractions in your area. But if you have a budding astronomer on your hands, you can still inspire their sense of space and adventure with these fun toys that celebrate Apollo 11's 50th anniversary. And whether kids are into Buzz Aldrin or Buzz Lightyear, these toys will definitely take them to infinity — and beyond.

