June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month and though I certainly wish more people were focusing on this diverse and wonderful community all year long, I’m thankful for the awareness (and the oh-so-fabulous parades) this month brings. As a heterosexual cisgender woman, I cannot personally relate to the struggles so many in this community face on a daily basis. But as an ally, I do my best to stay informed and active in the fight for equality. One easy way we can all be better allies is to follow LGBTQ+ Instagram accounts that educate, inspire, and entertain.

The following 22 accounts are, in my humble opinion, grossly under-followed. With less than 10 thousand followers each, you can get in with these influencers, educators, and advocates now and be able to say you knew them before they were superstars.

Whether you are new to the cause or a member of the community yourself, these accounts all offer a fresh perspective on what it’s like to live as or live in support of LGBTQ+ people in today’s world. Visibility matters. The more we see and share these accounts, the better equipped we are to stand up and fight for the rights of every LGBTQ+ person we know, whether online or IRL.

Take a minute, or 22, to check out each of these pride-filled accounts and give them a follow. Report back with your favorite.

1. Amber Leventry (they/them) (@amberleventry) Full disclosure, I know this incredible human (they/them) personally. Amber and I recently met at a conference (where they won the Breakout of the Year Award). Amber's account @amberleventry covers a wide range of topics: gender identity, sobriety, and parenting their three children (one of whom is trans). On Instagram, Amber shares "the most vulnerable and authentic pieces" of their life in order to create a space " ... that allows me and everyone else feel safe being human."

2. Queer Kid Stuff (@queerkidstuff) Created by Lindsay Amer, @queerkidstuff is the Instagram for Lindsay's LGBTQ+ and social justice videos for kids and families. As Lindsay states, "It's all about creating diverse intersectional queer-focused representation in children's media in the hopes of nurturing empathy and pride to make a kinder and more equal future." The account is focused on #SpreadQueerJoy this month and you should definitely be following along.

3. Damian Alexander (@damianimated) When I came across Damian's account @damianimated I did a full stop. The animations are next-level cool, and provide important insight. As Damian states, "I'd like to inspire people to be authentic and open about who they are, especially younger LGBTQ people just starting to figure themselves out. My goal has always been to be the voice I wish I could have heard growing up."

4. Amanda Jetté Knox (@maven_of_mayhem) Amanda does not suffer fools, and her Instagram account @mayven_of_mayhem is no exception. Taking intolerance to task, her sharp wit is apparent in her original memes. She also shares her family's story of having a trans child and a trans partner openly in the hopes that her account will "inspire others to become strong allies to the LGBTQ community." As a wife and mom of four, she also wants to showcase "our very typical life as a family that happens to have two trans people in it. Love is love is love."

5. Queer Book Life (queerbooklife) Courtesy of @Queerbooklife on Instagram One of the best ways to be an ally is to read and support books (and other works of art), that tell the stories of LGBTQ+ characters. @queerbooklife highlights these books in each post, and since you were looking for more summer reads anyway, now's the perfect time to give them a follow and grab a new book while you're at it.

6. AC Dumlao (they) (@menswearselfcare) I'm sort of obsessed with AC. Their smile, and style, will brighten up your feed for sure. They say @menswearselfcare is about "navigating what non-binary style means to me, and showing clothes are for all people of all genders." AC wants to "shine a light on how gender affirming fashion directly links to mental health, well-being, and self-care."

7. Brad (@apinchofpride) I mean, I'm pretty sure this photo tells you everything you need to know about why you should follow @apinchofpride. Brad says he's hoping his account will "bring people of different backgrounds together through the incorporation of cooking and eating healthier foods. We should celebrate our differences by sharing our similarities." As long as we're celebrating with @apinchofpride's food, I'm there.

8. Sam & Sadé (@awayinlove) Be prepared to lose hours of your day scrolling through Sadé and Sam's breathtaking photos of their travels, and their love for each other, on their account @awayinlove. Saying they connected "on the ideal of living life according to your own rules and standards," they hope to inspire others to " ... live life how you want, where you want, with the people you love. Don't let anyone or anything define what your best life looks like."

