11 Baby Names If You Like ‘Harry Potter’

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is one that at this point, 24 years since the first book was published, has mesmerized multiple generations of families. In fact, your family may be so Hogwarts obsessed you might want to name your child after a character. There are a great deal of Harry Potter baby names to choose from. Thanks to seven total books and hundreds of characters, you could spend whole days making pros and cons lists of the best names to pick.

And while the names Harry and Hermione are great, you don’t have to go with the lead characters to still give a nod to your favorite children’s lit series. Dive into the more creative monikers J.K. Rowling came up with and you’ll find some seriously unique names for your child. Just be sure to fact check the character’s development. Lord knows you don’t want to name a child after a Hogwarts professor who seemed like a good guy in book two but turned out to be a villain by book three or four. Middle school classmates may never let your kiddo live it down. And just go ahead and nix Malfoy as a Harry Potter baby name right now. No one wants to be named after that guy, promise.

1 Harry Iryna Veklich/Moment/Getty Images The hero of this tale, if you like Harry Potter, this baby name is the ultimate. Plus, Harry is common enough that should you choose to conceal your Potter passion like a cloak of invisibility, you can just say you named your child after Prince Harry or former President Harry Truman. More inclined to share your fandom with every willing listener? Then you can tell everyone that you want your child to grow up to be just like Harry: brave, clever, kind, intelligent, and loyal. Harry is typically short for Harold so if you want to follow tradition you can make that your child’s full name, then pull out the nickname as needed.

2 Hermione Girl power, that’s what Hermione is all about. If you want to raise a budding feminist, Hermione is a great choice. The smartest girl in school as well as one of the bravest, Hermione sets herself apart from day one, proving she’s not to be trifled with. But she’s also a loyal friend who always has Ron and Harry’s back, another great quality you might want to instill in your child. She’s all the queen of sassy comebacks. For instance, “Just because it’s taken you three years to notice, Ron, doesn’t mean no one else has spotted I’m a girl!” Name your kid Hermione and they’ll grow up aspiring to one of the best female characters ever written.

3 Ron Ron may seem like an unextraordinary name, but when you meet Ron Weasley, you learn it certainly is not. Ron is the everyman of Hogwarts in that he, like so many of us, makes plenty of mistakes. But that’s why we love him. Because even amidst his hiccups there lies a super special guy who can do all kinds of remarkable things. Wouldn’t you want your child to try and do the same, even in the face of their failings? Ron is a roadmap name for a child to navigate the trickier moments of growing up, from stealing dad’s car to scraps with Malfoy.

4 Ginny Looking for another baby name if you like Harry Potter? There’s something so sweet about Ginny. It sounds like Jenny, but has an entirely different spelling. And in the case of Harry Potter, it’s the moniker for Ron’s lovesick little sister who has her heart set on Harry. You could go whole hog and name your child Ginevra, Ginny’s full name, or just take the shortened version. Ginny’s special for many reasons, one of them being she’s the only girl in a household of brothers. But as we come to learn she’s more than that — she’s a gifted witch and an independent woman, admirable qualities in any kid.

5 Rubeus You might not want to name your kid Hagrid. Something about naming them after the loveable but humongous heavy-drinking Hogwarts gamekeeper might just be a step too far. But you can show your love and admiration for the character by giving your child Hagrid’s first name: Rubeus. A loyal confidante to Harry, a man who looks after the little boy wizard from day one, Hagrid is one of the first adults in Harry’s life who he can trust. And understanding trustworthiness is such a fundamental part of childhood. Naming your kid Rubeus can encourage them to be a trustworthy friend.

6 Minerva skaman306/Moment/Getty Images Minerva McGonagall is one of the most impressive and intimidating professors at Hogwarts. She’s feared, but that fear is based in respect. That has to do with the fact that Minerva is key in helping Dumbledore fight Voldemort. A super smart woman who sends shivers down the spines of powerful men? How’s that for a great baby name? Better yet, historically Minerva symbolizes the goddess of art, war, wisdom, and schools, so this name has lots going for it. Whether you want your kid to think like a goddess or a great sorcerer, you’ve got both covered here. Plus, Minerva’s not popular either, so your kiddo will stand out.

7 Dobby Dobby the house elf is a wildly imaginative character in Harry Potter. Malfoy’s family servant, the poor creature had been abused for years when he came upon Harry. But if there’s one overwhelming characteristic that defines Dobby, it’s his loyalty. That’s why Dobby is a great baby name if you like Harry Potter. If that’s something you want your child to possess, Dobby is the name to go with. Of course, your kid doesn’t have to take it to the extremes Dobby does. And they certainly don’t need to be given a sock to accept their freedom either. They just need to appreciate Dobby’s compassionate character and choose to see the same in others as well.

8 Neville Neville was a favorite British name long before the arrival of Harry Potter. For example, the former Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. But today it’s more commonly associated with the series and that’s all thanks to Neville Longbottom. The Gryffindor member comes to readers attention for his clumsiness and shy and introverted ways. However, those who have read all the books know that Neville will eventually become a great member of Dumbledore’s army and be known for his courage. What a lovely example of someone overcoming their childhood struggles to show their true colors as an adult. That’s a name any kid would want to live up to, be they British or not.

9 Fred Fred and George Weasley are Ron’s brilliant twin brothers who are always game for a laugh. Their love of pranks and tricks may get them in trouble, but what any parent can appreciate is a general love of mirth. So much so that after Hogwarts Fred and George go on to open Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, a joke shop on Diagon Alley. Who says you shouldn’t joke around in school? When it comes to Fred, his love of a good laugh is actually his recipe for success. And proof that a sense of humor can be the key to the kingdom.

10 Albus MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images What could be a better Harry Potter baby name than Albus? While everyone refers to Dumbledore by his last name, his first is actually Albus, and as every reader will tell you, he’s the greatest wizard of all time. A legend in every sense of the word, if you are a true Harry Potter fan, no other name will do. Name your child Albus and they’ll have a lot to live up to, of course, for Dumbledore represents wisdom, patience, humbleness, empathy, and loyalty. In the end, he’s the only headmaster ever to be laid to rest at Hogwarts, a huge example of his student’s esteem. And a great character to look up to.