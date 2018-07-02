It is the beginning of summer and boy, is it hot out. I hope your ACs are all hooked up because we're just getting started. For those who are expecting summer babies, the end is near, but making it through these next few weeks are going to be a tough one. Everyone is feeling the heat, but your body, well, it's a little extra. So how are you going to survive these final hot days? Ice cream for one, refreshing showers, and oh, these hilarious memes about being pregnant in the heat might help, too.

Whether it's a meme about trying to stay cool in the summer, about feeling moist (ew, hate that word), or all the weird cravings you are having — these memes totally know that your body is experiencing it all. And while you may be having a hard time adjusting to this crazy heat, it's temporary, and in the end, it'll all be worth it.

So, pull up a chair right next to your AC or freezer (bonus: it's right by the ice cream stash) and enjoy these hilariously relatable memes about being pregnant when it's hot outside. They'll make you laugh until you pee. Or, maybe that's just sweat — who knows.

1 So Sweaty The 70-degree spring weather was hard enough, and now you have to endure summer?!

2 Sweet, Sweet Relief This seems like the appropriate place to spend June through August this year. This is where you live now.

3 What Are Pants? Putting pants on when you’re pregnant is torture on its own, but trying to pull them up over your sweaty legs in the summer? Nope. Pass the flowy dresses, please.

4 This Isn’t A Glow All this time you thought your skin would be glowing throughout pregnancy, but now you know the truth: it was never a glow, it was always sweat.

5 Heatwave You should probably just tell your family and friends that you will remain indoors, in the AC, for the remainder of the heatwave. And probably even beyond.

6 Too Sweaty To Do Anything Look, the sun and heat will exhaust anyone, and you are carrying another human so you are doubly exhausted. Grab yourself a slushie and rest.

7 PSA Friends don’t let pregnant friends suffer alone in the summer. Also, ice cream delivery is always appreciated.

8 Sweating Around The Clock It literally doesn’t matter what you do, if you’re pregnant in the summer even breathing causes you to sweat. Don’t fight it, just embrace it.

9 Wise Words From Jessica Simpson She’s not wrong.

10 Drips Of Sweat Is it a bug? Is it a piece of food? Is it a stray thread? No, it’s just a bead of sweat making its way down your body and leaving a wet streak on your shirt in its tracks.

11 Work It You should always embrace your summer bod, pregnant or not, but if there is ever a time to rock a bikini, it’s now when you can show off your bump.

12 Ice, Ice Baby You guys go have fun, I’ll just stay here for a little while and cool down.