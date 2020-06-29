22 Baby Names If You Like Ella, But Want Something Different

Weirdly enough, settling on the perfect name for your unborn child can be one of the most stressful parts of your pregnancy. You want to make sure you pick something that suits your child (which is nearly impossible to do, considering they, um, don't have a personality just yet) and, obviously, you want to love that name. But if you're looking for names that are similar to super popular monikers, like baby names if you like Ella, you can really open up some doors.

After all, sometimes you have your heart set on a name that just isn't going to work out. Maybe you're really into it, but your partner isn't a fan. Or maybe someone close to you has already used the name, and you don't want to use it as well. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of names out there that are similar to Ella in both sound and meaning, and they're just as lovely. Bonus: you may even end up liking them more.

Ella is an enchanting-sounding name that means "light" and "beautiful fairy woman." It's a short form of Eleanor and Ellen, but it has a more youthful, magical feel to it. Below are a few names that have a similar vibe:

1. Emma Swap out two letters and go from Ella to Emma. Emma sounds very similar to Ella and has the same feminine feel to it. It means "universal," and it's a very old name with a lot of royal history attached to it. It's an incredibly popular name right now, so if you don't mind for going something really common, Emma is a beautiful alternative.

2. Ava Shutterstock Ava is a name that has the same romantic feel to it that Ella has, and it's a bit more unique. According to The Bump, it has a few different meanings: in Hebrew, it means "life" or "serpent." It could also be descended from the Latin word "Avis," which means "bird." Ava is delicate, sweet, and has a bit of a vintage feel to it.

3. Sophia I might be biased since my daughter's name is Sophia, but I really love this option. It's been one of the most popular names out there for years now, but Sophia is still a classic name that evokes a sense of femininity. The name has a Greek origin and means "wisdom," which adds a nice touch.

4. Mia Mia feels a bit more modern and spunky than classic Ella, so it's a nice option if you're looking for something similar that doesn't have a vintage feel. It means "my" or "mine" in Spanish and Italian, and is the German form of Maria. It's a beautiful choice for a simple two-syllable name.

5. Olivia My little sister's name is Olivia, so I can tell you from experience that this name has an effect on people. Everyone loves it, and although it's not quite as unique as it once was, it still has a different ring to it. Olivia means "olive tree," and it's been around for a long time, so it's both classic and fun.

6. Isabella Can't get the name "Ella" out of your head? Opt for Isabella, which still technically has Ella in it. (Maybe it could even be a nickname?) Isabella is of Hebrew, Spanish, and Italian origin, and it means "pledged to God." It's a very popular option and comes with lots of other cute nicknames, like Izzy and Bella.

7. Lily Lily is sweet, simple, and feminine, just like Ella. It's an English name that means "pure," and according to She Knows, the flower it's named after is a symbol of innocence, purity, and beauty. Basically, why wouldn't you want to name your child Lily?

8. Anna Anna is a total classic and also a really popular option. It has a slightly less magical feel than Ella, but if you're looking for something short and feminine, it's a lovely choice. The Hebrew origin of the name means "grace," which is just really beautiful.

9. Etta If you love the name Ella but you really want something that stands out a bit more, consider Etta. Not only is it really similar to Ella, but it's less trendy and more unique. Etta could be an abbreviation of Henrietta or Antonetta, but on its own, it means "estate ruler."

10. Emily Shutterstock Emily is another classic that feels like it has been around forever — you may associate it with old novels by authors like Emily Dickinson and Emily Brontë. It's delicate and pretty, but also has a strong feel to it that makes it a nice alternative to Ella.

11. Chloe Do you love Ella but really want something that feels more modern and chic? Try Chloe. Feminine and simple, Chloe feels very on-trend. It has a Greek origin and means "young green shoot," according to Nameberry. But even more interesting, the name appeared in Greek mythology as a name for the goddess of agriculture and fertility, related to growth.

12. Lucy Does anyone else hear the name Lucy and automatically think of Charlie Brown's friend and nemesis, Lucy van Pelt? If so, the name probably evokes a sense of a strong personality and a lot of spirit, which definitely isn't a bad thing. Lucy also means "light," just like Ella, so it's a perfect option here.

13. Ruby Ruby is a fun, spunky name that is delicate like Ella, but it definitely has a more playful vibe to it. And if you're thinking about Ruby and picturing the red gemstone, you're right on point — the name literally means "precious red gemstone." It's such a cute option!

14. Leah Leah is a Biblical name that has some religious ties, so it's a nice classic alternative to Ella. It also means "weary" and "tired" in the Biblical sense, but the English origin means "meadow," which I personally think is much better.

15. Clara Ella means "light," and Clara means "bright" and "clear," so they're fairly similar. Clara has a vintage-chic feel to it and is a lovely classic name that has been around for a long time. Whenever I think of the name Clara, I think of a porcelain doll — it just feels like it fits.

16. Julia Julia and Ella sound remarkably similar, so if you're not ready to give up on Ella completely, but your partner dislikes it, this could be a great way to go. It means "youthful," and it has a playful vibe to it. It also feels a little regal, but still has that delicate side of it.

17. Evie Evie is a unique name choice that could be used on its own, or could be a form of Eva or Eve. I personally love it on its own — it's cute and spunky, especially for a little kid. Evie has a Hebrew origin that means "life," so your child is pretty much destined to be full of personality.

18. Natalie If you're looking for a name similar to Ella that also has a religious background, consider Natalie. The name, which is the French version of Natalia, means "birthday of the Lord," or "born on Christmas Day." Natalie also comes with the cutest nicknames, like Nat or Natty.

19. Mila Mila has so many different origins, and although it can be used on its own, it's also a shorter version of names like Camila, Milena, and Emilia. It has a Russian origin and means "gracious" and "dear." While it's feminine and sweet like Ella, it also has a lot of personality.

20. Lila Although Lila sounds really similar to Mila, it definitely seems a little more feminine and delicate, and brings to mind a flower or something equally pretty. Lila means "night" and "play," and it seems like a classic, but also has a trendy edge to it. So, basically, it does it all.

21. Isla Isla (pronounced EYE-la) is a lovely alternative to Ella. The two names sound very similar, but are still pretty different, and Isla feels decidedly more unique. It's a Scottish name that means "island," and is definitely more old-fashioned, but in a good way. I love how short it is, and think it has a playful sound.