7 LGBTQ+ Etsy Sellers To Support During Pride Month 2019 (& Always)

I am obsessed with Etsy, and I think it's becoming a bit of a problem for my bank account. I want all the things. I believe Etsy is the best website to find awesome jewelry, art, fashion — anything really — all made and curated by actual people running small businesses. What could be better than that? I'll tell you: For LGBTQ+ month in June, Etsy is spotlighting both LGBTQ+ sellers and products. Want to show your pride and/or support for the LGBTQ+ community? This list of LGBTQ+ Etsy sellers to support during Pride month is a great place to start.

As explained by a press release, Etsy believes in "building inclusive communities that celebrate self-expression." And here I thought I couldn't love Etsy more. The sellers in the below list have products that are not only perfect for Pride month, but perfect to celebrate and show your pride 365 days a year. And in fact, there have been more than 273,000 searches on Etsy for LGBTQ+ items over the past 12 months, so it looks like it really is a celebration all year long. Whether you're looking for enamel pins, vinyl stickers, jewelry, or even engagement rings or wedding bouquets, show your pride and support LGBTQ+ folks in the process.