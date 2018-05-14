35 Baby Names That Start With "T" & Are Actually Unique

Deciding on a name for your little one is definitely no easy feat. It has to be just perfect, right? Fortunately, choosing baby names is one of the most exciting and fun to-dos on your list as you get ready to welcome your little one. The process of choosing a name makes the experience a little more real, but it can be stressful because there are so many options out there. To start, try choosing a letter and seeing if inspiration hits, like this list of baby names that start with T. You never know if your child will end up being obsessed with monograms, so yes, their initials are important.

Though it's obviously hard to pick a name for someone you haven't met, debating names with your partner or friends is such a great way to imagine your future child and what they will be like. Everyone tends to have very specific preferences when it comes to baby names, and that’s OK. Some like simple, classic names, while others prefer something more unique or trendy. Your partner might be more interested in the meaning of the name, while you might put more emphasis on how the name sounds in conjunction with your last name.

There will likely be some back-and-forth between you and your partner during this process. Landing on a name that both of you are totally happy with may require a lot of patience, but it’s worth it to consider many, many options — even those you never could’ve imagined liking — and taking your time with each contender. Practice what they would sound like in every scenario: from when you’re tucking your little one in at night to when they’re getting grounded for breaking curfew. If there is something you are particularly fond of but can’t get your partner on board with, stand your ground and give it time — once you meet your baby for the first time, one of you may end up having a change of heart. In the meantime, here are several T baby names to add to the pot.

1 Tate Shutterstock What could be better than a name that means “to be cheerful”? Ironically, fans of American Horror Story might also lean into this name for the series’ Season 1 male lead, Tate Langdon. He wasn’t exactly a cheerful character, but the name certainly stuck out as far as unique T names go.

2 Thoryn A play on the Norse god of thunder Thor, Thoryn is also of Scandinavian origin with meanings including “God of Thunder,” of course, and “from above.” If your child is particularly heavenly, strong, or you’re simply a Chris Hemsworth mega-fan (relatable), Thoryn is a nice adaptation to the original name with a twist — because who doesn’t love names with a Y thrown in there?

3 Truvy Truvy is a pretty option if you’re looking for unique T names for a girl — it literally means “a person who appreciates beauty.” Plus, it’s a relatively uncommon name, so you don’t have to worry about there being four other “Truvys” in your little one’s class. The name is of German origin and can also be associated with the Christian religion.

4 Tatum Blame Channing Tatum or Tatum the TikTok dog, but for whatever reason, this name skyrocketed in popularity in 2020. Although, Channing has been on most people’s radar far before then, so perhaps the four-legged social media star isn’t solely to thank for this T name’s reputation. Tatum is of English origin and means “cheerful,” “full of spirit,” and “Tate’s homestead.” The latter can be explained by its original status as a common surname (re: Channing Tatum).

5 Titus Titus is for all the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fans searching for unique T names for a boy or a girl. After all, Titus is arguably the best character of the bunch. The name has Greek, Latin, and Biblical origins with meanings including “defender,” “saved,” “pleasing,” and “of the giants.”

6 Tessa Shutterstock If you're a fan of This Is Us (who isn't?), you've likely tossed around the name Tessa as an option. It’s cute and unique and a short form of the name Teresa, which means "countess" or "harvester,” so you could give your little one this name in its long form or even go for its abbreviated version, Tess.

7 Thomas Sure, your baby may not be the only Thomas in his class, but no one can deny a classic. The name means "twin,” which makes it especially fitting if you’re expecting multiples. He can go by Tom, Tommy, or even Timmy if he wants.

8 Tobias Tobias is a name that has lost popularity over the years, but its majesty makes it a great choice. The name is of Hebrew and Greek origin and it means "God is good." I'm not sure if there is anything cuter than a little baby named Toby, which happens to be a popular unisex name.

9 Theodosia OK, not the most common name for a little girl, but it has got me smitten, for sure. The name means "given to God,” and Thee or Thea make adorable nicknames. But the best part? Little Theodosia will have her own song on the Hamilton soundtrack.

10 Taj Taj is a strong one-syllable name that is of Sanskrit origin and means "crown.” It’s short, sweet, and memorable — there aren’t too many single-syllable names that are unique. As a gender-neutral name, you can add this to your list even if you’re waiting to be surprised about whether you’re having a boy or a girl, so you can start personalizing all your baby gear now.

11 Tula Shutterstock Tula is an awesome name choice because not only is it cute, but it also has a rich multicultural history. It has Hindi, Native American, Greek, and African origins, and means “Libra” or “to be tranquil.” So, put this at the top of your list if you’re having a Libra baby. Full disclosure: Naming your child Tula does not guarantee they will be a chill baby.

12 Tianna Tianna is a simple and sweet of Russian origin. The meaning is unknown, but Disney fans might gravitate toward it because they love the movie The Princess and the Frog and its protagonist.

13 Taylor Here’s a classic unisex name that doesn't seem to be slipping in popularity. The name means just what it sounds like it means: "cutter of cloth." How cool would it be if your child turned out to be a creative type, like a costume or interior designer?

