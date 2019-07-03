Romper
Amazon

17 Toys To Celebrate Apollo 11's 50th Anniversary That Are So Cool, They're Out Of This World

By Jennifer Parris
Share

It’s been a mind-boggling 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon. When United States astronauts Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on Earth's satellite for the first time, it paved the way for many subsequent missions into outer space — and it also created a keen interest for kids in toy rockets and astronaut costumes. That's why now, decades later, there are so many amazing toys celebrating Apollo 11's 50th anniversary (and space travel in general) to choose from.

The original Apollo 11 spaceflight launched on July 16, 1969, and took Armstrong, Aldrin, and Command Module Pilot Michael Collins on a mission that would last eight days. On July 20, 1969, Armstrong was the first person to ever set foot on the moon (Aldrin joined him about 19 minutes later). Since then, there have been six subsequent flights to the moon, according to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

To commemorate Apollo 11's 50th anniversary, there are many events being held to honor NASA’s mission to put the first man on the moon, so check your local listings to find attractions in your area. But if you have a budding astronomer on your hands, you can still inspire their sense of space and adventure with these fun toys that celebrate Apollo 11's 50th anniversary. And whether kids are into Buzz Aldrin or Buzz Lightyear, these toys will definitely take them to infinity — and beyond.

1. NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander

NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander

$100

LEGO

With almost 1100 pieces, your mini astronaut will have an out-of-this-world experience building this replica of Apollo 11 landing on the moon.

2. SmartLab Toys Solar System Adventure

SmartLab Toys Solar System Adventure

$16

SmartLab

Now your wannabe Buzz Aldrin can discover the universe — from his bedroom. The sun in this kid-made solar system lights up, making it a perfect night light, even when the stars are out.

3. Apollo 50th Anniversary Playing Cards

Apollo 50th Anniversary Playing Cards

$7

NASA

This Apollo 50th anniversary playing card set features 54 Apollo images for a galactically good gaming experience.

4. Learning Resources Primary Science Shining Stars Projector

Learning Resources Primary Science Shining Stars Projector

$19

Learning Resources

Mini explorers will love this projector, which blasts images of stars and planets onto a wall or ceiling. And its cool module design gives it a space-like vibe.

5. Ultimate Space Adventure Playset with Educational Rocket Poster

Ultimate Space Adventure Playset with Educational Rocket Poster

$35

InAir

This playset, complete with authentic NASA replicas, has enough astronauts and space gear to keep your little astronomer occupied for hours.

6. Radio Controlled Flying Saucer

Radio Controlled Flying Saucer

$27

Daron

It’s a bird, it’s a plane… no, it’s just your child zooming his flying saucer through the skies. The toy features a real jet sound and color LED lights gives you enough warning to ensure no crash landings into your flower vase.

7. Carry Home Rocket Ship

Carry Home Rocket Ship

$40

Crate & Barrel

Bring a sense of sophistication to your kid’s space-themed adventures with this soft rocketship. It has panels that reveal robots, astronauts, and aliens for additional adventures.

8. Nanoblock Building Set, Space Center

Nanoblock Building Set Space Center

$14

Nanoblock

Three… two… one… blast off! Your child will have a blast — literally — when she constructs this space center. It has 580 pieces for hours of building fun.

9. Safari Ltd Space TOOB With 12 Toy Figurines

Safari Ltd Space TOOB - 12 Toy Figurines

$12

Safari Ltd

A lot of history is packed into this toy tube with tiny figures, which features astronauts, a space shuttle, the International Space Station — even Private Ham (the first chimp launched into space).

10. Orange Astronaut Flight Suit

Orange Astronaut Flight Suit

$33

NASA

Now your kiddo can dress up like the astronaut he loves admires. The orange flight suit comes complete with Space Shuttle, NASA, Commander and flag patches. Parental bonus: it’s machine washable.

11. Play & Explore Rocket

Play & Explore Rocket

$40

Lakeshore Learning

If your kid is curious as to how astronauts actually live in outer space (like, how they eat and sleep), this rugged rocketship with its bedroom, kitchen and computer space, offers all the answers. Plus, it’s portable for on-the-go play.

12. Plus-Plus Apollo 11 Series 70 pc Lunar Lander Tube

Plus-Plus Apollo 11 Series - 70 pc Lunar Lander Tube

$8

PLUS PLUS

With its super simple design (every piece is the same + shape), this STEM toy allows kids to create a lunar lander that actually looks like it’s in 3D.

13. National Geographic Space Mission 3D Puzzle 80 pc

National Geographic Space Mission 3D Puzzle 80 pc

$17

National Geographic

Putting the pieces of the Apollo 11 landing together will be a breeze with this National Geographic puzzle. And since it’s in 3D, your child can build and then play with his rocketship without it falling apart.

14. Jr. Science Explorer Telescope with Table Top Tripod

Telescope with Table Top Tripod

$30

Jr. Science Explorer

On a clear night, your child can get a sneak peek at moon, Mars, or possibly spy Saturn’s rings with this telescope that’s meant to set his sights on the stars.

15. Outer Space Passport Sticker Books

Outer Space Passport Sticker Books

$8

Oriental Trading

Combine a love of learning with planetary travel. As your child discovers more about each planet, she earns a sticker “stamp” in her passport.

16. American White Space Suit

American White Space Suit

$20

American Fashion World

Dressing up her American Girl doll to look like her favorite female astronaut (such as Ellen S. Baker or Sandra Magnus) has never been easier than with this stylish space suit.

17. PLAYMOBIL Mars Space Station

PLAYMOBIL Mars Space Station

$80

Amazon

This super-detailed space station comes with all the tools needed for hours of planetary exploration, from a removable roof to a light-up command station to a laser shooter and even a lab for analyzing important samples. Two astronauts and one robot also included.