Not a single New Year’s Eve photo is complete without a clever caption to compliment your festive outfit and the popping of bottles in the background. Even if that outfit is your cozy pajamas and those bottles are filled with formula, you still want pics to remember how you celebrated this new decade and you still need New Year's Eve Instagram captions to go with them.

Confetti doesn't have to be in the frame when you document your New Year's festivities. You have every right to do so from the comfort of your own home. Don't feel obligated to attend a party when it's past your child's bed time and you're still recovering from hosting during the holidays just for the photo op.

If you do, however, end up going out (and you're lucky enough to get a sitter), you might want to take advantage of the glitzy festivities New Year's Eve has to offer. You'll need something better than a few star emojis to go with that fun-filled snapshot featuring your friends, family, and significant other. Depending on your plans and what you deem Insta-worthy, you'll find at least one of these captions relatable enough to use once 2020 rolls around.

1. "You know how I always dread the whole year? Well, this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." Charlie Brown Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images If your goal this year is to less pessimistic, let your followers know with this hilariously humble quote from a cartoon icon. Hey, at least this resolution is somewhat attainable.

2. Replacing champagne showers with a baby shower this year Champagne showers will have to be on hold until next year if you're about to give birth in 2020. Here's a funny way to remind people you'll be refraining from the bubbly. Try posing with a bottle of sparkling cider or soda in one hand and a champagne flute in the other.

3. This is me “trying” to accomplish my New Year’s resolutions New Year's is only a few days after some of the major holidays and you may be in full-on relaxing mode. Whether you're hanging out with the kids at home or enjoying some quiet time with your significant other, this caption pairs well with the "do-nothing" vibes this hectic week requires.

4. Resolutions? Those are sooo last year. We’re over pretending like we’re going to make revolutionary strides just because it’s yet again another year. How about we just try to be our best selves all the time, not just when the ball drops.

5. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." Oprah Winfrey You can't go wrong quoting Oprah (or following her advice). If your 2019 was a little on the rocky side, this is a happy reminder that 2020 is a clean slate.

6. Let’s party like Gatsby Even though alcohol was technically illegal in the 1920s (when The Great Gatsby was set), they still knew how to throw it down. This is also an extremely clever theme for a New Year's Eve party, just saying.

7. This drink lasted longer than any of my resolutions Another resolution-intolerant caption. Kudos to you if you have successfully achieved a resolution of your own. You can even use this caption if you're bottle-feeding your little one.

8. It’s 2020, b*tch. Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images For you Britney fans out there, this one's for you. You may not want to utilize this caption if your grandma follows you. She might get the wrong impression.

9. New decade, new decisions. “New year, new me” isn’t even an option anymore. You can only use this caption once every ten years so take advantage of ways to incorporate decade instead of year in your posts.

10. Why am I seeing double? 2020 inspires vision jokes. With the champagne pouring and confetti flying, chances are you probably will start seeing double.

11. Stepping into 2020 like... Shamelessly show off your New Year’s Eve look as you step into the decade in your favorite ensemble. Opt for a simple caption when your outfit speaks volumes.

12. “I’m sorry, 2019 can’t come to the phone right now?” “Why?” “Oh, cause she’s dead!” 2019 is over and what better way to remind your followers than using a Taylor Swift reference to do so. Inspired by her song “Look What You Made Me Do,” say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020.

13. How much glitter is too much glitter? The world may never know... but seriously, on New Year’s, it’s never enough. (On New Year's Day, when it's time to clean up, it's always too much.)

14. “Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to.” Bill Vaughan If you'll be pacing the bedroom floor with a colicky infant instead of getting down on the dance floor with a hot date when the clock strikes 12, this quote says it all. (Also, odds of the baby and/or the date throwing up on you at some point are about the same.)

15. Sparkling into the new decade Another caption for the shimmering goddess you’re channeling for this especially sparkly holiday. There are no apologies for looking especially glamorous today.

16. Dancing into the decade like... For the picture of you dancing the night away with friends and family, this caption also reminds everyone we’re stepping into a new decade. I still can’t wrap my head around that.

17. There’s a 20/20 chance it’s going to be a good year You will 100% have a good year, most likely because you can make a probability pun in your caption. This is the positive thinking we need to be manifesting.

18. "I like stunting, I like shining" Cardi B Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images Cardi B said it best in her song "I Like It" with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. As a mom herself, Cardi B reminds fans that she still likes to do both.

19. Leave your problems in 2019. It’s 2020, baby. Even though there are a bunch of anti-resolution captions in this roundup, starting fresh is still a feeling that brings comfort for most of us when a new year comes around. There’s no shame in wanting to work towards a better and brighter you.