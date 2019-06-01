7 LGBTQ+ Etsy Sellers To Support During Pride Month 2019 (& Always)
I am obsessed with Etsy, and I think it's becoming a bit of a problem for my bank account. I want all the things. I believe Etsy is the best website to find awesome jewelry, art, fashion — anything really — all made and curated by actual people running small businesses. What could be better than that? I'll tell you: For LGBTQ+ month in June, Etsy is spotlighting both LGBTQ+ sellers and products. Want to show your pride and/or support for the LGBTQ+ community? This list of LGBTQ+ Etsy sellers to support during Pride month is a great place to start.
As explained by a press release, Etsy believes in "building inclusive communities that celebrate self-expression." And here I thought I couldn't love Etsy more. The sellers in the below list have products that are not only perfect for Pride month, but perfect to celebrate and show your pride 365 days a year. And in fact, there have been more than 273,000 searches on Etsy for LGBTQ+ items over the past 12 months, so it looks like it really is a celebration all year long. Whether you're looking for enamel pins, vinyl stickers, jewelry, or even engagement rings or wedding bouquets, show your pride and support LGBTQ+ folks in the process.
1. Little Pickle Crafting
LittlePickleCrafting features "keepsake products for all types of families," and they're located in Wolverhampton, UK. They have hand-crafted baby record books for same-sex couples and adoptive parents, single parent memory books, cards for same-sex parents, and more. The company was founded when Emma and her wife were expecting their first baby and they couldn't find any baby record books that represented their family dynamic — so they created one.
To My Dads Father’s Day Card
$3
LittlePickleCrafting
Father's Day is coming up after all. Why not surprise the two dads in your life with this adorable handcrafted card?
Baby Record Book for Same Sex, Gay and Lesbian Families
$20
LittlePickleCrafting
The perfect baby book for every type of family. It's baby shower season, and this gift would be perfect for your friends.
2. ParkerAndPeony
Have a wedding coming up or just a formal even that needs some flowers? ParkerAndPeony is your shop for unique, handmade flowers — all crafted out of paper.
Paper Flower Wedding Bouquet
$74
ParkerAndPeony
I wanted these for my wedding so bad, but we just didn't get our you-know-what together in time. If you have a wedding or special occasion coming up or if you want to surprise your partner, this paper flower bouquet is unique and beautiful.
3. Gender Gems
Gender Gems' products are all about gender positivity and "the affirmative power of color." Their goal is to "empower, affirm, and brighten the visibility of the trans and gender-nonconforming community," according to the press release. The owner is a self-taught artist located in San Diego, California.
PRIDE VISION [Rainbow Flag] - Holographic Sticker
$2
GenderGems
Wouldn't this holographic sticker look totally rad on the back of your car? Show everyone your pride and your "vision" for the future with this awesome vinyl sticker from GenderGems.
Ask Me About My Pronouns Banner Pin
$12
Gender Gems
This banner pin is not only cute, but informative and helpful to others who may need to know by what pronouns you'd prefer to be called.
4. Pride Asylum
Not only does Pride Asylum have a pretty awesome name, but their products are fabulous, too. Founded in August 2016, the company's mission is to "promote visibility and diversity of the LGBTQ+" through their incredible jewelry, which can even be personalized.
Personalized Queer LGBT Necklace
$19
PrideAsylum
These personalized necklaces are one-of-a-kind with your name and identity stamped on there.
LGBT Pronoun Necklace
$16
PrideAsylum
There is no excuse for folks to not get your preferred pronouns right when wearing this LGBTQ+ Pronoun necklace.
5. BiancaDesignsCo
BiancaDesignsCo has every kind of cute and pride-worthy enamel pin you could ever imagine. There are even enamel pins for parents of LGBTQ+ kids that say "Proud Parent." How sweet is that?
Beyond Gender Pin | Pride Enamel Pin
$12
BiancaDesignsCo
Show your pride with this Beyond Gender enamel pin by BiancaDesignsCo.
6. WildFancy Design
Lex and Voula Nonclock sell "sassy jewelry and unique accessories for all genders," according to their WildFancyDesign Etsy page. And y'all, these designs are too cool and stylish, including gender-neutral pronoun enamel pins and more.
Magic Drop Earrings
$36
WildFancyDesign
You better head over to the WildFancyDesign shop fas, because I'm about to pick up a pair (or two) of these incredible earrings.
THEY/Pansy Enamel Pin
$12
WildFancyDesign
Do you prefer gender neutral pronouns? This adorable pansy pin is perfect for your jacket or bag.
7. Grrrlspells
Selling "Spoopy queer art and accessories," the grrlspells shop is made up of a pretty rockin' looking crew, and their products have a similar vibe.
RIP Gender Roles - 4" Vinyl Sticker
$2
grrrlspells
My inverted-cross, black-metal-loving self is obsessed with this vinyl sticker.
A Pin + A Patch OR Print Bundle!
$9
grrrlspells
Do you want a patch or a print with your bundle? You be the judge for only $9. Plus, everything in this shop is adorable and amazing so you can't really go wrong with either choice.
8. AndersonBeattie
The folks at AndersoneBeattie sell "fine Australian Opal and diamond jewelry." Looking for an engagement ring or a "just because ring" that is really truly special? You have to check out this shop.
Australian Black Opal Ring in 14K or 18K Gold
$545
AndersonBeattie
Want to give your special someone a gorgeous ring just because, or even as an engagement ring? This beautiful and unique black opal ring is as special as your relationship.