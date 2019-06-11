21 Best Children's Books, According To Teens (Who Are The Real Experts, Anyway)
As a preschool teacher, I'm often asked by parents which books I would recommend to young children. Of course, I know the ones I love best; many of them are the ones I grew up with (back in the Jurassic era), and others are ones that I read to my own kids. But I'm surprised that no one thinks to ask the real experts: teenagers. Which children's books do teens recommend? Which ones sparked their imaginations, or comforted them, or just stand out in their minds? Their answers fascinated me, and I think they'll fascinate you, too.
I did an informal poll of my own children (10th and 8th grades... don't get me started on how boggled my mind is about that), as well as a random sampling of their friends. Which books did they remember best? Surprisingly, most of them were classic titles by authors we all grew up with. (Talk about standing the test of time.) But for many of them, their choices were based not only on the books themselves, but on their memories of their parents reading to them. Even a decade or more later, these young women and men still fondly remembered cozy bedtime moments, or being entertained by moms and dads attempting tongue-twisters or adopting silly voices.
If you haven't yet introduced these books to your kids, then make a beeline for your library and borrow them for upcoming bedtimes. They come highly recommended by young experts (who were not paid or otherwise compensated for their opinions). When you read them, you'll know that you're giving your child more than pretty pictures and fun rhymes — you're giving them a love of reading and a memory of bonding with you that will last long after they've moved on to more complex literature.
1. "Are You My Mother?" by P.D. Eastman
2. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish," by Dr. Seuss
3. "Goodnight Moon," by Margaret Wise Brown
4. "Frankenstein Makes a Sandwich," by Adam Rex
"This is one of those kids' books that you can appreciate at any age. It's a hilarious collection of poems about famous monsters, like 'The Lunchsack of Notre Dame,' 'The Creature From the Black Lagoon Doesn't Wait an Hour Before Swimming,' and 'The Phantom of the Opera Can't Get "It's a Small World" Out of His Head.' It's just as funny to me now as it was then." - Daniel, 16
5. "The Berenstain Bears Visit the Dentist," by Stan & Jan Berenstain
"When I was little, I was scared of getting my teeth cleaned. Reading this book really helped me. I saw that the brother and sister didn't have such a bad time, and the dentist helped the sister get her loose tooth out for the Tooth Fairy." - Kate, 13
6. "Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type," by Doreen Cronin
"This was my favorite book as a kid. It's about cows who type notes to the farmer, asking him for electric blankets to keep them warm at night. He says no, so they stop giving him milk. My mom would read the pages, and I'd make all the sounds. I loved yelling, 'Mooooo!' And the duck was so funny, too." - Cooper, 13
7. "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," by Eric Carle
"I'd say that my favorite kids' book is 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar.' First of all, it's got food in it, and who doesn't love food? But it was also the first book I read in English after my family came here from Poland, so it has special significance for me." - Natalia, 16
8. "Fox in Socks," by Dr. Seuss
"Dr. Seuss's 'Fox in Socks'! I liked listening to my dad reading all those funny tongue-twisters: 'Bricks and blocks on Knox in box' and 'When beetles battle beetles in a puddle paddle battle, and the beetle battle puddle is a puddle in a bottle...' I don't know how he did it!" - Priscilla, 14
9. "The Rainbow Fish," by Marcus Pfister
10. "The Day the Crayons Quit," by Drew Daywalt
11. "Little Polar Bear," by Hans de Beer
12. "And Tango Makes Three," by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell
"This book is based on a true story about two male penguins in New York's Central Park Zoo who adopted a chick together. I always liked it because it was a unique story, and it explains slightly more adult themes to young children in a way they understand." - Julia, 15
13. "Curious George," by H.A. and Margret Rey
14. "Pinkalicious," by Victoria Kann
15. "Corduroy," by Don Freeman
" 'Corduroy' was one of my favorites. It made me believe that toys have a life of their own, and it also taught me to treat my stuff with respect. I was always so happy when I got to the part where the girl came to buy Corduroy, even though his clothes weren't perfect." - Rose, 14
16. "Where the Wild Things Are," by Maurice Sendak
17. "Pigs Make Me Sneeze! (An Elephant and Piggie Book)," by Mo Willems
"My dad would read the 'Elephant and Piggie' books in funny voices, which always cracked me up — for some reason, he gave Piggie a French accent. So I always get nostalgic about our story times when I see those books. My favorite in the series was the one where Gerald the elephant thinks he's allergic to Piggie because he keeps sneezing around her. My dad did the best elephant sneeze." - DJ, 16
18. "The Berenstain Bears and the Messy Room," by Stan & Jan Berenstain
"I was really messy when I was younger, and my mom bought 'The Berenstain Bears and the Messy Room' to, like, inspire me to clean up. It didn't really make me want to clean, but I loved the illustrations of everything neatly put away in the treehouse. I wished we lived in a treehouse like that." - Emily, 15
19. "Gaspard and Lisa's Rainy Day," by Anne Gutman
20. "Close Your Eyes," by Kate Banks
"When I was little I had a hard time getting to sleep. My mom used to read me 'Close Your Eyes,' about a little tiger who's afraid to close his eyes, but his mom tells him about all the things he can imagine. It used to make me excited to fall asleep and have cool dreams!" - Sydney, 14