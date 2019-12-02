Whether you have absolutely no idea who these nighttime crime-fighters are or you find yourself humming the theme song at the mere sight of them, PJ Masks is a big deal for a lot of kids. So, in the very likely event a little one in your life has these heroes on their holiday wish list, you're going to need some gifts for kids who love PJ Masks. In all honesty, as long as whatever you give them features Gekko, Catboy, or Owlette, they will love anything from hats and gloves, to toy race cars, figurines, books, playsets, or clothing.

PJ Masks is a show on Disney Junior (it's also streamable on Netflix and Disney+), a network with a target demographic of kids age 2 to 7. There are a wide range of interests, skill sets, and developmental milestones among kids in this age bracket, so when picking out a gift for someone in that range, it's important to be aware of choking hazards and general usability. You don't want to end up getting a 2-year-old a playset full of tiny parts, or a 7-year-old a game meant to teach them something they learned a long time ago.

No need to panic, because we found some of the best PJ Masks merchandise to help you find the perfect gift for your favorite fan. Plus, we made sure to give you a wide range of prices, just in case these heroes are only a few of many "favorite" characters your kid loves.

1. Deluxe Figurine Set PJ Masks Deluxe Figure Set Target | $30 See on Target This figurine set consists of 16 total pieces (many of which are small, so it's best for kids 3 and up) including Catboy, Owlette, Gekko, and a handful of villains. The figures stand about three inches tall and come with crime-fighting accessories fans will instantly recognize from the show.

2. 'PJ Masks' Headquarters Playset PJ Masks Save the Day HQ Walmart | $88 $55 See on Walmart Standing three feet tall, this playset features lights, sounds, and has 10 different ways to play. It includes a mission controller, one play walkie talkie, two fur balls, and one fur ball shooter. It requires three AAA batteries (not included), needs some adult assembly, and is best for kids age 3 and up.

3. E-Reader & Books PJ Masks - Me Reader Electronic Reader and 8 Sound Book Library - PI Kids Amazon | $19 See on Amazon This set comes with eight hardcover books with different PJ Masks adventure stories and a "Me Reader." The reader allows kids to have the book read to them (think: book on tape) when they press the color and shape specific buttons associated with pages in the books. There are no small parts, so there are no choking hazards, but the books were written for kids age 3 to 7.

4. Hooded Bath Towel PJ Masks Hooray Hooded Towel Wrap Kohl's | $22 $10 See on Kohl's Tiny PJ Masks fans will enjoy drying off with this cotton hooded towel that features graphics of Gekko, Catboy, and Owlette. It measures 24" x 50," is machine washable, and can be tumble dried.

5. Creativity Bucket Crayola Creativity Bucket, PJ Masks Michaels | $28 See on Michaels A reusable bucket packed with art supplies including two brushes, four bottles of washable paint, 10 Ultra Clean markers, and 16 crayons, this set also includes six PJ Masks punch-out badges and 20 coloring sheets that feature PJ Masks characters. It has some small parts in it, so it's best for kids age 3 and up.

6. Two-Pack Toddler PJ Set Toddler Boys' 4pc PJ Mask Pajama Set - White/Blue/Red Target | $17 See on Target These pajamas each feature all three PJ Masks heroes and are available in sizes 2T through 4T. Both pant/shirt combo sets are made from 100% cotton to keep kiddos warm (but not too warm) and have elastic waistbands in the pants for easy fit. Note: these pajamas should be snug for safety, so no need to exchange for a larger size if they seem a bit tight.

7. 'PJ Masks' Cars (Set of Three) PJ Masks Die-Cast Vehicles 3-Pack Walmart | $12 See on Walmart This three pack includes Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko cars with real rolling wheels. These can be played with on their own but are also compatible with PJ Masks race track sets. Each car is about five inches long, which makes them a choking hazards for kiddos under 3.

8. PJ Seeker & Figurine Set PJ Masks PJ Seeker with Bonus Catboy, Owlette & Gekko Figures - Amazon Exclusive Mailer, Muliticolor Amazon | $60 $48 See on Amazon An epic set including Catboy, Gekko, and Owlette figurines, a cabin, trailer, claw crane, cage, mini cat-car, disc shooter, and bridge, it also has a detachable carrier can hold up to four cars (sold separately), the cabin can fit three three-inch figurines, and the set features a search light to catch bad guys at night. This set requires three AAA batteries (included) and is best for kids age 3 and up.

9. Twin-Size Reversible Comforter & Bedding Set PJ Masks On Our Way Reversible Comforter Set Wayfair | $99 $89 See on Wayfair A complete bedding set including one twin-size reversible comforter, one reversible pillow case, one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet (five-piece queen set also available for a different price), it's all made from microfiber and polyester fabrics and is machine washable.

