When life gets a bit dreary, I lean on simple pleasures. A Starbucks coffee, a Vampire Diaries binge session, or a Michelle Branch song I haven't listened to in years have all been known to brighten my day. I also lean into the world of fantasy when I get a little blue, which is why I've been all about the unicorn trend that has taken over the market the last few years. Nothing cheers you up like buying a unicorn-themed blanket, too, here are the 22 awesome unicorn finds at Target for under $15.

Unicorn products have come a long way since Lisa Frank's heyday in the '90s. The fantastical creatures used to only be depicted in coloring books and posters for teens; now, there's things like unicorn Frappuccinos and unicorn nose rings. I'm not sure what led to the rise of unicorn chic, but the public has embraced it with open arms. Even North West and Penelope Dissick had a unicorn-themed birthday party this year, and I've never been more bummed to not be invited to a kids' event. Because of how popular the trend is, most superstores have a generous offering of unicorn-line products these days, but Target's is especially robust.

Whether you're looking for a unicorn toy for your little one or a fantasy treat for yourself, Target's got you covered at an affordable price. Read on for some of the cutest products under $15, and get your shop on.

1 A Magical Phone Case Apple iPhone 8/7/6s/6 Case Unicorn/Rainbows $15 OTM Essentials Unicorn power should go with you everywhere, and what better way to make sure you're never without it than this decorative phone case? It snaps on for a secure fit, and it's designed to protect your phone from the damages each day can bring. SEE ON TARGET

3 A Shower Companion Baby Unicorn Hooded Towel $13 Cloud Island™ You might be able to avoid an end-of-bathtime tantrum altogether thanks to this adorable hooded towel. What toddler could resist being wrapped up in a magical creature? SEE ON TARGET

4 A Pillow Pal Green Unicorn Pillow Case $6 Pillowfort™ I didn't know I needed a pillow with a horn on it until this exact moment. Plus, it's machine washable and tumble dry friendly, so you don't have to worry about kids messing them up. SEE ON TARGET

5 Magic You Can Taste 10 oz. Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle $15 S'ip by S'well® You might have to zoom in to see them online, but the white unicorns decorating this sturdy watter bottle will be crystal clear in real life. The bottle can keep your drink cold for 24 hours, and it's got a leak-free top to protect from spills. Just make sure you don't put this guy in the dishwasher. SEE ON TARGET

6 The Puppet Of Your Dreams Unicorn Hand Puppet $7 Pillowfort™ Turn play time into a fantastic adventure with this hand puppet. It's suggested for kids aged 3 to 9, but tons of people outside of the age range will be sure to love it. SEE ON TARGET

7 The Perfect Pajamas Girls' Unicorn Graphic Hooded Blanket Sleeper $15 Cat & Jack™ Your kid will be the hit of every slumber party in this amazing unicorn onesie, and you'll be parent of the year for giving it to them. It's machine washable and can be tumble tried, so don't think that you'll have to splurge on a dry cleaning pill each time your kid wants to romp around in a costume. SEE ON TARGET

11 A Transforming Headband Unicorn Headband $3 Spritz™ What better way to feel the unicorn magic than with a literal unicorn horn? This accessory fits kids and adults, so buying a couple pairs for you and the kids to wear together might be a good idea. SEE ON TARGET

12 The Only Tights She'll Ever Need Girls' Unicorn Tights $4 Cat & Jack™ Trying to become parent of the year? Look no further. Imagine how happy your little one will be to frolic in these magical tights, and the added spandex makes them perfect for outdoor play. SEE ON TARGET

13 A Fantastic Wallet Girls' Unicorn Zipper Key Fob $5 Cat & Jack™ This mini-wallet is technically designed for girls, but I'm 100% buying one for myself to use as a mini purse for nights I don't want to carry a big bag. Toss your ID, spare change, and lipstick in, and attach it to your jeans with the carabiner for hands-free fun. SEE ON TARGET

14 A Crafty Kit Diamond Art Unicorn 20pc Activity Kit $5 CraZArt If you've got an aspiring artist at home, she'll love this design by number unicorn painting with diamond applicator kit. I like that it's 3D, and the unicorn design just pushes it into awesome territory. Recommended for ages 6+. SEE ON TARGET

15 Your New Favorite Accessory Girls' Unicorn BFF Earrings $5 Cat & Jack™ Well, I just figured out what my best friend is getting for Christmas. The set comes with three different pairs of earrings your little one (or you) can mix and match for a magical accessory everyone will love. Twins would look extra cute in these. SEE ON TARGET

16 Baby Booties Baby Girls' Unicorn Bootie Slippers $8 Cat & Jack™ I'm literally going to have a baby right now just so I can put these booties on them. From the precious face to the fuzzy feel, your baby will be as cozy as they are cute in these infant slippers. SEE ON TARGET

18 Wamers With Sass Girls' Unicorn Print Leg Warmer $7 Cat & Jack™ I've never been happier that the leg warmer trend was back than when I discovered these warmers made by Cat & Jack. The cuffs will keep the warmers in place, and your kiddo will look too cool for school in the metallic pattern. SEE ON TARGET