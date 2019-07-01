20 Baby Names Inspired By Baseball, Because It's A Family Tradition

The spring and summer seasons mark the end of the school year and the start of all kinds of fun in the sun. For a lot of families all over the country, that means heading out to cheer on their favorite team at the ballpark. If you're a true baseball fan looking for some baby name inspiration, you'll be happy to know that there are tons of baby names inspired by baseball to both honor some great athletes and America's favorite pastime.

Growing up, going to baseball games was just the best. My parents took me to my first ball game when I was just 2 weeks old, and I still remember my dad teaching me how to record the score of the game in the scorebook (a skill I still remember to this day). But of course, there was also a lot of cheering for our favorite star players like Daryl Strawberry and Mike Piazza.

I grew up going to Shea stadium, home of the Mets, and the team still holds a special place in my heart because they are tied to some of my favorite childhood memories with my dad. I even considered naming my child Shea, so baseball-inspired baby names? I totally get it. Some of the names on this list are inspired by all-star players, while others honor more of the sport itself. Either way, you can't go wrong with one of these monikers, and bringing your little baseball-inspired baby to the ballgame will be that much more fun when they're named after your favorite sport.

1. Shea Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images If you're an old school Mets fan, you may have considered the name Shea after the Mets longtime home Shea Stadium. According to the baby name website Nameberry, Shea is an Irish girl's name that means "the stately, dauntless one." But you could absolutely use it for a boy or a girl.

2. Chase The name Chase (also spelled Chace) has been growing more and more in popularity, but you may like the name even more if you are a Phillies or Dodgers fan because of the retired all-star player Chase Utley. The name Chase means "hunter" and its origin is French and English.

3. Cooper The name Cooper means "barrel maker" and has roots in Latin. But if you're a baseball fan, then you know that the baseball hall of fame is in Cooperstown, New York.

4. Derek The name Derek means "gifted ruler," according to the baby name website She Knows, but if you're a Yankee fan, then you may be considering this name because of your favorite Yankee, Derek Jeter.

5. Mickey If you love baseball then you might have considered naming your little one after the late and great Mickey Mantle. Mickey is short for Michael or Micah and means "Who is God-like?" according to She Knows.

6. Sammy The name Sammy is a Hebrew name meaning "Listen; name of God," according to She Knows. But if you know baseball, then you'll know the heavy hitter Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs.

7. Angel If you're a fan of the Los Angeles Angels, why not consider naming your little one Angel? The name angel means "divine messenger, messenger of God" with Greek roots, according to Baby Name Wizard.

8. April Every baseball fan knows the significance of the month of April, which is opening day for baseball. The name April has Latin roots and means "to open" — how fitting.

9. Rose Peter "Pete" Rose most famously played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies, and is a baseball all-star with the all-time MLB leader in hits, games played, at-bats, singles, and outs. The name Rose means "kind, sort, type" and has roots in English and French.

10. Ruth Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images You don't have to be a baseball fan to know why Ruth is a baseball-inspired baby name. One of the most legendary baseball players, Babe Ruth, holds the record for most seasons with more than 40 home runs. Ruth is a Hebrew name that means, companion, friend, vision of beauty.

11. Camden Camden Yards is the home to the Baltimore Orioles, but also makes a very cute baby name. Camden is a Scottish name that means "winding valley."

12. Brooklyn The Brooklyn Dodgers may no longer be a team, but they reigned as one of the best teams in baseball for many years back in the day. The name Brooklyn also means "water, stream."

13. Jackie Jackie Robinson was the first African American baseball player to play in the Major Leagues. Jackie means "God is gracious," and with this legendary ball player, this Jackie certainly did live up to his name.

14. Rickey Rickey Henderson is considered to be one of the greatest leadoff hitters and baserunners in baseball. The name Rickey means "powerful, strong ruler."

15. Mike There are lots of noteworthy Mikes in baseball, but my personal favorite is Mike Piazza of the New York Mets. The name Mike means "Who is like God?" and is short for Michael.

16. Summer Summer is the season for some great outdoor family time at the ballpark, so it's the perfect name to honor this tradition.

17. Sandy If you know baseball, then you know the name Sandy Koufax. Koufax played for the Brooklyn/LA Dodgers and is the youngest player ever to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame at age 36. The name Sandy means "defender of men," too.

18. Cy Another legendary baseball name is, of course, Cy. Denton True “Cy” Young pitched for several different teams during his long career of 22 seasons, and holds the record for most wins, most career innings pitched, most career games started, and most completed games. The name Cy means "a master, or lord" and I definitely think this particular Cy was a master at the game.

19. Wrigley If you're a Chicago fan, then you've probably been to Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. Wrigley is an Old English name meaning "to strive."