9. Jamie Bruesehoff (@hippypastorwife) Jamie shares openly about her life as the parent of a transgender kid and an openly queer pastor's wife on her account @hippypastorwife in the hope that she can "remind LGBTQ+ folks and families that they aren't alone and to empower allies to boldly show up for the community in big and small ways." Her mission to "live a life of love, grace, and courage" will inspire you to do the same.

10. Mike Reynolds (@everydaygirldad) What I love about @everydaygirldad is that Mike is also on his own journey to explore "what masculinity can mean." He says he wants to create a space where people can "freely talk about mental health, body image, gender, and sexual orientation in a way that helps them understand how to be more inclusive in their day to day life."

11. Pickle (pickledragqueen) I have four words for you that explain why you should follow @pickledragqueen: Drag Queen Story Hour. Describing herself as the "Glamorous head of the PTA," Pickle is not only a singer and performer, but also known for her popular gatherings at libraries and bookstores in Los Angeles where she reads books to kids and parents.

12. Vanessa Lee Nic (@vanessaleenic) As Vanessa states, she is a "proud mama bear of a son living his truth." And boy is she. Her posts on @vanessaleenic are heartfelt and passion-filled, advocating for her (absolutely adorable) trans son. It's impossible not to fall in love with this duo once they show up in your feed.

13. America & Shay Martinez (@2_moms_and_a_trailer) The first thing I noticed about @2_moms_and_a_trailer wasn't that it featured a lesbian couple, but rather that they were traveling around the country, with their two kids, in a trailer! Talk about brave. Their photos are awe-inspiring and you'll love following along with their adventures.

14. Alli Simon (@omgirlalli) There's a sense of peace that comes over you when you see Alli's account @omgirlalli in your feed. Focused on meditation, yoga, and liberation, Alli says she uses Instagram as her "personal archives" instead of journaling. What's important to her is "sharing my experience with wellness and how we as normal every day people can use tools like yoga, meditation, and any other forms of healing to take care of ourselves." Om, indeed.

15. fiona (@neonfiona) Fiona's account @neonfiona is full of envy-worthy travel photos, but she uses her platform to "promote voices often ignored." She says growing up there wasn't as much queer representation online, so she loves showing people "another type of queer person" through her travels. Her girlfriend, Riley, makes frequent appearances as well, and they are for sure #couplegoals.

16. CHANG (@thatchangoverthere) Self-described as,"the queer Carrie Bradshaw," Chang's account @thatchangoverthere is full of fashion, fun, and of course - dating. Chang hopes to "add some perspective to the online dating world, especially for queer, trans and/or gender nonconforming people of color." After scrolling through this feed for a while, it's safe to say Carrie would approve.

17. Nick North (@epicdanger) Nick is a trans dad of five kiddos and his family is cute AF. His posts on @epicdanger are the perfect mix of humor and relatability, while also tackling issues of self-acceptance, relationships, and gender identity. Nick says of his account, "I hope that people see the things that make all of us in the world different are often the things that make us so beautiful." Couldn't agree more.

18. This Queer Kitchen (@thisqueerkitchen) With a mission to "facilitate connections in the queer community through food," @thisqueerkitchen's feed is an inspiring mix of gorgeous food shots and community gatherings where the focus is to " ... foster a safe and inclusive environment, especially for those in the womxn, trans, non-binary and QTPOC community."

19. America & Briana (@twomomsquad) These two Los Angeles-based moms built their account @twomomsquad around their adventures raising their human son as well as their "furry son," and as you can tell by the post, they do not disappoint. America and Briana say that growing up they didn't see a lot of LGBTQ family visibility, and they're hoping to help change that with their account.

20. Lindsay Cale (@lindscale) Lindsay is a travel blogger/adventure seeker/candy lover who shares her travels and personal musings about the places she's visiting so beautifully on @lindscale, you'll wish she was your personal tour guide. Her goal is to "provide valuable information and inspiration to other lesbians and gender nonconforming people looking to explore the world."

21. Yogaqueer (@yogaqueer) @Yogaqueer is a queer yoga instructor and meditation guide who can clearly rock a yoga pose in jeans and a flannel. #goals. The aim of the account is to normalize and celebrate LGBTQ+ bodies, and you'll definitely find some daily zen when you follow along.