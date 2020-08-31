If you have a tradition of lining the kids up outside for an annual first day of school picture, this year should be no different (even if everything else about this year is so different). Since no one will be seeing your kids' new shoes or their tentative but excited first day smiles in-person if they're distance learning, it makes total sense to share a pic on the ‘gram with one of these 22 first day of remote-learning Instagram captions.

Whether you're looking for a cheeky sentiment that will have other parents laughing and nodding in solidarity, or you're sending some positive vibes your kiddos' way, or thanking teachers for instructing through a screen (a job they never really signed up for), there's a caption here for you — and it just might be a quote from a fabulous famous person (Hi, Michelle Obama).

You've been busy getting the products you'll need for a home classroom, not to mention checking the speed of your WiFi, explaining to your little one that school will be happening from home this year, plus you know, doing your own job, so you probably haven't had a ton of time to think about clever quotes. I've got you covered with these 22 Instagram captions you can use you to capture that first day of distance learning feeling.

1. “Wait, did we have summer?” Summer, what a concept. Without the regularly scheduled programming this year, it's hard to believe that it even happened. But the first day of school is one way to be sure of the arrival of fall.

2. “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” — Albert Einstein Students, parents, and teachers are all going to inevitably make some mistakes as everyone acclimates at their own pace to remote learning. This quote is a gentle reminder that it's okay to mess up as you learn.

3. "Thank you teachers. Thank you tablets." Dusan Stankovic/E+/Getty Images I have the utmost respect and gratitude for the teachers who didn't sign up for this role they're being forced to take on, because they're doing the best they can anyway. And another big shout to the old laptops and tablets that are making remote learning possible.

4. “You’re off to great to great places. Today is your first day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!” — Dr. Seuss Well, they may not be off to great places in the literal sense of the word, but hey, distance learning is still preparing kiddos to conquer great things in the future.

5. “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” — Arthur Ashe If your backyard is now a science lab and your kitchen table is a math classroom, this quote from tennis pro, Arthur Ashe, will remind your and your followers that you're using what you have, you're starting where you are.

6. "Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero." — Fred Rogers Fred Rogers (Mister Rogers) has so many sweet quotes that focus on kindness and love, but I appreciate how this one recognizes parents, teachers, coaches, and anyone else who does their part to help children learn and grow.

7. "1 morning down, 179 to go." Even when your kiddos aren't rushing to make the bus, early school mornings still have a special kind of chaos. This quote will remind you that for every morning in the books, there's one less bowl of spilled cereal in your future.

8. "What’s the WiFi password?" Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images Might as well start your first day of school Instagram post with the quote you'll be hearing from your kiddos for the rest of the year. You may want to change the WiFi password occasionally, too, if you like seeing utter chaos ensue.

9. "Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself." — John Dewey Life looks rather different in these *extremely unprecedented times.* This quote is a reminder that your kiddos are learning valuable lessons this year whether or not they come from inside a textbook.

10. “Labor Day is a glorious holiday because your child will be going back to school the next day. It would have been called Independence Day, but that name was already taken.” — Bill Dodds Labor Day probably felt very different in the past, but this year it may be the most aptly named. Your labor as an unofficial classroom aide is just beginning. At least this quote from children's poet, Bill Dodds, may get a few laughs (or sobs).

11. “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai On days when remote learning gets really difficult for everyone, you can look back on this quote from education advocate, Malala Yousafzai, and try to remind yourself that you don't need 500 apps and tablets and educational toys. In fact, learning doesn't require much more than a good book, a dedicated teacher, and an imagination.

12. "Clear eyes, full snack cabinet, can’t lose." Rana Faure/Corbis/VCG/Corbis/Getty Images Throw it back with a twist on the iconic quote from Friday Night Lights. When your kiddos (and possibly you) are melting down from the stress of remote learning, don't forget to grab a snack for everyone.

13. “I’ve always loved the first day of school better than the last day of school. Firsts are best because they are beginnings.” — Jenny Han Jenny Han, author of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before, series puts it perfectly. A first day is a new beginning, a portal to infinite possibilities.

14. "You’re muted." You can probably relate to the feeling of starting to speak on Zoom, then having a chorus of voices tell you, "you're muted." Get ready to hear these two words daily from your kiddo's classmates and their teacher.

15. "Compassion to the teachers, good luck to the students, wine to the parents." Like the viral sign in Trader Joe's that hung over the wine reading, "Stock up on homeschooling supplies here," this is a cheeky caption that reminds other parents that it's totally reasonable to be reaching for the Pinot at 5 p.m. on the dot.

16. "Reminder: We can do hard things." 2020 has seen this phrase popping up frequently, and it can be loosely attributed to Glennon Doyle's newest book, Untamed. The truth is that remote learning is hard on everyone, but we can all do hard things and be better for them.

17. "We’re in this together, apart." By now, you've heard that we're in this together, but it can be hard to remember that when you feel so far from everyone. Social media is a good way of reminding parents that you understand what they're going through, even when you can't remember the last time you were physically in the same space.

18. "When girls are educated their counties become stronger and more prosperous."— Michelle Obama Perfect for #girldads (and mothers of girls, too) this Michelle Obama quote captures why it's so important for women and girls to receive educations, even when that education is coming through a screen.

19. "They're off! Just kidding, they're not going anywhere." If you have an annual photo of your kiddos sitting outside in their back-to-school new duds, this can make for a funny caption, especially when you consider that after the camera clicks, the kids are turning right around, kicking off their shoes, and heading back inside.

20. “School is a building which has four walls with tomorrow inside.” — Lon Watters VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images School may also be a building which just so happens to be your house, but the sentiment remains. This year is a constant reminder that education happens anywhere.

21. "Happy to report it's the 218th day of March, and the first day of school." Wow, I can't believe it's still March. All kidding aside, time is moving in very mysterious ways this year, and this quote will make other parents smile (or scream into a pillow, whatever works).