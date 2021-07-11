25 Rare Girl Names As Unique As Your Child

Baby naming is a tough business. You want the name you pick to suit the personality of your child while exemplifying their originality. Family names are great as are old standards, but if you want your child to stand out, the best thing to do is seek out a rare name.

When it comes to girls' monikers, the good news is there are plenty of unique names to choose from. Whether you go diving into classic literature or choose to take a name from another culture, you can find plenty of infrequently used girl’s names out there that might just be the right fit for your bundle of joy.

That said, when selecting a name it is always important to check its meaning. While a name might roll off the tongue beautifully to you, in its native culture it might mean “she who rips birds’ heads off” and who wants their baby girl to go around as an avian murderess for the rest of her life? In short: do your research. Check for variations on spelling, and try it on for size. That’s right, just because your child is still in utero doesn’t mean you can’t talk to them like they’re already out in the world. So give some of these names a try. Maybe baby girl will give a little kick to let you know she likes the name you’re working with.

1 Cora hobo_018/E+/Getty Images Cora is thought to have come from Ancient Greek or Gaelic. Either way, it has a lovely sound and brings to mind beautiful coral gardens.

2 Fleur As you might have guessed, Fleur means flower in French. If your little budding baby feels like a brilliant bloom, this name might be the one.

3 Pixley Not to be confused with pixie, Pixley was originally an Old English surname. But why not try it on as a first name for your little sprite?

4 Amiah In Old French, Amiah means beloved. And isn’t that the perfect description for your baby girl?

5 Darby The name Darby has a certain mid-century sophistication to it, but Nameberry reports that its origin is Irish and it means “deer estate.”

6 Effie In Greek Effie means well spoken. If you’re hoping to raise a public speaker, here’s the first step.

7 Danica The most famous Danica is Danica Patrick, a trailblazing professional race driver. And the name suits her. It comes from Latin meaning morning star. Your girl will have the star power to match the title.

8 Greer fotografixx/E+/Getty Images A gender neutral name, Greer is Scottish for watchful or vigilant. If you’re looking to instill stalwart qualities in your kid, Greer definitely works.

9 Aviva Your older children might think you’re naming your child after the Wild Kratts biomechanical engineer who comes up with the team’s amazing inventions. But it comes from Hebew and means springlike, Baby Names reports.

10 Waverly How’s this for a descriptive name? Waverly (emphasis on wave) means quivering aspens in Old English. Name your girl Waverly and she’ll have a great cocktail party story for life.

11 Ina There’s a good argument for naming every baby girl Ina after cooking goddess Ina Garten, but another good reason is that the name means, at least according to Scottish Girl Names, “home” or “to entertain.”

12 Imogen Imogen comes from Gaelic and means maiden. Maiden, you might want to know, is the old timey word for an unmarried woman.

13 Larkin Typically a boys name, Larkin has gained a bit of popularity as a girl’s name and means rough or fierce in Irish.

14 Merritt Another boy name turned girl name, Merritt is Irish for “boundary gate,” The Bump reports.

15 Elodie Elodie is such a musical name, but it doesn’t have anything to do with a good tune. It means marsh flower in French.

16 Brinley Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images Brinley is a lovely sounding name, but its meaning is a bit more harsh. It means “burned clearing” in Old English, according to Beind the Name.

17 Ginger Sometimes a nickname for Virginia, Ginger, is, of course, a tasty flowering plant.

18 Harlyn Harlyn comes from Old English and means “army land.” That might just perfectly describe your little fighter.

19 Lou Lou You could use Lou Lou as a nickname, but why not skip Louisa or Louise and just go with this fun, whimsical title?

20 Opal Opal is, speaking in scientific terms, a non-crystalline form of mineral silica. It’s also a beautiful gem that became a popular name at the turn of the 20th century.

21 Demetria In Greek mythology, Demeter was the sister of Zeus and goddess of agriculture. Demetria were considered followers of Demeter.

22 Constance Constance derives from the word constant in Latin. The name is a great one for children who are steadfast.

23 Lorelai Is your little girl entirely enchanting? Perhaps you should call her Lorelai, which means “alluring enchantress” in German, Baby Names reports.

24 Enya Linda Raymond/E+/Getty Images Though it’s hard to separate this name from the blockbuster pop star Enya, it might help you see it in a new light to know that in Gaelic it means “kernel.”

25 Fern Fern is a sweet name that comes, of course, from the Fern plant.

26 Fay Here’s a fun one, fay means fairy! At least that’s how the Old French used it.

27 Isolde In Old Welsh, Isolde meant ice queen. Think how empowered your girl will feel when she learns that.

28 Berenice In Greek, Berenice means bringer of victory and that’s the kind of energy more girls need today. Agree?

What’s in a name? Everything sweet and special in your world. So choose carefully.