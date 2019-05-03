Romper

17 Wedding Cake Toppers That Include Your Kid, Because It's A Pretty Big Day For Them, Too

A wedding is a big day in the lives of the couple getting married, but it's also a huge day in the lives of their children. Whether you and your spouse share one child, or you're both bringing kids from previous relationships into the marriage, there are lots of ways to make them feel included in the day. One fun way is with a family wedding cake topper (because let's be real, eating cake is probably any kid's favorite part of a wedding).

There are so many cute family cake toppers that can fit your theme, your personality, and your budget. Marrying a Stars Wars junkie or a comic book fiend? There's a topper for that. Getting married on the beach at sunset? There's an absolutely perfect topper for that, too. There are options that are surprisingly affordable, or investment pieces that are destined to become a cherished family heirloom for years to come. You can keep it simple and just display everyone's names, or go all out and have customized miniature sculptures of each family member made. Whatever kind of family topper you choose, it's sure to be moving and memorable.

Here are 17 great options for cake toppers that include kids.

1. Sweet Silhouettes

Sweet Family Love Topper

$13

Charmerry

A sweet silhouette will look perfect on top of your cake, no matter what style you've chosen. The little girl staring up at the happy couple sharing a kiss is just too cute.

2. A Family Celebration

Family Wedding Cake Topper

$13

TopperForWedding

This topper expresses pure happiness, thanks to the joyful and adorable silhouettes of two little ones being lifted in the air in celebration.

3. Darling Dolls

Peg Doll Family Topper

$115

Artwen Shop

These adorable little peg dolls can be customized to look like just your family. You can even add a pet if your child has a furry sibling.

4. Rustic Keepsake

Blended Family Wedding Cake Topper,

$25

RivdomArt

A topper like this one is perfect for blended families, because it has tons of space for kids names. Each name is hand burned onto the 4" by 6"' heart.

5. Action Heroes

Super Hero Family Topper

$13

P2Topper

If super hero movie marathons are a regular activity in your house, this cute topper might be right up your alley. It comes in black, red, or blue, or you could also choose a gold or silver mirror finish.

6. Handpainted

Wooden Doll Cake Topper

$175

goosegrease

Look closely at these wooden doll toppers, and you'll see the incredible level of detail on their outfits. The seller hand paints them based on photos you send.

7. Stars Wars Family

Star Wars Cake Topper

$150

Little Vows

Star Wars fans will geek out over this amazing topper. You can add on your kids as little storm troopers or ewoks, depending on whether you're called to the Dark side or not.

8. Perfect Portraits

Frames Wedding Cake Topper

$30

ReadyGo

Sweet cartoon portraits of each member of your family will make your cake memorable. You can customize each portrait by skin tone, hair style, outfit, and more.

9. Brilliant And Beachy

Beach Theme Wedding Cake Topper

$95

LandscapesNMiniature

I can't imagine a more perfect topper for a beach wedding. Your kiddo will definitely want to steal these tiny Adirondack chairs for their dolls or action figures to relax in.

10. Hanging Around

Children Cake Toppers

$30

Little Things Favors

Cake toppers don't necessarily have to be at the very top. I love the look of these child toppers hanging out in different spots and tiers on the cake.

11. Clear Hearts

Blended Family Cake Topper

$24

Cathy's Concepts

All your children's names can be etched into this acrylic cake topper at no extra cost. It can also do double duty as a keepsake displayed in your home after the wedding's over.

12. Go For Glitter

Glitter Silhouette Wedding Cake Topper

$20

1TheCherryOnTop 5 out of 5 stars

If bling is your thing, a glitter covered topper might be the perfect addition to your cake. You can order it more than a dozen different glitter colors.

13. Wonderful Wood

Custom Family Wedding Cake Topper

$360

urastarhouse

The seller who makes these hand painted wooden dolls tries to get them as accurate as possible, down to the height differences between family members.

14. Lovebirds

Personalised Family Wedding Cake Topper

$22

Melysweddings

This cute pair of lovebirds has got two chicks in the nest. It's an adorable option for a spring or outdoor wedding.

15.

Pregnant Bride Cake Topper

$12

AllForWeddingStudio

You can still include your kid in your wedding even if they aren't quite born yet.

16. Cute Clay

Family Wedding Cake Topper

$409

Naboko Studio

These absurdly cute dolls are handmade from clay, and as much fun as they look to play with, you'll want to keep them out of your kiddo's hands after the wedding since they are fragile.

17. First Name Basis

Names Wedding Cake Topper

$19

CandyBarSydney

If you like the simplicity of just having your names on your topper, this seller confirmed they can add a third line for a child.