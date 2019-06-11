Romper
19 Things To Wear To Pride 2019 & Add To Your Permanent Rotation

By Katie Goldin
Pride Month is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and to honor the heroic actions of activists during the Stonewall riots. While all you need to show off your love this month is your heart, if you’re looking for some extra flair there are plenty of artist-made items and products to wear during Pride Month (or the rest of the year).

Why are rainbows associated with LGBTQ+ pride? The original rainbow flag was designed by gay rights activist Gilbert Baker in 1978, according to NBC. It’s been suggested that he was inspired by the “Flag of the Human Race,” a flag of horizontal striped bars that called for unity and peace amongst all races. The first version of the flag consisted of eight rainbow colors, with meanings ascribed to each: hot pink (symbolizing sex), red (symbolizing life), orange (healing), yellow (sunlight), green (nature), turqouise (art), indigo (serenity), and violet (spirit). The flag was eventually simplified to the traditional six colors more commonly used today. And actually, there are many other flags associated with pride that specifically denote different orientations, identities, and genders. Here’s a comprehensive list of pride flags to familiarize yourself with.

If you’re looking for some great expressions of pride, here are some gorgeous items (many of which are handmade) for you and your family to don for Pride Month.

1. Watercolor Flag Necklaces

LGBTQ+ Necklace

MorayahPaper

If you’re looking for a variety of pride flags, these color splash necklaces are handmade by a talented artist on Etsy. The seller even offers to make custom pieces if you don’t see the flag you want.

2. We're All Human

HUMAN Flag LGBT Gay Pride T Shirt

LGBT Human Flag T Shirt

This shirt features a few of the different LGBT pride flags. From left to right: lipstick lesbian pride, gay pride, bisexual pride, trans pride, and pansexual pride.

3. Stand Under My Umbrella

Large Rainbow Umbrella

Meizhouer

Don’t let it rain on your parade: this rainbow umbrella will protect you from sun or storm while you’re out and proud, and showering everyone with support at a pride festival. Reviewers say it’s large enough to welcome everyone under your umbrella.

4. Puppy Love

Love is Love Tank Top (For Your Doggy)

WoofOutWest

Does your pooch like to partake in pride parades? You can get a vibrant handmade rainbow dog onesie on Etsy, and they come in sizes for just about any type of dog.

5. Gay Purride Purrade

Gay Purride T-Shirt

StarkAmbition

Your kitty may be too shy to show up to the purr-ride purr-rade, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there in spirit. The incredible properties of cat-physics allows the little kitty on this shirt to become a fantastic feline rainbow.

6. Hairdo Rainbow

Rainbow Bobby Pins

BuyBrittique

Can you show pride even with bobby pins? Well, why the heck not? Support your hair (and your fellow humans) with these handmade pins.

7. Curly Hair Don't Care

I'm So Gay My Hair Isn't Even Straight Shirt

LiqueTees

If you’re proud of being gay and of your mane of glorious curly hair, let the people know.

8. Itty Bitty Rainbow Booties

Crochet Rainbow Sneakers Baby Booties

CraftyElba

Not to throw around superlatives, but these are quite possibly the cutest things to ever exist in the entire universe: hand crocheted rainbow baby booties in the shape of sneakers.They’re made to order, fitting newborns to 6-month-old babies.

9. Enamored Enamel Pin

Rainbow Heart Enamel Pin

AngelaChick

This artist’s rainbow heart pins have a hand drawn, charming style, and they get rave reviews.

10. Bi Pride Shirt

Not A Phase Bisexual Flag Shirt

Bisexual Gay Pride Moon Clothing

Combating stereotypes about bisexuality? Check. A moon-phase pun? Double-check.

11. Rainbow Dungarees

Baby Rainbow Dungarees

isaacandmaisie

Holy dunga-restart our hearts this is cute. A pair of handmade rainbow dungarees so adorable there’s no way they’ll only get worn during pride month. The buttons… the little tiny snap buttons… I mean come on, people.

12. Heart On Your Sleeve

Rainbow Heart (Temporary) Tattoo

JewelFlashTattoos

Wear your heart on your sleeve, or even your bare wrist. This rainbow temporary heart tattoo will show off your gay pride.

13. Hip Baby

Hip Baby Wrap in Summer Rainbow

Hip Baby Wrap

If you’re a new mom, this rainbow baby sling will allow you to show up to your family-friendly pride event with your hands free to wave some flags!

14. The Future Is Bright

Retro Rainbow Color Sun Visor

Nicky Bigs Novelties

June brings a warm gift to pride marchers: lots of sun. And as festive as the sunny days are, how about a little portable shade under a rainbow?

15. Pantastic Pride

I'm Pantastic Shirt

BlockMerch

If it’s wrong to express pride via puns, then we don’t want to be right. If you’re pansexual and fantastic, here’s the shirt for you.

16. Pride Patch

LGBT Rainbow Flag Embroidered Emblem

ZEGIN

If you want to upgrade an existing hat, jacket, or backpack to show off some pride, this patch can be sewn-on or ironed-on.

17. Chalk It Up

Rainbow Hair Chalk

LDREAMAM

Showing off your pride with a full spectrum of multicolored hair sounds awesome, but dye isn’t feasible for everyone. These highly rated hair chalks are a great solution: they’re non-toxic and kid-safe, too.

18. Little Rainbow Suspenders

Ella Suspender Skirt

LucAndLiaApparel

Alright, who gave this artist a license to make a baby/toddler outfit this cute? The rainbow suspenders and skirt comes with a matching rainbow… well, bow!

19. Unicorn Dew

Unicorn Skin Rainbow Highlighter

PASHMACCO

Sometimes, you just want to glow like a unicorn, especially during Pride Month. This handcrafted rainbow highlighter is iridescent and, according to tons of positive reviews, highly vibrant and pigmented.