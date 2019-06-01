Romper
22 Baby-Proofing Items Every House Needs To Protect Little Ones On The Move

By Ashley Jones
Before my oldest was born, I did not do my fair share of baby-proofing. I regretted this decision just a few short, sleep-deprived months later when my son started crawling around and getting into everything he could get his grubby baby hands on. Not prepping ahead of time caused me to rush around plugging up wall outlets and bungee-cording cabinet doors closed. Oh, and blocking the cat door with something obscenely heavy. I had no idea that these 22 baby-proof items every house needs would have saved my sanity if I had done just a bit of research before the crawling phase hit.

Baby-proofing has come a long way since they days when parents just had to cross their fingers and pray for the best while keeping an extra-vigilant eye out for their children. It's still ideal to watch your little ones at all times — especially since babies and toddlers get into absolutely anything and everything — but thankfully there are a few products that can help give parents peace of mind when it comes to home safety. Take a look at these 22 baby-proof items to buy ASAP and help protect your precious babes from hidden dangers all around your home.

1. Magnetic Cabinet Locks

Safety 1st Magnetic Locking System (1 Key and 8 Locks)

$25

Safety 1st

Texas mom Jaime Bohon says these magnetic locks are "so easy to install and they keep the cabinets closed completely unlike the old ones that you opened slightly before unlocking. My kid could definitely have put her hand in the gap and gotten into something she shouldn’t have if I used those." Keep your kids safe in the kitchen and bathroom with these magnetic locking closures for drawers and cabinets.

2. Outlet Covers

Outlet Plug Covers (32 Pack) Clear Child Proof Electrical Protector Safety Caps

$9

Jool Baby Products

Electrical outlets can pose serious dangers to little fingers (and toes, and tongues, and anything else they might stick in there). Buying a bulk pack of these electrical outlet covers that can be on your doorstep tomorrow lets you breeze through your entire house, covering all exposed outlets in one fell swoop. Mom of two and in-home day care owner Crissy Hardin says "Toddlers obsess over trying to electrocute themselves by shoving everything in those," so they're a must-have.

3. Pressure-Mounted Baby Gates

Evenflo Position & Lock Tall Wood Gate

$25

Evenflo

This was my husband's top pick for baby-proofing. He says we absolutely could not have kept our kids safe as babies without using these pressure gates to keep them out of our kitchen when cooking. These are the same ones we used for about three years and they work great in any area where you can use the pressure mounting against two walls.

4. Screw-In Baby Gates For Stairs

Kidco Safeway Gate, Top of Stairs Gate

$54

Kidco

If you're securing a stairway for a baby on the move, these screw-in baby gates attach directly to the wall or staircase to allow your baby to be protected from falls down the stairs. Using one gate at the bottom of the stairs and one at the top is definitely the way to go. Jennifer Smith, a mom of two says, "They can be so expensive but so needed, especially at stairways."

5. Furniture Anchors

Safety 1st TV & Furniture Safety Straps

$9

Safety 1st

Anchoring your large furniture items to wall studs with these handy tether straps can help prevent them from tipping over onto little ones. They're easy to install using a screwdriver and the hardware included in the anchor strap package.

6. All Purpose Locks

Safety 1st Custom Fit All Purpose Adjustable Strap

$4

Safety 1st

If I personally had to choose my favorite baby-proofing item, this would be it. I have had these same locks on my oven for almost 7 years and they're a gift from above. When your baby learns to pull up, one of the easiest places to reach for is the oven handle. These adjustable locks prevent them from opening it. They can also be used on the refrigerator, garbage can, microwave, and dishwasher.

7. Corner Guards

Safety 1st Clearly Soft Corner Guards - 4pk

$7

Safety 1st

Protect your little ones from sharp corners by attaching these padded adhesive corner protectors to your furniture. Full confession — I use these on my bed-height nightstand so that I don't bonk my head on the corner if I roll into it in my sleep. They're seriously amazing.

8. Door Lever Locks

Dreambaby Lever Door Lock

$5

Dreambaby

If you happen to have door handles in your home with lever handles, your baby will probably try their hardest to grab hold and pull the handle. By using a lever door lock, you can ensure your baby won't be able to turn the handle and escape out of an exterior door or get into a room where they shouldn't be.