14 Tag Tag is an Irish baby boy name that means "handsome." If you need to see this name in play, watch the episodes of Friends that feature the character Tag, Rachel’s assistant-turned-boyfriend in Season 7. Anything in the name of research, right?

15 Taleb Taleb or Talib is a stoic and unique name for a baby boy, and it has a great meaning. It's of Arabic origin and means "seeker of knowledge.” The feminine form of the name is Taliba, and if you think about it, Tab is a pretty cool nickname for a kid.

16 Teagan Shutterstock Teagan used to be a popular name a couple of decades ago, and it's been recently gaining popularity once again. It's an Irish name meaning "little poet," so your little one might end up being someone who has a way with words. An alternative spelling of the name is Teegan, and you can give them the zippy nickname T.

17 Tanner Tanner is actually a surname of English and German origin, and it quite literally refers to people who tanned leather hides as a trade. You most likely think of the Tanner family from the popular ‘90s sitcom Full House when hearing it, but that’s not a bad thing at all.

18 Tana Tana is a sweet name for a baby girl, but its best quality is its meaning. It means "star or fire goddess” and is of Greek origin. You really can’t go wrong with two-syllable names like Tana that just roll off the tongue and have the perfect cadence.

19 Terron Terron means "Earthman" and is of English origin. It's the type of name that gives people pause because it’s unique yet still familiar-sounding. You can find comfort in knowing that your kid won’t end up in a classroom full of other Terrons.

20 Terra If you're interested in the female form of Terron, here it is. Terra is of Latin origin, and it means "earth." Perfect if you're planning on raising an environmentally conscious nature-lover, which, let's face it, we should all be doing.

21 Tille Shutterstock The name Tille or Tilly sounds sweet and dainty, but it's got a meaning to be reckoned with. The name is of Teutonic origin and means "battle maiden.” Let it be known that your child is not one to be messed with.

22 Thaddeus Thaddeus is a classic, vintage name for a little boy. The name is said to mean "gift of God.” Harry Potter fans may remember seeing this name in the books — he wasn’t the nicest of the bunch, as he turned his family members into hedgehogs for being Squibs (someone who doesn’t have magical powers even though they were born to wizard parents) — but it is a cool name nonetheless.

23 Thompson Thompson is another surname-turned-first name that's a classic choice for a little boy. It's got Scottish roots and literally means “son of Tom” and was never popular as a given name, but that only makes it even more alluring. And when your child is a little bit older, he can go by Tom or Tommy if he wants.

24 Trace Trace hasn’t been making any headlines for its popularity, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a solid option. The name means "brave,” which is an ideal trait in boys and girls, and it’s a one-syllable name that’s easy to say. If it feels a little incomplete, you can name your child Tracey and call them Trace for short.

25 Travers If you're a bit of a francophile, you'll love this one. Here’s a French name that means "of the crossroads.” You can even get fancy and say it with a French accent.

26 Tucker Shutterstock Tucker originated as an occupational name in Old England — it's associated with the preparation of cloth and clothing. It’s the kind of name that makes you picture the face of a happy, curious (maybe mischievous), and adorable child.

27 Twain Add this one to the list of great surnames-turned-given-names. Twain is an awesome and unique name for your sweet child, particularly if you enjoy classic literature. It's of English origin.

28 Thandie The name Thandie is South African and means "loving one.” So, not only is it a lovely name, but it has a lovely meaning behind it. One talented actress comes to mind when hearing this name: Thandie Newton.

29 Tulsi If you're looking for a fresh name for your baby girl, this one might be it. Tulsi means "holy basil" in Hindi. It’s more uncommon than most other options from this list.

30 Trey Trey originates from the Old French word "treis" and the Latin word "tres," both of which mean "three." Trey was a name typically given to the third son of a family, but don’t feel like you have to have multiple children in your family in order to claim this name.

31 Tinley Shutterstock Tinley is another English surname to consider using as a first name, but this one is so rare, there is very little information regarding its meaning and origin. If it’s a little too unique for you, try something similar, like Tinsley.

32 Tamir Tamir has Arabic and Hebrew roots, and it means “tall, wealthy one.” If this speaks to you, then consider naming your bundle Tamir, and may he be blessed with long legs and an overflowing bank account.

33 Tara Tara has both Hindu and Irish roots. In Hindi, it means "star," and in Irish it means "where the kings met." Either way you look at it, it sounds like those named Tara are destined for greatness.

34 Travis Travis used to be a lot more popular than it is now, which means it's only a matter of time before it regains popularity. Travis is of English origin and means "crossing.” It’s unclear why, but the name Travis has reputation for being a “cool” name, and you’re bound to meet a skateboarder or two in your lifetime with this moniker.

35 Tai If you’re looking for an Asian-inspired name, consider the unisex name Tai. It means "talented" in Thai and "great extreme" in Chinese, so if you’re hoping the meaning of the name will help shape your child’s destiny (as is common in many Asian cultures), then Tai is a solid name that will hopefully bring many blessings.

Short of using an actual baby name generator, having an arsenal of unique T names to help you decide on something different and meaningful is the best way to make the process as breezy as possible. Any of these ideas are sure to have your child feeling just as rare and special as the names themselves.