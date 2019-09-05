Labor Day has come and gone, and as far as I'm concerned that means the fall season can officially begin. Yes, in many places it is still scorching hot outside, but it's like that movie Field of Dreams where the God-voice says, "If you build it, they will come." In this case, I believe that if we talk about chunky sweaters for fall that are available to buy right now, cooler temperatures will come. So everyone think cool thoughts, okay? And then head on out (or go online) to pick up a new seasonal sweater offering for your closet which is currently filled with maxi dresses and tank tops.

I love sweaters; the chunkier the better. And though I don't often get to wear them in sunny-old Los Angeles (I know, cry me a river), I still feel all warm and fuzzy inside when I see the stores start to fill their shelves with, well, warm and fuzzy sweaters. There's just something about wrapping myself up in something soft, cozy, and not form-fitting that makes me want to bake cookies and run through a pumpkin patch. And, don't even get me started on knee-high boots... swoon!

So for anyone who's ready to say goodbye to this hot (girl) summer, and throw on something that feels more like "warm hug winter" may I present to you these 20 chunky sweaters that are all looking for their forever home.

1. Open Knit Cardigan Knit Cardigan ZARA | $50 See on ZARA This lime green chunky knit cardigan will give you the perfect pop of color on those cloudy fall days. And whether you can pull off the belted sweater look as well as this model won't matter because you'll be so darn cozy in this sweater priced at $50 from Zara.

2. Striped V-Neck Women's Striped Long Sleeve V-Neck Sweater - Wild Fable™ Beige/Brown Wild Fable | $24 See on Target I've got a thing for stripes, so this V-neck sweater from Target is definitely calling my name, particularly since it's only $24! Slouchy, comfy and available in sizes XS - XXL, it's what fall dreams are made of. There aren't any reviews of it yet on Target's website, but something tells me that's going to change very soon.

3. Cable-Knit Crewneck Chunky Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater Gap | $85 See on Gap If this sweater doesn't make you want to curl up next to a fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate, I don't know what will. Priced at $85, like most things from Gap, it'll stay in style for years to come. It's available in light blue (as seen above) as well as black and white. Plus, you can get it in petite, regular, or tall sizes for your own perfect fit.

4. Stand-up Collar Knit Stand-up-collar Sweater H&M | $25 See on H&M There are few things I love wearing more in the fall and winter than a bright white sweater. They remind me of snow, and to be really careful when I drink red wine. This $24 stand-up collar sweater from H&M is also available in gray for those of you not willing to roll the dice on spilling your pumpkin spice drinks all over it.

5. Long & Layered New Comer Sweater Billabong | $80 $56 See on Zappos If there's one thing I love more than chunky sweaters, it's being able to layer with a chunky sweater. This oversized long-sleeve cardigan with a draped collar and open front is perfect for those "Is it cold enough for a sweater or will I be sweating by noon?" days. It's also 30 percent off right now on Zappos and I'm about to order one for myself so I highly suggest you do the same, and soon.

6. Chevron Colorblock Grey Chevron Colorblock Sweater Torrid | $55 $24 See on Torrid You had me at colorblock. I'm in love with the chevron print on this sweater, and it looks as comfortable as it is cute. It's a final sale item right now on Torrid's website, so make sure you know your sizing in their clothing before you order because there are no returns or exchanges.

7. Asymmetrical Cowl Neck Chunky Button Turtle Cowl Neck Asymmetric Hem Wrap Pullover Sweater Asvivid | $30 See on Amazon This bestselling sweater has more than 900 reviews on Amazon (with an average rating of 4.1 stars) and comes in pretty much every color imaginable. And I mean, who doesn't love a cowl-neck, with buttons to boot! Prices range from $19 - $36 depending on size and color.

8. Striped Pullover Mae Striped Pullover Heartloom | $120 See on Anthropologie Lots of women I know say Target is their happy place, and I totally get that. But for me, it's Anthropologie. Walking through that perfectly curated wonderland when fall rolls around is just about as good as it gets for me, as is this pretty in pink (and purple, and blue, and brown) striped sweater.

9. V-Back (AKA Sexy Back) ASOS DESIGN chunky sweater with v back ASOS | $40 See on ASOS Yes, sweaters can still be sexy and this v back olive beauty is proof of that. When they talk about "business in the front, and party in the back" I'm pretty sure they're talking about this sweater. My only wish is that it came in more colors!

10. Oversized Boho Women's Chunky Oversized Boho Sweater, blisslinen | $89 See on Etsy I will live in this sweater. In fact, can someone just make sure I'm actually buried in this sweater? Comfort level is a perfect 10 for this handmade, waffled linen and cotton sweater that also comes in beige, white, and pink.

11. Slouchy Balloon Sleeve Piper Slouchy Balloon Sleeve Cardigan Truly Madly Deeply | $59 See on Urban Outfitters Let's just pause for a moment to soak in the gorgeous dropped, long balloon sleeves on this sweater. Stripes on one side, colorblock on the other... could anything be more perfect? If you want a statement sweater this season, look no further.

12. Sweater Dress Ora Sweater Dress French Connection | $65 See on Nordstrom Rack Why stop at a sweater top when you can have an entire sweater dress? With cable-knit detailing and a slouchy silhouette it's perfect for just about any fall occasion, including one where you just lounge around on your couch and watch Hallmark movies all day.

13. Off The Shoulder Mixed Stitch Off The Shoulder Pullover Sweater Express | $60 See on Express No chunky sweater list would be complete without an off the shoulder option, amirite? Show off those shoulders you spent all summer tanning before it all fades away. Also available in cream and olive green.

14. Maternity Sweater Maternity Nursing chunky sweater in oversize with high neck ASOS DESIGN | $48 See on ASOS Technically this is a maternity/nursing sweater (and an awesome one at that), but it's also the type of sweater you can wear long after that baby is born. I love the slits on the side coupled with the high neck. And that emerald green color is just perfection for keeping the season merry and bright.

15. Front Pocket, Hand-Knit Sweater Hand knit sweater bstyle | $89 See on Etsy This sweater has pockets. I repeat, this sweater has pockets! Handmade and available in tons of colors, the description on this sweater says it's like "wearing a cloud" it's so soft. The seller has loads of great reviews on Etsy as well which is always a plus. Did I mention it also has pockets?

16. Oversized Red Sweater Oversized chunky knit sweater Wednesday's Girl | $35 See on ASOS I think everyone should own a bright red sweater, and this perfectly-priced one from ASOS is tops on my list. You can dress it up with a fun skirt for holiday parties, or pair it with jeans for a weekend brunch. However you wear it, you're guaranteed to shine bright on even the gloomiest days.

17. Gingham Sweatshirt Simplee Gingham Drop Shoulder Teddy Sweatshirt Shein | $24 See on SHEIN Think of the warmest blanket you ever owned. Now, turn it into a sweater - that's what this gingham-inspired pullover number reminds me of. Reviewers say it's more of a sweatshirt than a sweater, but with an average rating of 4.5 stars, most everyone agrees it's as cute in person as it is in pictures.

18. Classic Ribbed Crewneck Chunky ribbed crewneck sweater Point Sur | $110 $95 See on J. Crew You cannot go wrong with a chunky sweater from J. Crew, as demonstrated by this oh-so-comfy looking bestseller that's currently on sale. Just like you and your gorgeous fall self, it will never go out of style.

19. Animal Print Jacquard-knit Sweater H&M | $30 See on H&M Zebra print, need I say more? OK fine, I will. This boxy-style sweater with a round neckline also comes in leopard print and white and black checkered print so basically there's a perfect pattern for everyone. But at $30, you might as well just buy all three!