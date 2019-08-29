I admit, I am well-known for being late to trends. Hey, as a mom I'm pretty preoccupied with the myriad, incessant needs (and "needs") of my children. But if I'm being honest, I have to say that I've always been woefully out of the loop with basically anything pop culture. So it should come as no surprise that I missed out on "Hot Girl Summer." Looking back, I can vaguely sort of remember a few hashtags, random remarks, and the occasional meme, but on the whole it just wasn't on my radar. But the more I delved into the issue, the more I realized that I for sure had a Hot Girl Summer. I just didn't realize it.

In an interview with The Root, Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper who coined the term via the song of the same name, said, “It’s just basically about women — and men — just being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it. You definitely have to be a person that can be the life of the party, and, y’know, just a bad b*tch.” And in an interview with PEOPLE, she said, “You have to be confident, you have to be kind, you have to be a great friend, you just have to be unapologetically you."

You guys, I'm unapologetically me! I had a good-ass time with my friends this summer! I like to think I'm kind. And, as my wardrobe of old t-shirts proves, I do me and don't give a damn about what people have to say. You guys? I think I'm a bad b*tch!

Here are some signs you, too, may have had a Hot Girl Summer just by being wonderfully you.

You Gave Zero F*cks Lolostock/Shutterstock Does Rihanna give a you-know-what when she takes all those wine glasses from restaurants? Does Lady Gaga give a you-know-what that you think her outfits are over-the-top? Does Lizzo give even one single f*ck about literally anything but her music and being a bad b*tch? Like these actual living goddesses, you realized this summer that giving f*cks gets in the way of living your best life. Maybe you breastfed in public without a cover for the first time. Maybe you stood up to your overbearing mother-in-law. In this Hot Girl Summer, you followed your heart and positively reveled in the results.

You Generally Just Felt Yourself Perhaps you checked yourself out in a hallway mirror and smiled a quiet but glowing smile. Maybe you found yourself grabbing your boobs and giving a little squeeze (gently, of course, if you're lactating). Maybe you noticed one day that your eyebrows have been crushing it lately. Or your post-baby tummy was looking extra cute in your bikini when your toddler ran up and kissed your bellybutton. These things are not a requirement to a Hot Girl Summer, but they're absolutely examples of what a Hot Girl Summer could be.

Pants Weren't Super-Required, As Far As You Were Concerned Like, OK, when you go out, yes, you should probably cover up. But when you're in the comfort of your own home, why hide that magnificent tush? Plus, how are you going to get an even, overall tan if you don't flash your fanny in your backyard? Besides, your children have been running around buck naked all season. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

You Took So Many Selfies Too many selfies? No such thing. I mean, what else were you supposed to do with all that fabulosity? If you don't post it did it even happen? No one knows, and it's better safe than sorry when it comes to putting your brilliance out in the world. You do not need a Hot Girl Summer hashtag to have been a part of this trend, my friend.

Your One-Piece Bathing Suit Channeled The Power Of Beyoncé It's not about what you're wearing, it's about the confidence with which you're wearing it. And, personally, I wore my one-piece "mom" bathing suit with the confidence of my 5-year-old daughter wearing a tutu, a firefighter helmet, and a pair of jelly shoes to the grocery store. It was a mood, and I was there for it.

You Caught Some Superstar D I mean, it's right there in the song, you guys. And if you're not down with the D, that's cool! I see it as a metaphor, really. It could just as easily be superstar P, you know?

You Sat In A Kiddie Pool With A Drink & Abandon Shutterstock You rockstar. You badass. You absolute diamond. Is it champagne on a yacht with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend? No, but you're bringing the same vibe for sure. What's not to enjoy? The cooling chill of the pool? The deliciousness of your White Claw? The fact that your kids aren't bothering you to get them a snack right now? This is how we should all be spending out summer.

You Went To Starbucks In Your Bathing Suit That One Time You were coming from swimming and the drive-thru line was really long. What were you going to do? Not get your Venti iced carmel macchiato? What are you? A peasant? No. You strode in there in a flimsy cover-up, wide brimmed straw hat (because of course you were rocking that all season), with your kids in tow and your head held high. Because you came here to slay... and also to get some caffeine.