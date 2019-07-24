You've picked out the perfect outfit, packed the perfect lunch, and now your precious child is posed precariously by your front door holding a chalkboard sign. If you don't share a photo of your child's first day of school on social media, did they really even go back to school? Whether you're cheering the return of kid-free days or breaking down because your baby will not be home with you for the next eight hours, posting a back-to-school photo has become a ritual that many parents engage in. These 25 first day of school Instagram captions run the gamut from sweet to celebratory, so you're sure to find one that describes how you're feeling about this monumental occasion.

My younger kids love posing for photos on the first day of school. They want to show off their new school clothes, Super Mario backpack, and the fact that they have reached a new grade level. As kids get older, pushback on taking a back-to-school photo may rear its ugly head. Although they may request to ditch the cute Pinterest-worthy sign, you will likely still be able to get at least one quick snap for Insta through the junior high and high school years. And when you do, these 25 first day of school Instagram captions are ready and waiting to accompany your post.

1. "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose." — Dr. Seuss Can I get a collective "Aww" for this subtly sweet Dr. Seuss quote that will give your Insta friends all the feels?

2. "My summer has been over since the first back-to-school ad." Summer ends in mid-June now, didn't you hear?

3. "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." — Eleanor Roosevelt Yes, heading to school is like heading straight into the future. Dream big, little ones.

4. "Today is the day we begin our countdown to the last day of school." For those who live for #endlesssummer, the school year is basically one extremely long countdown to summer.

5. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream another dream." — C.S. Lewis This one is for the mamas of big kids. They may be growing up, but they're never too old for a back-to-school photo.

6. "Is it just me, or does my mom seem a little too excited about the first day of school?" Shutterstock This Instagram caption, written from the perspective of your kiddos, is for the mom who can't wait to have some peace and quiet after a chaotic summer.

7. "And so the adventure begins..." Your adventure probably looks a lot like permission slips to sign, lunches to pack, school clothes to wash, and homework to help with.

8. "I'm going to be sad for approximately 5 minutes. Then, it's time for a Target run. Alone. #blessed" You're maybe a little sad, but you're looking forward to roaming the aisles of Target sans children for the first time in three months. This is your day.

9. "The secret to getting ahead is getting started." — Mark Twain We've all got to start somewhere, right? The first day of school is the perfect place for new beginnings.

10. "Just like that, summer is over." Literally, I blinked and the calendar turned from May to August.

11. "You can never be overdressed or overeducated." – Oscar Wilde You kids adorable back-to-school outfits are just begging for this Instagram caption.

12. "There's no tired like first-day-of-school tired." This is the first day of school Instagram caption for when your alarm rings a couple of hours earlier than it did during the summer, and you're not loving it.

13. "Cute school supplies almost make the first day of school worth it." When your little one is sporting their favorite character plastered on both their backpack and their lunch box, you'll probably want to post this first day of school Instagram caption.

14. "The most important day of a person's education is the first day of school, not graduation day." — Harry Wong If you're sending your little one off to school for the first time this year, this is the perfect first day of school Instagram caption for you.

15. "We were tired of sleeping in and enjoying life anyway." Shutterstock While school is a necessary part of life, it's OK to be a bit cheeky with your Instagram captions when heading back to school means summer is over.

16. "Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself." — John Dewey This quote by philosopher and education reformer John Dewey succinctly summarizes the importance of education, making it ideal to caption your child's first day of school photo.

17. "Education is our passport to the future." — Malcolm X Although you may not get much travel time in during the hectic school year, Malcolm X believed that an education will carry children into their future.

18. "You never get a second chance to make a great first impression." Whether your kid is making a first impression on a new teacher, new friends, or an entirely new school, this caption encourages them to make the best of it.

19. "A special shout out to all of the parents who send their kids back to school with sharpened pencils." My teacher friends tell me that this is greatly appreciated. You can spread the word by using this as your Instagram caption on the first day of school.

20. "Education is one thing no one can take away from you." — Elin Nordegren Your kids are stepping into their school to learn lessons that will stay with them forever. Treasure that moment with this quote captioning your first day of school Instagram post.

21. "My kids are back in school. Give me a day to process my devastation." Maybe this is true, or maybe you're the kind of mom who is eagerly pushing your kids out of the back of your minivan. (Hello, that's me!)

22. "One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world." — Malala Yousafzai Education advocate Malala Yousafzai penned this beautiful quote about the difference education can make, which is an inspiring sentiment to express on the first day of school.

23. "Let me love you a little more before you're not little anymore." If you're holding onto your babies just a bit tighter before they head back to school, this is the Instagram quote you need.

24. "R.I.P. summer vacation." Summer is officially over when school begins. Rest in peace, sweet summer. You were taken from us too soon.