Once the champagne has been drunk, the confetti is swept up, and 2019 is officially over, you are left with a blank slate to start the new decade. So, if you're on social media loading up a picture from the night before, or a shot of your current lounging status, pair it with the perfect New Year's Day Instagram quote. While you can, of course, use your own words to accompany your first photo of the year, there's just something a little extra special about sharing a favorite, profound, or even funny quote from someone you admire.

The most important thing to remember as you craft your first Instagram post of 2020 is to let your personality shine. If you have a goal you are determined to accomplish this year, make it known. If you are seriously struggling from too many spirits the night before, it's okay to poke fun at yourself for it. Or, if your only resolution is to not make a resolution at all, tell the world. No matter the situation, there are no shortage of great quotes to help you welcome the new decade on Instagram. Still, if you're a little too tired from the night before to search the internet for one, here's a list of 20 quotes for New Year's Day that range from profound to insightful to encouraging to just downright funny.

1. Some Oprah Wisdom 5m3photos/Moment/Getty Images "Cheers to a new year, and another chance for us to get it right" Oprah Winfrey

2. Your Realistic Resolution "For my new year's resolution I gave up drinking. During the week." Meredith, The Office

3. If You're Very Determined To Accomplish Something "Do, or do not. There is no 'try'." Yoda*, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back *Big Yoda, not baby Yoda. Sorry.

4. When Your Resolution Is To Stop Worrying So Much "Singing, don't worry about a thing, 'cause every little thing is gonna be alright." Bob Marley, "Three Little Birds"

5. If You Aren't Feeling So Hot After Celebrating NYE Carol Yepes/Moment/Getty Images "I think it would be much more sensible if resolutions began generally on January the second." Helen Fielding, Bridget Jones's Diary

6. A Reminder To Practice Self-Care Today & Everyday "Treat. Yo. Self." Tom & Donna, Parks and Rec

7. If You Have Big Goals For 2020 "I think goals should never be easy, they should force you to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time." Michael Phelps, Olympian

8. A Little Motivation From 'The Good Place' "Here's an idea. What if we don't worry so much about what comes next?" Chidi, The Good Place

9. On Starting Fresh After A Tough 2019 "Yes, the past can hurt. But, you can either run from it, or learn from it." Rafiki, The Lion King

10. A Positive Spin On Resolutions “We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives... not looking for flaws, but for potential.” - Ellen Goodman, Journalist

11. A Message Of Encouragement To Others In 2020 "Believe in yourself. Dream. Try. Do Good." Mr. Feeny, Boy Meets World

12. On Happiness In The New Year "You know what? I am going to be happy this year. I'm going to make myself happy. Every day, I am going to do one thing I have never done before. That, my friends, is my New Year's resolution." Ross, Friends

13. To Celebrate The One You Love (And The Mess From Last Night) Jamie Grill/Tetra images/Getty Images "I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day." Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

14. Something To Make Your Friends Think "What the New Year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the New Year." Vern McLellan, Author

15. A Reminder That Fulfilling Resolutions Should Not Come At The Expense Of Living "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live." Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

16. For An Adult Who Is Exhausted From The Night Before "Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to." Bill Vaughn, Author

17. If You Aren't Making Resolutions "Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year's resolutions, and I've stuck with it ever since." Dave Beard, Athlete

18. A Little Encouragement "Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing." Sarah Ban Breathnach, Author

19. If You're Happy To See 2019 End "Thank U. Next." Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"