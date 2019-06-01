Before my oldest was born, I did not do my fair share of baby-proofing. I regretted this decision just a few short, sleep-deprived months later when my son started crawling around and getting into everything he could get his grubby baby hands on. Not prepping ahead of time caused me to rush around plugging up wall outlets and bungee-cording cabinet doors closed. Oh, and blocking the cat door with something obscenely heavy. I had no idea that these 22 baby-proof items every house needs would have saved my sanity if I had done just a bit of research before the crawling phase hit.

Baby-proofing has come a long way since they days when parents just had to cross their fingers and pray for the best while keeping an extra-vigilant eye out for their children. It's still ideal to watch your little ones at all times — especially since babies and toddlers get into absolutely anything and everything — but thankfully there are a few products that can help give parents peace of mind when it comes to home safety. Take a look at these 22 baby-proof items to buy ASAP and help protect your precious babes from hidden dangers all around your home.