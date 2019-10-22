20 Drew Barrymore Flower Home Decor Pieces I'm Adding To My Christmas List

Shopping for home decor items is like a form of therapy for me. Gazing at beautiful throw pillows and fun decorative vases is a major stress reliever, and the Drew Barrymore Flower Home decor line has so many gorgeous pieces to look at that my stress level drops the moment I open Walmart's web page. Add the beauty of the items I can buy to put in my own home to the fact that the pieces are curated and inspired by one of my all-time favorite actresses, and I'm suddenly giddy with happiness. Once you see all that the Drew Barrymore line at Walmart has to offer, I can pretty much guarantee you will be too.

From whimsical shower curtains to the prettiest oven mitts that you can imagine, Drew Barrymore's Flower Home line at Walmart features an array of useful home goods that are as easy on the eyes as they are functional. What's even more impressive is that her kids' decor line — Drew Barrymore Flower Kids — takes the necessary items found in every kid's room like bedspreads and area rugs and makes them fun and chic all at the same time. All of the pieces can be mixed and matched within each collection to create stunning looks for your home that you're going to absolutely fall in love with.