10. Kids Bike PJ Masks 12" Kids' Bike - Blue Target | $90 $72 See on Target The PJ Masks bike comes with removable training wheels, making it perfect for beginning riders or little ones who have already mastered the skill. It's single-speed and has a rear coaster brake for easy stopping. Plus, it's decked out in PJ Masks graphics on the seat, handlebar plate, training wheels, and chain guard.

11. Talking Figurines (Set Of Three) PJ Masks Talking Figure Asst 3pk, including Catboy, Owlette & Gekko Walmart | $30 $20 See on Walmart This set of three figurines includes Owlette, Gekko, and Catboy, which each stand six inches tall and are poseable. Each figure has a hero amulet that, when pushed, says fun phrases from the show. The set requires three AG13 batteries (included!) and is best for kids age 3 and up.

12. 'PJ Masks' Memory Game Wonder Forge PJ Masks Matching Game for Boys & Girls Age 3 and Up - A Fun & Fast Memory Game You Can Play Over & Over Amazon | $10 $9 See on Amazon Some games stand the test of time, like Memory, and this one is updated to feature all the best PJ Masks characters on 72 tiles. This game is easy to teach kids and is quick to play. There are no small parts, so no choking hazards, but it's made for kids between ages 3 and 4 years old.

13. Catboy Sound Book PJ Masks - I'm Ready To Read with Catboy Sound Book Amazon | $10 See on Amazon This hardcover book has 10 sound buttons, each of which has Catboy reading a different page in the story. The book is made especially for early readers with large font, simple sentences, and "expressive narration". There are no choking hazards associated with this product, but the story is written for kids between 3 and 7 years old.

14. Pull-Out Sofa Marshmallow Furniture Children's 2 in 1 Flip Open Foam Sofa PJ Masks Flip Open Sofa Target | $35 see on target If the PJ Masks fan in your life loves to read or have slumber parties, this 30 pound foam couch is for them. It only weighs 2.5 pounds but can hold up to 80 pounds, making it perfect for toddlers (the bed extends to 39 inches in length). Finally, the slip cover is removable and machine washable.

15. Indoor Play Tent PJ Mask Play Tent Walmart | $20 $13 See on Walmart Great for kids age 1 through 7 years old, this indoor tent features a hole to crawl through for entry and exit and bright graphics across the polyester walls. It was designed to be easily assembled (by grown-ups) with "twist, pop, and play" technology, and will fold up into a box for easy, compact storage when it's not in use.

16. 'PJ Masks' Race Track PJ Masks Spiral Die Cast Playset Amazon | $30 See on Amazon This (awesome) race track stands just under 16 inches tall and features two spiral ramps that are compatible with any standard toy race car. The set makes sounds and comes with tracks, a glow-in-the-dark Gekko-Mobile vehicle, one glow-in-the-dark Night Ninja bus, six interchangeable obstacles, four parking spaces, and headquarters tower. It has small parts, so it's be for kids age 3 and up.

17. Toddler Hat & Mittens Set PJ Masks Toddler Boy's Assorted Characters Beanie Hat and Mittens Cold Weather Set, Blue/Red/Grey, Age 2-4 Amazon | $12 See on Amazon Help your little PJ Masks fan stay warm this winter with this hat and mitten set, sized for kids age 2 to 4. All three pieces are made of soft and stretchy 100% acrylic knit to ensure a cozy, snug fit and the hat features a stitched-on patch with Owlette, Catboy, and Gekko.

18. Four-Piece Playset PJ Masks Mystery Mountain Playset Target | $30 $25 See on Target This set includes Night Ninja and Catboy figurines (note: Owlette and Gekko are sold separately), a lava ball, and the mountain playset. It features a moving "lava elevator" and comes completely assembled. Since it has some small parts, it's best for kids age 3 and up.

19. Transforming Figurine Set PJ Masks Transforming Figures - Owlette Walmart | $10 See on Walmart This hidden identity and hero set includes a three inch tall Amaya, a three inch tall Owlette, and a transforming playset. Amaya and Owlette are both posable and the playset includes an elevator that really pops up. This set is part of a larger collection that includes Connor/Catboy and Greg/Gekko, all of which are best for kids age 3 and up.

20. Book Of Five-Minute Stories PJ Masks 5-Minute Stories Amazon | $7 Amazon Whether this is a gift for mom and dad or the PJ Masks fan is to be determined, but the hardback book includes 12 short stories that can be read in only five minutes. The stories are written for kids age 3 to 7 years old, but there are no small parts so it's not a choking hazard for younger fans.

21. Toddler Collapsible Chair PJ Masks Toddler Collapsible Saucer Chair Kohl's | $30 $27 See on Kohl's Collapsible and portable, this saucer chair can hold up to 81 pounds, and measures 18" x 18". It's made for kids age 2 and up, is super cozy, and features grips on the bottom to minimize the risk of little ones toppling over. It can be spot cleaned and does not require any assembly.