9. Sliding Door Lock

Patio Door Guardian

$25

Door Guardian

Sliding glass doors can be a pain to childproof due to the lack of a regular handle, but these easy-to-use door guards can help parents make sure that their kids aren't able to slide open any door without an adult's help.

10. Door Knob Covers

Door Knob Covers - 4 Pack - Child Safety Cover

$13

Jool Baby

While these door knob covers take a bit of getting used to for the adults in your home, they will surely help keep your toddler from opening closed doors by encasing the door handle in a child-proof contraption that does not allow the handle to be turned easily.

11. Stove Knob Covers

Safety 1st Clear View Stove Knob Covers 5pk

$9

Safety 1st

If your stove knobs are exposed, be sure to use stove knob covers like these to prevent your kids from being able to twist the knob and turn up the gas or heat on an electric stovetop.

12. Toilet Seat Lock

Cover Clamp Toilet Lock

$7

Safety 1st

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission urges parents to keep locks on toilets in order to prevent accidental drownings that can occur if a child attempts to climb into the toilet bowl. A toilet seat lock will help ensure that the lid stays closed and kids stay safe.

13. Cord Keeper For Blinds

Rhoost Blind Cord Wind Up - Cord Winder (2-Pack)

$11

Rhoost

My mom gifted us a few cord keepers when my boys were really young and I still use them today. They're easy-to-use and keep cords on blinds wound up and out of reach of little hands.

14. Foam Edge Protectors

M2cbridge L Shape Extra Thick Furniture Table Edge Protectors Foam Baby Safety Bumper Guard

$10

M2cbridge

This foam trim can be used on anything with a hard edge that your baby might bump into — fireplaces, coffee tables, dining room tables, dressers, etc. The great thing about this particular trim is that it comes in a roll and you can cut off as much or as little as you need to put over the edges of whatever you want to cover.

15. Fireplace Door Lock

Fireplace Door Lock

$22

Safe Beginnings

If you have a glass door covering your fireplace, that is a great starting point for keeping your baby out. But once they learn how to open the door, all bets are off. This fireplace door lock is perfect for keeping your baby from opening a glass fireplace door and getting burned.

16. Fireplace Gate

Jaxpety Fireplace Fence Baby Safety Fence Hearth Gate

$60

Jaxpety

To safeguard against accidental burns for fireplaces without locked glass doors or built-in screens, be sure to guard your hearth from wandering babies by blocking it with a gate that is designed to surround the exterior of your fireplace and keep your kids from entering the area.

17. Window Stops

KidCo Window Stop

$11

KidCo

These nifty products prevent kids from lifting the window and escaping into the great outdoors. In an emergency, an adult can easily undo the latch to use the window if needed.

18. Power Strip Cover

Mommy's Helper Power Strip Safety Cover

$7

Mommy's Helper

One simple way to keep little fingers out of the sockets found in power strips is with a power strip cover that closes over the entire strip. Your cords can still come out of the top of the cover, but the sockets will no longer be exposed.

19. Faucet Cover

Puj Snug Ultra Soft Spout Cover

$10

Puj

When giving your little one a bath, you're sure to find that they inadvertently bonk their head, shoulder, or back on the water faucet. You can prevent injuries by investing in a cute, soft cover like this elephant-shaped one from Target.

20. Bath Temperature Thermometer

Dreambaby Room and Bath Duck Thermometer

$13

Dreambaby

To keep your baby safe in the tub, having this cute little duck-shaped thermometer can help you monitor your baby's bath water temperature to keep it from getting too hot.

21. Non-Skid Rug Stoppers

Non Slip Rug Gripper Pads: 8 Reusable Corner Carpet Tape Grippers

$11

Ledgebay

When your baby is starting to walk, they're probably going to be on pretty unsure footing for a while. Help them avoid slipping on rugs that cover hard floor surfaces by applying non-skid grip pads to the underside of your rugs. I like these because they're removable and can be used on hardwood, tile, or laminate floors.

22. Banister Guard

Cardinal Gates Banister Shield 15' Roll Clear

$40

Cardinal Gates

The openings at the top of stairway banisters or on porches can be wide enough for small children to slip through. You can prevent this by installing a protective safety shield across the openings, like this clear flexible shield from Amazon.