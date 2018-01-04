19 Hilarious Pregnancy Memes You'll Get A Kick Out Of (Not From The Baby)

Throughout the nine-month (ish) journey called pregnancy, there's a sense of camaraderie amongst moms. With those phantom pains, crazy cravings, "morning" sickness, inability to hold your bladder, and hormonal escapades, hilarious pregnancy memes are often the one thing keeping expecting moms sane. Well, that and jalapeños with chocolate ice cream at midnight. Just me? OK. Regardless, when your baby is keeping you awake by kicking all night, you're going to need something to make you laugh.

Luckily, the internet comes to the rescue, as usual, during late nights awake or the fifth trip to the bathroom. Because if you think you're the only one experiencing pregnancy woes, you're definitely not. There are an endless amount of memes to hilariously sum up exactly what you and many other expecting moms go through every day. Whether you're feeling uncomfortable, irritable, hungry, tired, or just plain over your baby bump, moms everywhere can definitely relate.

Especially if you don't have a close friend or family member to go through pregnancy with you, swiping through memes on a rough day offers a strange combination of humor and comfort in relating to others who are going through the same experiences. Even if you have a truly uncomfortable moment (or several) throughout your pregnancy, remember that others totally get it, and I promise you'll be able to laugh about it later. I won't specify, however, whether you'll be laughing from the humor or lack of sleep. But in the meantime, check out some of the most hilarious pregnancy memes floating around the net right now.

1 Cheers To The Freakin' Weekend Hasn't everyone secretly wanted to stay inside all weekend with ice cream, pizza, and good TV? The funny thing is that once you have a legitimate excuse to do it, i.e. baby bump, it doesn't always seem so appealing. Don't be too bummed though, because it's still pretty relaxing.

2 Don't Even Think About Laughing Or Sneezing As someone who scoffed at those who said they peed every time they sneezed while pregnant, I'm here to tell you it's all too real. Be prepared.

3 It's Been 84 Years... At a certain point in your pregnancy, you're bound to lose track of time and hit a stage where it's simply just been too long.

4 Sacrifical T-Shirt If it looks comfy, you're allowed to put it on.

5 Don't Mess With The Pregnant Lady Being pregnant can also mean you're nauseous, hormonal, and exhausted, so definitely approach with caution.

6 Bladder Hugs I'll willingly pee myself a little if it means that my baby is giving a happy hug to my bladder.

7 I Feel Pretty, Oh So Pretty This is an actual photo of me at nine months pregnant. No, but seriously, I'm sure countless expecting moms can relate.

8 From Excited To Pregnant AF Is it appropriate to be in the "boo no wine" stage the entire nine months of pregnancy?

9 Unpack The Bowling Ball If mama's going to suffer, everyone's going to suffer with her!

10 Truly Sleeping Like A Baby Although many will tell you to get all the sleep you can before the newborn comes, for some expecting moms, sleep doesn't come easily. Just look at it as sleep training for parents, helping you get ready for the lack of sleep that is a newborn.

11 *Insert Jeopardy Theme Song* "To travel or not to travel?" becomes your go-to question during the last few weeks of your pregnancy.

12 Don't Ask In case you missed it, don't ask a woman if she's pregnant at any point and time. Unless she's physically giving birth, and then it might be OK to ask.

13 Seriously, Stop Asking The last trimester of your pregnancy is a lot like a broken record. People ask the same questions, you give the same answers over and over.

14 STFU Anytime someone tells you about their horrible, no-good day, simply ask them if they're growing a human life. It should put things into perspective.

15 I Told You Not To Ask... Seriously though, do not ask. Chances are it's not twins and you're the rude person who made an expecting mom feel fat.

16 All The Meals You're growing a baby, and that's hard work. Power snacks and meals are a necessity.

17 The Way To The Heart Is Through The Stomach Can't both the head and the stomach be right?

18 The True Relationship Test If you want to either test your patience or test your relationship (or both), enter the stage of putting together a piece of IKEA furniture for the baby room.