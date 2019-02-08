Some people are just in love with love. They live for passion, they find whimsy in everything, they believe 100 percent in fate. If you're one of those love-loving people, you're probably in need of some super sentimental Instagram captions for Valentine's Day because you won't think twice about pouring your heart out on social media just because it's some sappy holiday. If you say "awww" when other people say "ugh" these captions are right up your alley. (Do you know one of those people? Then you're still in need of some super-sentimental Instagram captions, because if you don't helpfully forward some *good* options to your emotional pal before Feb. 14, there's just no telling what embarrassing nonsense they'll post.)

No matter what kind of relationship you're in, you'll find a quote here that vibes with you and your partner's personal love story. Whatever it is that drew you and your soul mate together, you'll see that spirit represented: Whether you're an unlikely pair with an unbelievable story or one of those twosomes that everybody's always known would end up together or something in between (or nowhere close), there's a quote that's sure to express all the emotions this holiday holds for you. Remember... it's Valentine's Day, and excess sentiment is encouraged.

1. "We are most alive when we're in love." — John Updike Listed by The Telegraph as one of the iconic author's most memorable quotes, this would be a sweet caption for a pic of you and your S.O. laughing and having fun, maybe hiking or dancing or something else that says "we are most alive, do you see?"

2. "In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you." — 'Juno' This cute quote (from a very cute movie) would pair well with a shot of you wearing a sheet mask as your partner gazes at you in adoration (or benign tolerance).

3. "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle blackCAT/E+/Getty Images Heavy stuff, but what do you expect from an ancient Greek philosopher? This quote requires an artfully executed photograph... or an artsy filter, at least.

4. "Give your all to me, I’ll give my all to you. You’re my end and my beginning, even when I lose I’m winning." — John Legend John and Chrissy aren't at the top of the #celebcouplegoals list for nothing! You should definitely post this quote with a photo of you and your partner recreating a scene from the "All of Me" video, because *that* would be amazing.

5. "Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering." — Nicole Krauss, 'The History of Love' These lines from the 2005 award-winning novel would be particularly appropriate for a pair of childhood sweethearts.

6. "Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get – only with what you are expecting to give – which is everything." —Katharine Hepburn PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images As quoted in Town & Country, these inspirational words came from a woman who was at the center of what was arguably Hollywood's greatest love story. If your romance is of epic Katharine Hepburn/Spencer Tracy proportions, here's your caption.

7. “Each time you happen to me all over again.”― Edith Wharton, 'The Age of Innocence' From the classic novel-turned-film (if you haven't seen it, think tale of forbidden love directed by Martin Scorsese starring Daniel Day Lewis in his prime), this quote is the stuff on-again/off-again relationships (like yours?) are made from.

8. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." ― Charles M. Schulz Truer words were never spoken, but naturally the guy who brought Snoopy into the world is pretty smart. If you and your partner share a love of chocolate, this could actually be pretty meaningful. Especially if you pose with chocolates.

9. "I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." ― J.R.R. Tolkien, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' Are you looking to perhaps make up for snapping at your partner too often about stupid things like muddy footprints and stray beard hairs in the sink lately? This quote will turn your Instagram post into the social media equivalent of a sweeping gesture.

10. "I have crossed oceans of time to find you."― 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' Speaking of sweeping romantic gestures, this line is best suited to former teen goth couples who thought Francis Ford Coppola's movie version of the vampire tale was so deep. Also, Keanu Reeves was in it.

11. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë, 'Wuthering Heights' kupicoo/E+/Getty Images Perhaps you and your partner fell for each other in a college lit seminar? Or maybe you both teach high school English? Or maybe neither one of you ever read any Brontë but you like the quote, that's fine, too.

11. "Standing in the light of your halo, I got my angel now." — Beyonce, 'Halo' Obviously you don't want to start any trouble on Valentine's Day, so if you and yours have any Bey & Jay-type history between you... I don't know, it's your call. Great quote, though.

12. "Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold." — Zelda Fitzgerald Was your wedding Gatsby-inspired? Are you and your partner a couple for the ages?

13. "Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star." — E.E. Cummings If poetry is your love language, this sentimental quote probably speaks right to your mushy, love-loving heart. Bonus points if your significant other also enjoys poetic phrasing in an Instagram caption.

14. "I love you, in a really really big, pretend to like your taste in music, let you eat the last piece of cheesecake, hold a radio over my head outside your window, unfortunate way that makes me hate you, love you. So pick me. Choose me. Love me." — Meredith Grey, 'Grey's Anatomy' Probably the most iconic Grey's Anatomy moment in the show's 15+ year history, this line stands out as an incredibly dramatic expression of love. Professing your love in classic Meredith Grey fashion on social media just proves that you are as committed to love as Meredith was to Derick.

15. "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds and that's what you've given me." — Nicholas Sparks, 'The Notebook' Kbl Studio / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Whether you've read the book 100 times or you're head over heels for Ryan Gosling in the movie, this quote from The Notebook is the ultimate sentimental description of love. If you can't wait to grow old with your partner (and literally die holding hands), this caption will surely convey that message for you.

16. "I'd go hungry, I'd go black and blue. I'd go crawling down the avenue. No, there's nothing that I wouldn't do, to make you feel my love." — Bob Dylan, 'To Make You Feel My Love' Although this Bob Dylan classic has been covered by artists like Adele and Garth Brooks, the original lyrics speak to the depths of love and the lengths you would go to to show your significant other just how much you care. Swoon.

17. "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." — A.A. Milne Winnie-the-Pooh is one of the most lovable characters there is, so showing your genuine desire to spend the entirety of your life with someone you love by posting a quote from the author who penned so many books about sweet Pooh bear just feels right.