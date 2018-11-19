22 Awesome Unicorn Finds From Target Under $15, Because More Is More In This Case
When life gets a bit dreary, I lean on simple pleasures. A Starbucks coffee, a Vampire Diaries binge session, or a Michelle Branch song I haven't listened to in years have all been known to brighten my day. I also lean into the world of fantasy when I get a little blue, which is why I've been all about the unicorn trend that has taken over the market the last few years. Nothing cheers you up like buying a unicorn-themed blanket, too, here are the 22 awesome unicorn finds at Target for under $15.
Unicorn products have come a long way since Lisa Frank's heyday in the '90s. The fantastical creatures used to only be depicted in coloring books and posters for teens; now, there's things like unicorn Frappuccinos and unicorn nose rings. I'm not sure what led to the rise of unicorn chic, but the public has embraced it with open arms. Even North West and Penelope Dissick had a unicorn-themed birthday party this year, and I've never been more bummed to not be invited to a kids' event. Because of how popular the trend is, most superstores have a generous offering of unicorn-line products these days, but Target's is especially robust.
Whether you're looking for a unicorn toy for your little one or a fantasy treat for yourself, Target's got you covered at an affordable price. Read on for some of the cutest products under $15, and get your shop on.
1A Magical Phone Case
Apple iPhone 8/7/6s/6 Case Unicorn/Rainbows
Unicorn power should go with you everywhere, and what better way to make sure you're never without it than this decorative phone case? It snaps on for a secure fit, and it's designed to protect your phone from the damages each day can bring.
2The Cutest Poster
Emoji Unicorn Unframed Wall Poster Print 34" x 22"
This online exclusive will brighten up any room. I love the watercolor design, and that the poster will look great with or without a frame.
3A Shower Companion
You might be able to avoid an end-of-bathtime tantrum altogether thanks to this adorable hooded towel. What toddler could resist being wrapped up in a magical creature?
4A Pillow Pal
I didn't know I needed a pillow with a horn on it until this exact moment. Plus, it's machine washable and tumble dry friendly, so you don't have to worry about kids messing them up.
5Magic You Can Taste
10 oz. Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle
You might have to zoom in to see them online, but the white unicorns decorating this sturdy watter bottle will be crystal clear in real life. The bottle can keep your drink cold for 24 hours, and it's got a leak-free top to protect from spills. Just make sure you don't put this guy in the dishwasher.
6The Puppet Of Your Dreams
Turn play time into a fantastic adventure with this hand puppet. It's suggested for kids aged 3 to 9, but tons of people outside of the age range will be sure to love it.
7The Perfect Pajamas
Girls' Unicorn Graphic Hooded Blanket Sleeper
Your kid will be the hit of every slumber party in this amazing unicorn onesie, and you'll be parent of the year for giving it to them. It's machine washable and can be tumble tried, so don't think that you'll have to splurge on a dry cleaning pill each time your kid wants to romp around in a costume.
8Better Cards
10ct Green Inspired Unicorn Dreams Blank Cards
This dreamy card set will make you excited to write those thank you notes you've been avoiding. I love the gold touches and matte finish.
9A Fantasy Shirt
Juniors' Galaxy Unicorn Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-shirt
For those days when you need a little magic, throw on this tee. It's comfy, easy to layer, and so cute.
10A Festive Plate
Cheeky Plastic Divided Kids Plate 8.3" Unicorn
What kid (or adult) wouldn't love a plate that tells them they're magical? Recommended for ages 3 and up, this plate is dishwasher safe and is perfect for little ones who don't like their foods to touch.
11A Transforming Headband
What better way to feel the unicorn magic than with a literal unicorn horn? This accessory fits kids and adults, so buying a couple pairs for you and the kids to wear together might be a good idea.
12The Only Tights She'll Ever Need
Trying to become parent of the year? Look no further. Imagine how happy your little one will be to frolic in these magical tights, and the added spandex makes them perfect for outdoor play.
13A Fantastic Wallet
This mini-wallet is technically designed for girls, but I'm 100% buying one for myself to use as a mini purse for nights I don't want to carry a big bag. Toss your ID, spare change, and lipstick in, and attach it to your jeans with the carabiner for hands-free fun.
14A Crafty Kit
Diamond Art Unicorn 20pc Activity Kit
If you've got an aspiring artist at home, she'll love this design by number unicorn painting with diamond applicator kit. I like that it's 3D, and the unicorn design just pushes it into awesome territory. Recommended for ages 6+.
15Your New Favorite Accessory
Well, I just figured out what my best friend is getting for Christmas. The set comes with three different pairs of earrings your little one (or you) can mix and match for a magical accessory everyone will love. Twins would look extra cute in these.
16Baby Booties
Baby Girls' Unicorn Bootie Slippers
I'm literally going to have a baby right now just so I can put these booties on them. From the precious face to the fuzzy feel, your baby will be as cozy as they are cute in these infant slippers.
17Plated Perfection
Set Of 4 Unicorn Trinket Dish White
Great for a fun accent to your home or as a gift to a unicorn-lover in your life, these dishes bring the whimsical to the everyday. PSA: they're handwash only.
18Wamers With Sass
Girls' Unicorn Print Leg Warmer
I've never been happier that the leg warmer trend was back than when I discovered these warmers made by Cat & Jack. The cuffs will keep the warmers in place, and your kiddo will look too cool for school in the metallic pattern.
19The Perfect Pair
Girls' Unicorn Graphic Tight Fit Pajama Set
In case one unicorn pajama option wasn't enough, here's a matching set that'll be sure to make your little one happy it's bed time. You can also get them in toddler size, too.
20A Bag With Flair
Toddler Girls' Unicorn Backpack Handbag
Send your kid to school in style with this magical backpack. The unicorn design doesn't take away from the durable material, and it's got two compartments to keep things organized. I'll take seven, please.
21Some Christmas Magic
22Some Subtle Slippers
Girls' Unicorn Bootie Slippers
If the onesie doesn't provide enough unicorn vibes for your kid, pair it with these over-the-top slippers to really make your unicorn lover feel like they're living the magical life. They're made to keep feet warm, and the bold colors will ensure everyone sees how mythical your creature is.