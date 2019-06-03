Romper
Karina Romanenko/Shutterstock

18 Maternity Wedding Dresses That Will Show Off Your Pregnancy Curves

By Shana Aborn
Once upon a time, women who became pregnant before marriage had to rush into a first-trimester wedding with a loose hide-everything gown, then do a little fudging about dates when the baby arrived. Happily, times have changed, and now expectant brides can proudly show off their baby bumps in stunning wedding gowns that make them feel like princesses and moms. (As well they deserve to feel.)

When you're planning a wedding before the baby arrives, you can either opt for a loose gown that subtly hides your figure (which works well if you're in the early stages), or go with a closer-fitting style that tells the world that there's an extra member in the wedding party. Celebs such as Drew Barrymore, Alicia Keys, Jessica Alba, Bethenny Frankel, and Julianna Margulies are among the latter category, choosing dresses that displayed their growing bellies to full advantage. If that's the approach that appeals to you, look for gowns made with jersey, Spandex, or stretch lace, which will conform to your curves. Details like belts and sashes call attention to your middle. Mermaid-style gowns or short cuts tend to be more form-fitting than ball gowns, and some "maternity shoot" dresses designed for formal pregnancy photos can also double as wedding gowns if they're not too see-through.

These are just a few of the gorgeous options out there for women celebrating both their love and their growing families. Best of all, they're all budget-friendly (many are under $200, and the least expensive is $32!), which leaves more in your bank account for all those diapers and onesies.

1. Long On Glamour

3/4 Sleeve Crepe Sheath Maternity Wedding Dress

$450

$405

David's Bridal

This elegant gown would be perfect for an early autumn wedding. Its boat neck and three-quarter-length sleeves flatter just about any bride, and the lace top plunges in the back for added pop. Available in sizes up to 26W.

2. Simple And Stunning

Solid Off Shoulder Maternity Dress

$63

PinkBlush

This simple style is made of a rayon/Spandex blend that calls attention to your belly area, and it's double-lined under the bust for coverage. Reviews on the site rave about its comfort and fit. It's also available in 13 other colors, and at this price, you could pick up a second dress in a different shade for your baby shower.

3. Country Style

Country V-Neck Short Sleeve Pleated Maternity Wedding Dress

$371

$145

DressAfford

For a wedding in a rustic setting (think: refurbished barn or mountain cabin), you can't get more perfect than this flowy romantic number. Featuring an A-line silhouette and a court train, it's available in sizes up to 26W and in four colors: white, ivory, champagne, and blushing pink.

4. Classic Elegance

Mist Gray Embellished Grecian Wedding Gown

$389

Seraphine

This Grecian gown by British maternity designer Seraphine is both classic and figure-flattering, particularly for brides with a fuller bustline. The subtle gray shade is also a great choice for women who want an alternate to white.

5. Mermaid In Lace

Mermaid Scoop Pleated Long Sleeve Floor Length Lace Maternity Dress

$421

$164

DressAfford

This lace mermaid style puts to rest any stereotypes about maternity wedding gowns having to look like shapeless tents. It hugs your curves beautifully before ending in a swoosh of pleated drapes.

6. Backless And V-Neck

Backless Floral High-Waist V-Neckline Pregnant Dress

$373

$145

DressAfford

Maternity wedding dresses don't have to skimp on sexy details like plunging necklines and bare backs. This design beautifully suits the bride who wants to show off more than just her bump.

7. Short And Sweet

Ripe Lace Maternity Dress

$108

$80

A Pea in the Pod

A shorter dress is a good choice for a second wedding, a casual wedding, or a bride who just wants some freedom of movement. This sleeveless number would also suit a summer wedding; add a shawl or bolero jacket for a chillier evening.

8. Crystal Detail

Mia Maternity Wedding Gown

$385

Tiffany Rose

Combining the stretchy comfort of jersey with the fun bling of a crystal-studded bodice, this glamorous gown looks even better with the optional satin sash ($25).

9. Vision In Lace

Chloe Lace Maternity Dress

$240

Tiffany Rose

Short length, three-quarter sleeves, and a lace overlay that shows off a growing bump to full effect — it's elegance itself. You can also add a finishing touch with a satin or jeweled sash, also available on Tiffany Rose.

10. Strapless Glam

Maternity Beaded Chiffon Wedding Dress

$550

$495

David's Bridal

Just about any wedding dress style can be adapted to a maternity gown; it just takes a little tweaking and some extra fabric. A strapless dress looks just as stunning when you're expecting; in fact, it helps accentuate your growing belly even more.

11. Beach Destination Ready

Beach Scoop Short Sleeve Bandage Pleated Maternity Wedding Dress

$456

$178

DressAfford

As the name suggests, this flowy dress would be a natural for a beach wedding. The sweeping train allows for easy walking and dancing, and the lace fabric makes it ultra-romantic.

12. Bargain Bridal

Women's Off Shoulder Short Sleeve Lace Maternity Gown

$32

Askwind

Don't rule out the so-called "photo shoot" dresses — the long gowns designed for those gorgeous outdoor photography sessions. They're designed to show off your growing body to full effect, and they're often much less expensive than a salon gown. However, they're usually not lined, so you'll need to wear a slip and/or a strapless bra underneath.

13. Sheer Romance

Ivory Lace & Silk Maternity Gown

$500

Seraphine

Sheer romance in graceful chiffon and lace. As the designer's site notes, this style looks just right for all stages of pregnancy, from barely showing to any-day-now.

14. Sophisticated Lace

Nursing And Maternity Cocktail Dress

$149

Seraphine

Figure-enhancing lace hugs your bump, and the pale blush shade complements all skin tones. Best of all, it has a discreet nursing panel, so you can wear it again to a dressy occasion after the baby arrives.

15. Plus-Size Dazzle

White Lace Mesh Overlay Plus Maternity Maxi Dress

$95

PinkBlush Maternity

The PinkBlush maternity line has some fantastic options for plus-sized brides, including this one with a fabulous lace overlay and semi-sheer sleeves that's available in sizes up to 3X. As one buyer raved on the brand's page, "I've never been so obsessed with a dress in my life!"

16. Handmade Magic

Off Shoulder Maternity Wedding Dress

$299

Mother Daughter UA

Made-to-order maternity wedding gowns look gorgeous, and they don't have to cost a small fortune. I found this fairy-tale confection on Etsy for just under $300; shown here in blush, it can be made in ivory and five other colors, too.

17. Form-Fitting And Comfortable

Women's Elegant Fitted Boob Tube Dress

$46

Don & Judy

Here's another photography dress that would work beautifully for the actual trip down the aisle. The cotton/Spandex material makes it stretchy and bump-friendly, but again, you'll want to wear it with undergarments.

18. Comfort And Freedom

Lucia Plus Size Maternity Gown

$445

Tiffany Rose

A jersey fabric, like the one in this dress, softly emphasizes your belly while still leaving enough freedom for the skirt to drape and swirl as you dance the night away.