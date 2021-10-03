11 Baby Names If You Like ‘Harry Potter’

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is one that at this point, 24 years since the first book was published, has mesmerized multiple generations of families. In fact, your family may be so Hogwarts obsessed you might want to name your child after a character. There are a great deal of Harry Potter baby names to choose from. Thanks to seven total books and hundreds of characters, you could spend whole days making pros and cons lists of the best names to pick.
And while the names Harry and Hermione are great, you don’t have to go with the lead characters to still give a nod to your favorite children’s lit series. Dive into the more creative monikers J.K. Rowling came up with and you’ll find some seriously unique names for your child. Just be sure to fact check the character’s development. Lord knows you don’t want to name a child after a Hogwarts professor who seemed like a good guy in book two but turned out to be a villain by book three or four. Middle school classmates may never let your kiddo live it down. And just go ahead and nix Malfoy as a Harry Potter baby name right now. No one wants to be named after that guy, promise.