Food isn't the focus of Christmas like it is on Thanksgiving, but it's still an integral part of the holiday. Whether you'll just be celebrating with your immediate family when Santa visits or you're going to have the whole extended gang in town, everybody will need to eat, and you'll want your holiday dinner to be at least a little festive. These 16 Instant Pot Christmas recipes can make your Christmas meals a snap, and they'll totally have you feeling the holiday spirit.

I think the main food difference between Christmas and Thanksgiving is that you're expected to put a lot of time into the food on Thanksgiving, whereas food is kind of just expected to appear on December 25 even though there are just as many traditional dishes for Christmas as there are for Thanksgiving. Anyway, someone's gotta make them because you most likely don't live at Hogwarts where food just magically appears on your table (thanks house-elves), so making use of your Instant Pot for your holiday foods can save you a lot of time. Plus, it'll keep your oven open if you need it for Christmas cookie baking, which is definitely more important than whatever other food you'll eat that day.

So read on for my favorite Christmas Instant Pot recipes, and get inspired by all the delicious foods you can make with minimal effort. (And click here for even more Instant Pot dishes you can make on Christmas Eve.)

1. Instant Pot Chipotle Braised Lamb Shank A Cozy Kitchen Lamb is a popular alternative to turkey or ham on Christmas (especially in the U.K.), according to All Recipes U.K., and the refreshing spice of this Instant Pot chipotle braised lamb shank from A Cozy Kitchen makes a festive main dish that won't feel stale or boring. Plus, it only takes an hour from prep to ready to serve, so you won't have to waste too much time in the kitchen.

2. Award Winning Instant Pot Turkey Oh Sweet Basil If you're looking for an alternative to the turkey recipe you used for Thanksgiving, this amazing award-winning turkey recipe from Oh Sweet Basil has subtle hints of orange that will light up your palette. Say hello to a refreshing dinner in 30 minutes.

3. Instant Pot Char Siu Pressure Cooker Recipes Pork is popular for Christmas dinner, and I love the idea of putting a twist on the tradition with this Instant Pot Char Siu from Pressure Cooker Recipes. The combination of honey and soy sauce sounds delicious.

4. Instant Pot Oreo Cheesecake My Baking Addiction I always think of Oreos as the perfect cookie to leave out for Santa, so I'll definitely be adding this Instant Pot Oreo cheesecake, courtesy of My Baking Addiction, to my Christmas menu. The chocolate will cut the creamy cheesecake perfectly, and the whipped cream topping is the perfect sweet touch.

5. Instant Pot Gingerbread Pudding The Lean Green Bean Christmas is the official gingerbread holiday and bread pudding is a holiday staple, so I can't think of a better combo for Christmas than this Instant Pot gingerbread pudding courtesy of the The Lean Green Bean. And it's ready in just 30 minutes, including prep.

6. Instant Pot Whole Chicken with Flavorful Compound Butter Jennifer Banz Think of Jennifer Banz's Instant Pot chicken recipe as an easy alternative to buying a rotisserie chicken that will actually be fresh when you're ready to eat it. Besides, anything covered in butter can't be bad.

7. Instant Pot Swedish Meatballs Damn Delicious Did you know your Instant Pot lets you make this Swedish Christmas classic with half the effort? This recipe from Damn Delicious has a bunch of yummy spices to give the meatballs a punch of a flavor, plus a creamy gravy to top it off.

8. Pressure Cooker Ham Oh So Delicioso A lot of families only break out ham for Christmas and Easter, so you want your holiday cut to be good. That's why I'm a fan of this pressure cooker ham recipe from Oh So Delicioso; it's got added pineapple for a sweet flavor, and it only takes ten minutes of prepping for you.

9. Instant Pot Christmas Pudding Every Nook and Cranny For hundreds of years, old-fashioned Christmas pudding has been a big thing around the world — so making it in your Instant Pot is a fun way to liven up a tradition. This recipe from Every Nook and Cranny is filled with dried fruit and pumpkin spice.

10. Instant Pot Oyster Stew Healing Gourmet If you're sticking with the tradition of oysters on Christmas Eve — as explained by HISTORY — for Christmas day too, try out this Instant Pot oyster stew from Healing Gourmet. You'll have a festive dish in just 15 minutes.

11. Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin With Garlic Herb Rub The Recipe Rebel Pork tenderloin is a nice light option for a holiday dinner, saving you room for dessert. This honey balsamic glaze Instant Pot pork tenderloin with garlic herb rub from the Recipe Rebel will make your mouth water.

12. Instant Pot Creamy Eggnog Frieda Loves Bread Eggnog season is over almost as soon as it starts, so try this especially easy eggnog from Frieda Loves Bread while you still can. The yogurt setting on your Instant Pot makes this recipe extra creamy.

13. Individual Beef Wellingtons With Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Great Chow TV Beef Wellingtons are a popular Christmas alternative in the U.K., and I think they sound super festive for a low key holiday dinner with the fam. Watch Great Chow TV's video to find out how to make these yummy sandwiches in your pressure cooker.

14. Super Tender Instant Pot Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts Recipe I Am A Food Blog Brussels sprouts are another ages-old Christmas classic, as iNews explained, and making them in your Instant Pot is a fun alternative to baking them or making them in the skillet. This recipe from I Am A Food Blog douses brussels sprouts in garlic butter to give the sprouts a savory flavor that's perfect for a cold Christmas night.

15. Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Meatloaf and Melodrama I really don't know why anyone would mash a potato outside of an Instant Pot or slow cooker at this point; it's just so much simpler. Courtesy of Meatloaf and Melodrama, this incredibly quick mashed potatoes recipe takes five minutes of prep and ten minutes to cook, so you'll be stuffing your face with starchy goodness in no time.

16. Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole Life Made Sweeter Christmas demands sweet potato casserole, and I love the pecan topping on this recipe from Life Made Sweeter. Plus, it's ready in 20 minutes and is Paleo-friendly.

17. Instant Pot Peppermint Cheesecake Meatloaf and Melodrama Everything seems to be peppermint-flavored around this time of year: creamer, coffee, popcorn, chocolates. If you can’t get enough of this signature holiday flavor, incorporate it into your dessert with this Meatloaf and Melodrama’s Instant-Pot peppermint cheesecake recipe. The Oreo crust is a perfect chocolatey contrast to the minty filling.

18. Instant Pot Potato Salad Number 2 Pencil Number 2 Pencil knows exactly how to cut out extra steps when it comes to preparing potato salad with this Instant Pot potato salad recipe. With a steamer insert for your Instant Pot, you can make all components (bacon, potatoes, and hard-boiled eggs) of your potato salad with one appliance. You’ll save both time and space while creating a delicious side your family will love.